Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Free Burgers on National Cheeseburger DayCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The best Vegan restaurants of Los Angeles County, CASaurabhLos Angeles County, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
signalscv.com
Trinity claims another victim, pounds Grace Brethren 56-20
Trinity Classical football (3-0) continued its hot start on Saturday with a big 56-20 win over Grace Brethren (1-2) at Valencia. The defense was exceptional yet again, registering four picks, a fumble recovery and a sack. Seven Knights also registered nine or more tackles on defense. Head coach Mike Parrinello has preached getting multiple hats on the football and this team has bought in.
UCLA Men's Basketball Adjusting to New World Order Entering 2022
The Bruins are allocating recruiting resources overseas while adding five-stars and building around seniors with the Big Ten move two years out.
South Pasadena News
High School Football Player Arrested | Montclair Forfeits Its Game Against South Pasadena
When news broke that a Montclair High School football player had been arrested for suspicion of submitting falsified documents, forcing the team to forfeit five of its games last season, including one to South Pasadena, Jeff Chi began to wonder what the player’s impact might have been on the 2021 CIF Division 13 semifinal game in which the Tigers lost to the Cavaliers in the final four seconds, 28-21.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Mother Who Told Daughter to Punch Teen Basketball Player in Viral Sucker Punch Video is Fined
The mother of a teen basketball player who instructed her daughter to punch a 15-year-old opponent in a video seen millions of times was ordered to pay a $9,000 fine and provide a written apology, the Orange County District Attorney's office said Wednesday. The girl was knocked to the ground...
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: California Board of Regents to meet regarding UCLA's B1G move
The conference realignment rumors have not slowed down despite the college football season action heating up. For UCLA, the California Board of Regents will meet once again to discuss the impending move to the B1G. According to Stewart Mandel, the Regents are scheduled for a closed meeting on Sept. 22....
Orange County Business Journal
Irvine Co. Moves Ahead with Orange Heights Community
Newport Beach-based Irvine Co. plans to break ground this fall on the Orange Heights residential community that’s been in the works for nearly two decades. The community, located south of Irvine Regional Park off Santiago Canyon Road, was first approved in 2005 as a 4,000-home project that stretched from East Orange to Irvine Lake. In 2014, the project was significantly scaled down with all approved development east of the SR-241 nixed to provide more open space on the Irvine Ranch.
Headlines: Guadalajara Cartel Founder Released From Prison; Dodgers Clinch NL West Title
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Donations are being requested for funeral services for Mikie (Windfield) Lee, the 17-year-old who was tragically shot and killed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vanlifewanderer.com
The 11 Best South Pasadena Restaurants
With the almost endless amount of South Pasadena Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
signalscv.com
Bowling tournament held to raise funds for adults with special needs
Avenues Supported Living Services held its 6th annual No-Tap Bowling Tournament and Fundraiser at Valencia Lanes on Sunday, drawing in more than 200 participants. Bowlers could compete for small prizes, participate in raffles, bid on sports memorabilia, or bet on themselves in things like the “bowl for a strike” lottery in order to raise funds to support adults with special needs in the community.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
foxla.com
Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Brace yourselves. Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!. The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo. No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire… Read more "Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend"
Tropical Storm Kay moves in, bringing rain, flood concerns as heat wave subsides
Southern California's weeklong heat wave is finally waning now that Tropical Storm Kay has covered the region with clouds and rain.
Sfvbj.com
Agoura Hills Apartments Sell for $87 Million
The Lexington Apartments, a 178-unit apartment community in Agoura Hills, has sold for $87.3 million. Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. — in joint venture with MG Properties — acquired the property. The Northmarq team of Vince Norris, Jim Fisher, Mike Smith and Bryan Schellinger marketed the property on behalf...
signalscv.com
Rotary, Vista Canyon to host SCV Day
Santa Clarita’s Rotary International and Vista Canyon are partnering together to host the second annual SCV Day on Saturday. SCV Day will be held in Vista Canyon, 27651 Lincoln Place, and is scheduled to take place from 3 to 9 p.m. The street-wide event will feature many avenues of...
kclu.org
Earthquake rattles parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties
A small earthquake rattled parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. The magnitude 2.6 quake hit at 7:35 a.m. Monday. The epicenter was in the San Fernando Valley, about a half mile east of Canoga Park. Some people in western Ventura County felt the quake, especially in the Simi Valley...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
Comments / 0