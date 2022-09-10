Read full article on original website
Prince William Says Walk Behind Queen's Coffin Reminded Him Of Diana's Funeral
The Prince of Wales also walked behind his mother Princess Diana's coffin when he was just 15.
Vogue
The Duchess Of Sussex Honours Her Majesty With Meaningful Pearl Earrings
There are strict protocols around royal mourning dress, with the colour black acting as a visual symbol of grief and symbolic jewellery and military tokens worn as a sign of respect. At the Westminster Hall service, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s final departure from Buckingham Palace before she lies in state ahead of the funeral, the Duchess of Sussex took a leaf out of her sister-in-law’s style playbook.
‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith: Queen Elizabeth Watched Show on Projector, Harry Called Me ‘Granddad’
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth did watch the show—but not on a regular TV. “I heard the queen had watched it, she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently.” Smith, speaking to NBC’s Today show Thursday, said Philip “definitely didn’t” watch the hit Netflix show. Philip asked a friend of Smith’s at dinner if he worked on the show,...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Pays Tribute To The Queen With A Sentimental Pearl Brooch
Royal mourning dress is governed by strict protocols, and that extends to jewellery. For the Queen’s funeral procession on 14 September, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing Her Majesty’s Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, which features three large pearls at the centre of a diamond pavé leaf. Elizabeth II is only thought to have worn the design once, to a Seoul concert on her 73rd birthday. It caught the attention of royal style followers again in 2017, though, when the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed it for an appearance in Ypres, Belgium, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.
Vogue
King Charles III And Other Senior Royals Attend A Moving Service Honouring The Queen At Westminster Hall
King Charles III and other members of the royal family attended a moving service at Westminster Hall today, as Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the final time. The new King was joined by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry and other royals as he walked behind Her Majesty’s coffin – which was draped with the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and a wreath of white flowers on top – on the last stage of its journey ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September. The new Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex made their way to Westminster Hall by car.
U.K.・
Vogue
The Queen’s Quiet Influence On Britain’s Fashion Industry
The outpouring of tributes from designers, from Stella McCartney to Paul Smith, reflected the impact the late Queen Elizabeth II had on the British fashion community throughout her reign. From the way London legend Alexander McQueen consistently referenced royal iconography, to Erdem Moralıoğlu’s reimagining of the Queen’s stories for his own narratives, Her Majesty has, as Sarah Burton put it, “been a constant source of stability”. But beyond the explicit references – the headscarves, loafers and ladylike handbags – there are other, quieter ways in which the passionate advocate for quality helped to raise the bar for the making of our clothes.
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II while it lay in state inside a Parliament building Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall stretched to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. People in line said they didn’t mind the wait....
U.K.・
