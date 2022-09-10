Read full article on original website
Related
Athens News
Cadet Strings
Https://secure.rec1.com/OH/athens-oh/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxNTUyNTM=. A Beginning Strings Class brought to you by the Athens Community Music School for children in grades 4th-6th. Children will learn the basics with various stringed instruments such as violin, guitar, etc.
Athens News
Feedbag to Shopping Bag Workshop
Help reduce single-use plastic: join Lee Gregg from Athens ReThink Plastics and learn to upcycle a used feedbag in this hands-on workshop. Registration is required on the MyACPL.org events page, or register by calling the library. All materials provided.
Comments / 0