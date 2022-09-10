ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Trinity claims another victim, pounds Grace Brethren 56-20

Trinity Classical football (3-0) continued its hot start on Saturday with a big 56-20 win over Grace Brethren (1-2) at Valencia. The defense was exceptional yet again, registering four picks, a fumble recovery and a sack. Seven Knights also registered nine or more tackles on defense. Head coach Mike Parrinello has preached getting multiple hats on the football and this team has bought in.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
South Pasadena News

High School Football Player Arrested | Montclair Forfeits Its Game Against South Pasadena

When news broke that a Montclair High School football player had been arrested for suspicion of submitting falsified documents, forcing the team to forfeit five of its games last season, including one to South Pasadena, Jeff Chi began to wonder what the player’s impact might have been on the 2021 CIF Division 13 semifinal game in which the Tigers lost to the Cavaliers in the final four seconds, 28-21.
MONTCLAIR, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community

Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
IRVINE, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants

With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Bowling tournament held to raise funds for adults with special needs

Avenues Supported Living Services held its 6th annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament and Fundraiser at Valencia Lanes on Sunday, drawing in more than 200 participants. Bowlers could compete for small prizes, participate in raffles, bid on sports memorabilia, or bet on themselves in things like the “bowl for a strike” lottery in order to raise funds to support adults with special needs in the community.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
ACCIDENTS
foxla.com

Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
ANAHEIM, CA
Key News Network

Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend

Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire… Read more "Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend"
Sfvbj.com

Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million

The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
signalscv.com

Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day

Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kclu.org

Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties

A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]

8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
COTO DE CAZA, CA

