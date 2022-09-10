Tekonsha rolls past St. Phil thanks to big day from Blashfield

TEKONSHA, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians played host to SCAA rival and perennial power St. Phil Friday night for a little 8-man football action.Things did not start out well for the Tekonsha Indians as the St. Phil Tigers scored on their very first play of the game, a 65-yard touchdown run by their quarterback Myers, giving the Tigers a quick 6-0 lead. Things went considerably better for Tekonsha after that as the Indians rode a dominant performance from quarterback Wyatt Blashfield and the tough running of back Xander Kilbourn to an offensive explosion, with Tekonsha going on to take the 52-28 win in a shootout.After St. Phil took the early 6-0 lead Tekonsha answered back and in quick fashion, scoring on their first drive of the game on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Wyatt Blashfield. Blashfield ran in the two point conversion, giving Tekonsha the 8-6 lead with 8:40 left in the first quarter.The Indians added to their lead just three minutes later as Xander Kilbourn found the end zone for the first of two touchdowns on the night, scoring on a 2 yard touchdown run. Blashfield ran in the two point conversion, giving Tekonsha the 16-6 lead.Tekonsha added to that lead early in the second quarter as this time Blashfield went to the air, finding teammate Jake Boring for a 32-yard touchdown pass. The two point run by Blashfield was good, pushing the Indians lead to 24-6 with 9:44 left in the second quarter.St. Phil wasted little time answering that call, scoring on their next drive thanks to a 1-yard touchdown run by Eckman, closing the score to 24-12 with 8 minutes left in the first half.Tekonsha came right back and managed to rebuild their lead on the next drive as Blashfield again went to the air, this time finding Isaac Henry for a 48-yard touchdown pass. Blashfield hit on the two point conversion, building the Indians lead to 32-12 with 5:56 left in the first half.It didn’t take long for St. Phil to cut into that lead once again as the Tigers returned the ensuing kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown. The two point conversion was good, closing the Tekonsha lead to just 12 at 32-20 with 5:46 left in the half.Tekonsha extended their lead just before the half as again it was Blashfield finding the end zone, this time scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run, pushing the Indians lead to 38-20 at the half.The scoring slowed down considerably in the second half, with only one touchdown gracing the scoreboard in the third quarter. That score came again from Blashfield who rumbled in from 13-yards out, pushing the Tekonsha lead to 44-20 with 2:51 left in the third quarter.Tekonsha’s final points came at the 11:16 mark of the fourth quarter as Kilbourn bowled his way in for a 3-yard touchdown run. Derek Booker ran in the two point conversion, pushing the Indians lead to 52-20.St. Phil found the end zone one more time before the final buzzer, scoring on a 4 yard touchdown pass from Myer to Miller. Myer also hit Miller for the two point conversion, finding the final score of 52-28.Tekonsha senior quarterback Wyatt Blashfield had a monster game both on the ground and through the air, combining for 450 yards of total offense and five total touchdowns. Blashfield led all rushers with 302 yards on 26 carries while also scoring three times. Blashfield also had a big day throwing the ball, completing 8 of 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns.Also putting together a big game on the ground for Tekonsha was teammate Xander Kilbourn who rushed the ball 22 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns.Isaac Henry had a solid day catching the ball, hauling in three catches for 105 yards and one score while Jake Boring added one catch for 32 yards and a score. Kyle Redd also hauled in three catches for a total of eight yards.Tekonsha was led on the defensive side of the ball by Ben Mead who had 16 tackles, one for a loss and one quarterback hurry while Derek Booker recorded 10 tackles with one for a loss.Senior Claude Wart also had a solid day, adding nine tackles, two for a loss, and one quarterback hurry.Also adding to the Tekonsha defense was Emmitt Blashfield with five tackles; Wyatt Blashfield with four tackles; Brayden Packard with four tackles, one for a loss, one quarterback sack and one forced fumble; Jake Boring with three tackles and a pass break up; Anthony Carter with four tackles and one interception; and Isaac Henry with four tackles and an interception.With the loss St. Phil falls to 1-2 on the season and will see action again next week when they host Climax Scotts.Tekonsha meanwhile improves to 2-1 overall on the year and will move on to face Litchfield next Friday in a key home battle.