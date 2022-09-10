ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbury, IL

Prairie Central phases out St. Joe-Ogden, 55-28

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkFlt_0hpgLzbd00

FAIRBURY — A span of just 75 seconds turned a tight football game into a blowout victory for Prairie Central in its Illini Prairie Conference matchup with St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night at Lewis Field.

When the Spartans cut their deficit to a touchdown late, the Hawks blitzed the visitors with three TDs and went on to garner a 55-28 victory.

“Anytime you get a in in this conference it's a big win,” Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain said. “I'm really happy with how the kids responded, they threw a little bit of adversity there; things weren't going our way.”

The Hawks saw a three-touchdown trimmed to a one TD edge twice. The first came at the end of the third quarter, but PC was able to respond quickly.

The second came midway through the fourth period. The Spartans moved the ball 75 yards on 10 plays and pulled to within a touchdown, at 35-28, with 4:52 remaining in the game.

SJO head coach Shawn Skinner opted to try an onside kick, but it failed and the Hawks took over at the Spartans' 48 yard line.

Hudson Ault raced 29 yards four plays later to extend Prairie Central's advantage. Dylan Bazzell added the extra point — he was 7 of 8 kicking on the night — and the Hawks were up 42-28. That was seemingly it for SJO, it didn't seem likely it could rally for two scores with 3:25 remaining.

But it got worse as the Hawks drove another nail into the proverbial SJO coffin. Spartans' quarterback Logan Smith went to the air and found Prairie Central's Drew Fehr. Fehr intercepted the pass and took it back 40 yards for a touchdown, giving the defense a score.

But Prairie Central wasn't finished driving in those nails. Brian Zhao recovered the ball when St. Joseph-Ogden's coverage unit muffed the kick. Two plays later, Tyler Curl dashed 34 yards for his second touchdown of the night to effectively shut the door on the visitors.

This was the third PC score in 75 seconds and the one-touchdown difference quickly grew to four.

“We had all three phases working together, we were able to get a little bit of a lead and give me some breathing room, too,” Quain said. “We saw that second-quarter explosion we had last week at Pontiac come late in the fourth quarter.

“All three phases were going and then we got those three quick scores.”

The first phase was the offense. It did something it hadn't done in the first two weeks of the season — score on PC's opening offensive possession. The Hawks drove 62 yards in nine plays to dent the scoreboard first on the game's opening possession.

PC converted a fourth-down situation on the drive, which was capped by Hudson Ault on a 14-yard run around the right end.

“Scoring on our first possession was a point of emphasis this week because we had not scored on our first possession in the first two weeks,” Quain said. “They ran a little bit different defense than we thought they would run and the kids responded and we were able to plug it in there first.”

St. Joe-Ogden tied it two minutes into the second quarter on a Smith pass to Aiden Moberg.

The ensuing possession for the Hawks was looking horrendous. A nice run-back on the kick off was called back, giving PC a starting spot at the 16 yard line. A penalty moved it back five yards. Then, after Fehr picked up six yards, Camden Palmore broke free for what appeared to be an 83-yard touchdown run. But it was called back for a holding penalty, spotting the ball at the PC 6.

Not to worry, Curl bounced outside and raced 94 yards for his first touchdown of the night.

The Hawks put together another long drive to go up 21-7 by halftime. The six-play drive started with three runs that combined for 13 yards. The final three plays covered 80 yards and came on big chunks. Quarterback Drew Haberkorn ran a keeper for 18 yards, he then connected with Fehr for a 24-yard pickup. Camden Palmore concluded the drive with a 38-yard dash to the end zone.

The second phase clicking was defense. Prairie Central stopped St. Joe-Ogden's opening drive of the second half and then drove down to score to make it 28-7. Palmore did the honors from a yard out.

Although the Hawks got into a bit of trouble with the SJO passing game, they were still able to maintain an advantage.

“I'm so proud of their resiliency,” Quain said. “They don't get down.

