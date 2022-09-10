Read full article on original website
Related
yourdailylocal.com
Ordiway’s 2OT Goal Gives Warren Win Over Iroquois
LAWRENCE PARK, Pa. – Parks Ordiway’s goal with 59 seconds left in double overtime lifted Warren to a 2-1 Region 4 win at Iroquois on Wednesday. The win pushed the Dragons to .500 on the season (3-3 overall) and helped them keep pace in the Region 4 standings (3-1). Ordiway notched both Warren goals against Iroquois.
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragon Golfers Compete at Tam O’Shanter Invitational
HERMITAGE, Pa. – The Warren High School girls’ golf team recently competed in the Tam O’Shanter Girls Invitational, Warren’s first official girls’ golf tournament in several years. Altogether, 18 high schools were represented in the tournament with Hickory taking top honors and North East taking...
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL: Dawgs Edge Hogs in Defensive Slugfest
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – It was fitting that a defensive battle was decided by a late turnover. Grant May’s fourth-quarter interception helped preserve a 7-6 win for the Warren Dawgs over the Warren Hogs on Sunday. Tanner Stuart scored the Dawgs’ touchdown with a 1-yard run in the fourth...
yourdailylocal.com
Iroquois Sweeps Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Iroquois closed out a competitive third set with a 12-4 run to complete a sweep at Youngsville on Wednesday. The Braves and Eagles were tied at 13-13 in the third set when Iroquois started to string points together. Momentum continued to build for the Braves and they closed out a 25-12, 25-13, and 25-17 win over the Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL: Hurricanes Weather Storm to Beat Panthers
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The Hurricanes battled both the Panthers and the elements on Sunday and in the end, one long touchdown run proved enough for the Hurricanes to come away with a 6-0 win. With four minutes to go in the second quarter, Timothy Cope took a pitch around...
yourdailylocal.com
Cathedral Prep Outlasts Warren Girls
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – A 4-goal second-half propelled Cathedral Prep to a 7-4 win at Warren on Monday. The Ramblers led 3-2 at the half before outscoring the Dragons 4-2 in the second half for the win. Olivia Dixon had four goals for Cathedral Prep, while Callie Cacchione had two...
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
explore venango
Vehicle Collides With Black Bear on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin say a Ford Escape collided with a black bear on U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred along U.S. Route 322 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, around 3:01 p.m. on Friday, September 2.
IN THIS ARTICLE
explore venango
Franklin Man, Passenger Killed in Motorcycle Vs. Car Collision on Route 8
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man and his passenger were killed in a motorcycle versus car collision on State Route 8 on Friday afternoon. According to Butler-based State Police, this accident happened on Friday, September 9, around 4:00 p.m. on State Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at its intersection with Branchton Road, in Slippery Rock Township, Butler County.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUI Arrest in Oil Creek Township
CRAWFORD/WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Titusville Man Discovered Sleeping in His Running Truck Arrested for DUI. Corry-based State Police have released the details of a DUI arrest in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. According to police, a 21-year-old Titusville man was...
Tim Hortons franchisee plans expansion in Southern Tier
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Southern Tier franchisee for Tim Hortons is working on an expansion that will add five more stores and introduce the company’s first drive-thru only model. Blake Tarana is president of TAR Enterprises, a Jamestown company that operates seven Tim Hortons stores in the Jamestown...
Late night fire damages Erie homeless shelter
A fire damaged a homeless shelter in the City of Erie overnight. The first calls went out just before 11 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at the Saint Patrick’s Haven Homeless Shelter in the 200 block of East 12th Street. According to reports from the scene, when crews arrived they found flames coming from the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Searching for Stolen Excavator in Venango County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of an excavator in Venango County. It was reported Friday to troopers. The equipment was stolen from an address in the 500 block of Warren Rd. in Sugarcreek Borough sometime between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9, according to State Police. The excavator is...
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
explore venango
Police Seeking Suspects Involved in Theft at Ace Hardware in Mercer County
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Mercer are asking for the public’s help with information regarding an incident of retail theft that occurred in Coolspring Township last week. According to Mercer-based State Police, a retail theft was reported from Ace Hardware, on North Perry Highway, in...
erienewsnow.com
Man Nearly Hits School Bus while Leading Troopers on Pursuit
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man who nearly hit a school bus while leading troopers on a pursuit following a hit-and-run crash in eastern Erie County. The crash was reported in the 9700 block of E. Lake Rd. in North East Township on Thursday around 6:36 p.m. Troopers were told...
yourdailylocal.com
Sponsored Content — Bigger and Better Jakes Rocks Trail Fest Set for Sept. 23-25
WARREN, Pa. – After two years of limitations, the Jakes Rocks Trail Fest promises to be bigger and better than it’s ever been. When mountain bikers and trail enthusiasts converge on the Trails at Jakes Rocks from Sept. 23-25, they’ll find not just world-class trails to explore, but much more as well.
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 14
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
Comments / 0