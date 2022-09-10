Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dodgerblue.com
Mookie Betts Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record For Most Home Runs From Leadoff Spot
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially secured a playoff berth and moved to within one game of clinching the National League West title with a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Mookie Betts joined the franchise record book. With a 3-0 lead in the ninth inning, Betts blasted a three-run home...
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Clinch 2022 NL West Title As Fastest Team In LA Franchise History To Win Division
The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the 2022 National League West title, marking the ninth time in the past 10 years they have won the division. They accomplished the feat one night after securing a spot in the MLB postseason. In wrapping up the NL West on Tuesday night in the...
dodgerblue.com
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Clinching 2022 NL West Title ‘Pretty Special’
Clayton Kershaw improved to 4-0 when starting a game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers could clinch the National League West as he led a strong pitching effort to shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. After the Dodgers gathered around the mound for a team photo while dressed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Trea Turner As Jordan Belfort, Tony Gonsolin & Alex Vesia As Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy & More
With the Los Angeles Dodgers making their last flight of the regular season outside of California, the team returned their tradition of players, coaches and staff members dressing up for the occasion. The dress up day has historically been reserved for rookies, but in 2019 the Dodgers expanded it to...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Michael Grove Recalled From Triple-A Oklahoma City, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson prior to Wednesday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grove makes a spot start in the series finale to provide the rotation with an extra day of rest. His outing additionally comes one night after the Dodgers won the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Clayton Kershaw Starts With Chance To Clinch NL West
The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and punched their ticket for the 2022 MLB postseason on Monday night, and now have a chance to clinch the National League West title for a ninth time in the past 10 years. The Dodgers’ magic number to win...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tommy Kahnle Candidate To Return During Diamondbacks Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have welcomed back several pitchers from the injured list over the past month and may see the returns of additional key contributors before the end of the regular season. Among them are Tommy Kahnle, who has been out since May 17 with right forearm inflammation. After...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Still Looking To Clinch Postseason Berth
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet for the series opener at Chase Field in what also marks the start of eight head-to-head games over the next 11 days. Included that stretch is a doubelheader at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Despite previously believing otherwise, the Dodgers enter...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Craig Kimbrel Allows Walk-Off Home Run In Dodgers’ Loss To Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers came out of clinching the National League West with a lineup that didn’t include Freddie Freeman for the first time this season and several regulars sat out as well in a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 10 innings. Home runs from Daulton Varsho...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy & Victor González Stop Rehab Assignments
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the doorstep of clinching the National League West division title, which will then allow them to fully turn their attention to preparing their roster for the postseason. They currently have a multitude of pitchers on the injured list but with many of them progressing...
dodgerblue.com
MLB Correction: Dodgers Have Not Yet Clinched 2022 Postseason Berth
Although it was believed the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2022 postseason berth with their win against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, a correction from MLB has determined that to not yet be the case. The Dodgers did not have a raucous celebration after the series finale at Petco...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Makes Glove Play & Hits Home Run; Trayce Thompson, Cody Bellinger Spark Offense Against Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-0, to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and cut their magic number to win the National League West to one. Diamondbacks rookie Ryne Nelson turned in another impressive start as he held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings. Nelson didn’t allow a hit until Trayce Thompson’s one-out single in the third inning. Trea Turner’s triple with two outs in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to 10 games and gave the Dodgers their first baserunner in scoring position.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux & Yency Almonte Participating In Simulated Game
With the playoffs inching closer every day, the Los Angeles Dodgers are running out of time to get everyone healthy. However, Gavin Lux and Yency Almonte are each making progress toward a return. Lux has been out since Sept. 1 due to neck discomfort, but he has since received a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Downplays Home Runs Off Padres’ Joe Musgrove
Justin Turner added to what’s been a torrid two months by slugging a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, to help lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to an 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres that clinched a postseason berth. The multi-home run game was Turner’s second...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Clubhouse Celebration After Clinching 2022 NL West Title
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2022 National League West title by defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and they are so far the only team in MLB to have clinched a postseason spot. By clinching in the 141st game of the season, the 2022 Dodgers became the fastest team...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Tyler Anderson Pitches Shutout In Dodgers’ Win Over Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve rookie Ryne Nelson but found success against the Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen to come away with a 6-0 win that officially clinched their 2022 MLB postseason berth. Making just his second career start, Nelson held the Dodgers to two hits over six scoreless innings....
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks Behind Clayton Kershaw’s Vintage Performance & 3 Home Runs
Clayton Kershaw turned in a stellar start and the Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Joey Gallo, Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy in a 4-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks that clinched the 2022 National League West title. The Dodgers are division champions for a ninth time in the past 10 seasons.
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Chin-Feng Chen Becomes First Taiwan-Born Player In Major Leagues
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Chin-Feng Chen become the first Taiwan-born player to play in the Major Leagues when he made his MLB debut against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 14, 2002. Chen pinch-hit for Paul Lo Duca in the sixth inning, drew a walk and scored...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Update: Tony Gonsolin Still Dealing With ‘Soreness’ Leading Into Bullpen Session
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers recently saw the return of Clayton Kershaw, their starting rotation remains without Tony Gonsolin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list at the end of August due to a right forearm strain. Gonsolin underwent an MRI that didn’t reveal a more serious injury and...
Comments / 0