Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Hubs lose hard-fought battle with Kaneland
ROCHELLE — A hard-fought match in rainy conditions saw the Rochelle Hub varsity soccer team fall just short in a tough Interstate 8 battle against the Kaneland Knights on Monday. Junior forward Diego Salazar found a goal on a long left-footed boot near the end of the first half,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Seniors honored as Hubs face Kaneland, Plano
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Township High School varsity golf team recognized each of its four seniors Tuesday evening, when the Hubs faced Kaneland and Plano at Fairways Golf Course. Rochelle finished second in the three-team meet, scoring 175 while Kaneland won with 159 and Plano took third with 249....
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Tennis: Lady Hubs shut out against Ottawa
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity tennis team hosted an Interstate 8 Conference match against Ottawa on Tuesday, falling 5-0 to remain winless in conference action. The Lady Hubs (2-4, 0-3 Interstate 8) will return to the court on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. against Sterling. Junior Elin Zheng...
Nazareth Academy coach suspended after attacking Marist player on sideline
LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. — A Catholic high school football coach was suspended after a video captured him attacking a player on the opposing team. Nazareth Academy, located in La Grange Park, played host to Marist High School on Friday. Late in the second quarter, Nazareth’s quarterback scrambles toward his team’s sideline and was tackled […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Cross Country: Rochelle runners compete at First to the Finish Invitational
PEORIA — The Rochelle Hub and Lady Hub varsity cross country teams competed in the First to the Finish Invitational at Detweiller Park on Saturday. The Hubs finished 52nd out of 55 teams, while senior Yuelma Ortiz led the Lady Hubs with a team-best time of 20:58.1. Junior Luis...
959theriver.com
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
Free Hot Dogs For Everyone In Illinois If Bears Make Playoffs
If you like free hot dogs, then you better hope the Chicago Bears make the playoffs this year. Chicago Bears Fans Are Jumping Back On The Bandwagon. It only took one win to get the Chicago Bears fans back on the orange and blue kool-aid. The city didn't expect much and got a big surprise. Of course, it will still be a long season but this was a good start.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Sept. 9-12
ROCHELLE — On Sept. 9 at 5 a.m. Travis Avesing, 29, of Belvidere was arrested for no driver’s license and cited for uninsured motor vehicle and suspended registration. He was released on an I-Bond and given an Oct. 7 Rochelle court date. On Sept. 9 at 4:36 p.m....
Rochelle News-Leader
2022 RTHS homecoming court candidates named
Sept. 19-24 is Homecoming Week at Rochelle Township High School. Candidates were named this week for 2022 homecoming court. Seniors Ava Lynn, Ava Albers, Miraya Montes, Torrin Nantz and Ava McGee are candidates for homecoming queen. Garrett Gensler, David Gerber, Trey Taft, Wade Smith and Owen Haas are candidates for homecoming king.
WSPY NEWS
Body found in field south of Yorkville Tuesday; foul play not suspected by police
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office is confirming that the body of a twenty-year-old Aurora man was found in a field south of Yorkville in Kendall Township on Tuesday in the area of Immanuel Road and Caton Farm Road. He was identified by the Kendall County Coroner's Office as Derek Lasee, of Aurora.
Illinois Band Is In Top 10 In U.S. For Most Concerts Ever Play
When it comes to the most concerts ever performed, this Illinois band is ranked in the top ten of all time in the United States. There are many different approaches bands can take for touring. Of course, like most things there are extremes and then everything in between. On one end, artists can play shows very little. The perfect example is the band, Boston. Their tours are few and far between. On the other end of the spectrum, there are road dogs like Alice Cooper who is always out touring.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff's Report: Sept. 9-11
OREGON — On Sept. 9 at 6:35 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251. After a brief investigation, deputies arrested Rodger Houghton of Rochelle, for driving while license suspended. Houghton was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a future court date.
'The Chi' Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed in West Chicago At Gunpoint
An actor who played a gang leader in The Chi, the gritty drama about life in Chicago, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint last week, TMZ reports. Barton Fitzpatrick, 27, known for playing the role of Reg Taylor, was reportedly held up as a passenger in a vehicle while driving in West Chicago on Sept. 4.
What Chicago suburb suffered the worst declines?
Although many arguments can be made that Gary suffered the worst decline I don’t think it should be mentioned cause that probably popped to the top of everyone’s heads. :) Bukharin: I had to take the metra to flossmore the other day. Passing Harvey was an experience. All the buildings near the station were collapsing.
Des Plaines River swells after relentless rain
FOX 32's Tim McGill reports live from Wadsworth, Illinois where the Des Plaines River is surging after Sunday's downpours.
Best Fall Day Trip from Northern Illinois is This Wisconsin Destination
If you've ever traveled to this Wisconsin town, you know there really is no bad season to visit, but Fall in Wisconsin is extra beautiful. Time for some trip planning. When you're thinking about getting in the car and heading in some direction for adventure, what do you most want to be waiting for you at your destination? For me, it's some natural beauty to explore, preferably a town with a lake or river and a walking or biking path. Lots of food choices and shops for some retail fun are also high on the list.
See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours
OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
beckersspine.com
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute adds 5 new physicians
Des Plaines-based Illinois Bone and Joint Institute added five spine and orthopedic physicians, the practice said Sept. 13. The new physicians practice across 11 of IBJI's locations, according to a news release. They are foot and ankle surgeon Austin Chinn, DPM; spine surgeon Michael Chioffe, MD; shoulder and upper extremity...
Rochelle News-Leader
Little Hubs Learning Center daycare working on opening this year
ROCHELLE — A family with longstanding ties to the Rochelle community has purchased the building at 1010 N. 15th St. that formerly housed the Kishwaukee Family YMCA Child Care Center and plans to open it as a daycare again this year. Ron and Joni Spartz are the new owners...
chicagosuburbanfamily.com
Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18
Fall Fest Des Plaines | Sept. 16 – 18 – 9/16 (6-11pm), 9/17 (noon-11pm) and 9/18 (noon-7pm). Great bands, carnival rides, food, fun family activities. FREE Admission. Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines.