“They bought in to what we taught them — move on to the next play; learn from your past mistakes and just get better.”

When it came to offense, Prairie Central (3-0), which came into the contest ranked seventh in the latest Associated Press Class 3A poll, rolled up 563 total yards. Of those, 518 came on the ground. Curl led the way with 143 yards on eight carries. He scored two touchdowns. Palmore added 119 yards on 13 trips and he scored two times. Bazzell had his one run for 70 yards, Fehr rushed for 65 yards on just six tries and Haberkorn ran eight times for 63 yards and a TD. Ault added 49 yards and two scores on four carries,

Haberkorn was 2 of 9 throwing for 45 yards. He was intercepted once.

Smith connected on 19 of 34 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions for St. Joseph-Ogden (1-2).

“Three phases playing together (was the key),” Quain said. “We have the potential to be pretty electric on offense, defense and special teams. When those three are clicking … we can pile on some points when we need to.”

Prairie Central will hit the road next week to take on Rantoul on the Eagles' home field.

Comments / 0

Related
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
wearegreenbay.com

When could it snow in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As the leaves begin to change color and daily temperatures only reach 40 degrees, it signals the inevitable arrival of snow. But what does past history tell us when snow is expected to arrive in northeast Wisconsin?. Most Wisconsinites won’t have to break out the shovels or...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Ogden, IL
Sports
Saint Joseph, IL
Sports
City
Fairbury, IL
City
Saint Joseph, IL
City
Ogden, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pontiac, IL
Fairbury, IL
Sports
WCIA

State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash

Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Illini Prairie Conference#Spartans#Hawks#Prairie Central
fox32chicago.com

Heavy rain and flooding possible in Chicago area Sunday

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs can expect moderate to heavy rain through Sunday. The National Weather Service said areas north of I-80 might get a few inches, and localized flooding is possible. The rain will move in on Saturday night and continue off-and-on through Sunday, with more...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Danville home used as personal landfill

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Jewell Street in Danville is lined with several well maintained houses, though there is one major eye-sore to those who live in the neighborhood and drive through it. An abandoned house near the intersection of Jewell and Williams streets is being used as a personal landfill for some, making many residents unhappy.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
RANTOUL, IL
starvedrock.media

Car Flips After Allegedly Running a La Salle Stop Sign

Stop signs are in place, and bright red, for a reason. According to La Salle police, at around 11:30 in the morning Saturday, a car driven by 28-year-old Meagan O'Boyle of La Salle, ran a stop sign at Ninth and Hennepin. She collided with a vehicle that had been westbound on Ninth Street, and O'Boyle's car flipped on its side. She had three children in her vehicle. O'Boyle and two of the juveniles refused treatment, but the other child was taken to St. Margaret's in Peru with minor injuries. O'Boyle was cited for disobeying a stop sign, and she was given an Ottawa court date.
LASALLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Without a doubt, Illinois has a lot to offer and while Chicago is a wonderful city with plenty of nice activities to choose from, there are many other beautiful but underrated places in Illinois that are worth exploring. So if you haven't been to the places mentioned on this list, make sure you pay them a visit if you get the chance.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

House hit by gunfire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday night. Officers were called just before 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of West hunt for a report of shots fired. A home in the area had been hit by gunfire twice. No...
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Domestic dispute leads to stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A domestic dispute between father and son resulted in a stabbing. It happened at 3:19 p.m. on the 2600 block of W. Humboldt St. According to Peoria Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the son received a small cut on his arm. Both men are to be arrested. The incident is under investigation.
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

Gov. Pritzker Announces New Interchange at Route 59 and I-55

Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), have announced the start of multiple improvements to Interstate 55 through Joliet and Shorewood, including several capacity, access, and safety enhancements, highlighted by a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The overall cost of the project is $93 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Leader

Daily Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pontiac, IL from Pontiac Daily Leader.

 http://pontiacdailyleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy