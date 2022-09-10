Prairie Central phases out St. Joe-Ogden, 55-28

FAIRBURY — A span of just 75 seconds turned a tight football game into a blowout victory for Prairie Central in its Illini Prairie Conference matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night at Lewis Field.

When the Spartans cut their deficit to a touchdown late, the Hawks blitzed the visitors with three TDs and went on to garner a 55-28 victory.

“Anytime you get a in in this conference it's a big win,” Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain said. “I'm really happy with how the kids responded, they threw a little bit of adversity there; things weren't going our way.”

The Hawks saw a three-touchdown trimmed to a one TD edge twice. The first came at the end of the third quarter, but PC was able to respond quickly.

The second came midway through the fourth period. The Spartans moved the ball 75 yards on 10 plays and pulled to within a touchdown, at 35-28, with 4:52 remaining in the game.

SJO head coach Shawn Skinner opted to try an onside kick, but it failed and the Hawks took over at the Spartans' 48 yard line.

Hudson Ault raced 29 yards four plays later to extend Prairie Central's advantage. Dylan Bazzell added the extra point — he was 7 of 8 kicking on the night — and the Hawks were up 42-28. That was seemingly it for SJO, it didn't seem likely it could rally for two scores with 3:25 remaining.

But it got worse as the Hawks drove another nail into the proverbial SJO coffin. Spartans' quarterback Logan Smith went to the air and found Prairie Central's Drew Fehr. Fehr intercepted the pass and took it back 40 yards for a touchdown, giving the defense a score.

But Prairie Central wasn't finished driving in those nails. Brian Zhao recovered the ball when St. Joseph-Ogden's coverage unit muffed the kick. Two plays later, Tyler Curl dashed 34 yards for his second touchdown of the night to effectively shut the door on the visitors.

This was the third PC score in 75 seconds and the one-touchdown difference quickly grew to four.

“We had all three phases working together, we were able to get a little bit of a lead and give me some breathing room, too,” Quain said. “We saw that second-quarter explosion we had last week at Pontiac come late in the fourth quarter.

“All three phases were going and then we got those three quick scores.”

The first phase was the offense. It did something it hadn't done in the first two weeks of the season — score on PC's opening offensive possession. The Hawks drove 62 yards in nine plays to dent the scoreboard first on the game's opening possession.

PC converted a fourth-down situation on the drive, which was capped by Hudson Ault on a 14-yard run around the right end.

“Scoring on our first possession was a point of emphasis this week because we had not scored on our first possession in the first two weeks,” Quain said. “They ran a little bit different defense than we thought they would run and the kids responded and we were able to plug it in there first.”

St. Joe-Ogden tied it two minutes into the second quarter on a Smith pass to Aiden Moberg.

The ensuing possession for the Hawks was looking horrendous. A nice run-back on the kick off was called back, giving PC a starting spot at the 16 yard line. A penalty moved it back five yards. Then, after Fehr picked up six yards, Camden Palmore broke free for what appeared to be an 83-yard touchdown run. But it was called back for a holding penalty, spotting the ball at the PC 6.

Not to worry, Curl bounced outside and raced 94 yards for his first touchdown of the night.

The Hawks put together another long drive to go up 21-7 by halftime. The six-play drive started with three runs that combined for 13 yards. The final three plays covered 80 yards and came on big chunks. Quarterback Drew Haberkorn ran a keeper for 18 yards, he then connected with Fehr for a 24-yard pickup. Camden Palmore concluded the drive with a 38-yard dash to the end zone.

The second phase clicking was defense. Prairie Central stopped St. Joe-Ogden's opening drive of the second half and then drove down to score to make it 28-7. Palmore did the honors from a yard out.

Although the Hawks got into a bit of trouble with the SJO passing game, they were still able to maintain an advantage.

“I'm so proud of their resiliency,” Quain said. “They don't get down.

“They bought in to what we taught them — move on to the next play; learn from your past mistakes and just get better.”

When it came to offense, Prairie Central (3-0), which came into the contest ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll, rolled up 563 total yards. Of those, 518 came on the ground. Curl led the way with 143 yards on eight carries. He scored two touchdowns. Palmore added 119 yards on 13 trips and he scored two times. Bazzell had his one run for 70 yards, Fehr rushed for 65 yards on just six tries and Haberkorn ran eight times for 63 yards and a TD. Ault added 49 yards and two scores on four carries,

Haberkorn was 2 of 9 throwing for 45 yards. He was intercepted once.

Smith connected on 19 of 34 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for St. Joseph-Ogden (1-2).

“Three phases playing together (was the key),” Quain said. “We have the potential to be pretty electric on offense, defense and special teams. When those three are clicking … we can pile on some points when we need to.”

Prairie Central will hit the road next week to take on Rantoul on the Eagles' home field.