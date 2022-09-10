Nashville high school football roundup: Here is what happened in area's top games in Week 4

Here is what happened in the top Nashville area high school football games from Week 4 of the Tennessee high school football season.

Blackman 54, Summit 21: The two teams combined for 1,002 yards with the Blaze amassing 711 in the rout. Jack Risner was 17-of-23 passing for 322 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Cal commitment Ben Marshall had five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 101 yards and a TD. Jacob Page had 111 yards on seven catches. Austin Harvey was 14-of-21 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns for Summit.

Brentwood Academy 42, Whitehaven 7: George MacIntyre was 17-of-22 passing for 272 yards and four touchdowns for Brentwood Academy. Jordan Barnes caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown and Deuce Scott had 11 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Brentwood 14, Henry County 12: Grant Nelson was 9-of-14 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Homzi Nassar added 63 yards on 17 carries for Brentwood. Ryan Damron was 11-of-18 passing for 129 yards for Henry County.

Cannon County 28, Webb 21: Ryan Perkins had 26 carries for 235 yards and three touchdowns to lead Cannon County. Kolby Miller was 1-of-1 passing for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Davidson Academy 39, Hunters Lane 6: Knox Roberts was 12-of-23 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown and Caden Stroud had 17 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Davidson Academy. Jeremiah Henry caught three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for Hunters Lane.

DCA 50, White House Heritage 6: Ashton Jones ran for 156 yards and scored three touchdowns in the non-region rout. Teammate Wesley Gober added 97 rushing yards with a TD on seven carries.

Ensworth 21, Holy Innocents Episcopal (GA) 9: Martez Cooksey had 12 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown for Ensworth. Teammate Shamar Porter added 87 yards and a touchdown on four catches and Taylor Haas was 6-of-13 passing for 75 yards.

Father Ryan 48, Cane Ridge 28: JoJo Crump was 15-of-18 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns and had 10 carries for 16 yards and two touchdowns in Father Ryan’s win. Mason Bryant had 13 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Fayetteville 29, Upperman 6: Aljarea Johnson rushed for 122 yards with two touchdowns on just eight carries to lead the Tigers to the non-region upset. Teammate Sam Willoughby was 5-of-9 passing for 102 yards with a TD and an interception. He also rushed for 75 yards. Jaxson Rollins had 19 carries for 60 yards for Upperman. Teammate Jonathon Rushing was 8-of-14 passing for 88 yards with a TD and an interception. He also rushed for 26 yards.

Friendship Christian 28, Grace Christian 7: Garrett Weekly was 13-of-19 passing for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Friendship Christian. Brock Montgomery had eight catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns and Tyson Wolcott had 14 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Jackson Hiett was 9-of-16 passing for 78 yards and a touchdown for Grace Christian.

Green Hill 30, Columbia 19: Brax Lamberth had 22 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Green Hill. Cade Mahoney was 9-of-17 passing for 108 yards and a touchdown and Niko Duffie added 73 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Macon County 42, Trousdale County 0: Gabe Borders had 15 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns and was 1-of-1 passing for 26 yards and a touchdown for Macon County. Kyle Shockley was 5-of-7 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Marshall County 42, Tullahoma 7: Silas Teat was 11-of-17 passing for 145 yards and two touchdowns and Jayden Randolph caught three passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns in Marshall County’s win. Brock Anderson returned a fumble nine yards for a touchdown for the Tigers.

MBA: 35, CPA 10: Marcel Reed was 10-of-13 passing for 119 yards and a touchdown and had 14 carries for 84 yards and three touchdowns to lead MBA. Teammate Johnothan Moore added 171 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Thomas Vaccaro was 13-of-26 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown for CPA.

Nashville Christian 31, BGA 7: Cameron Carden had 14 carries for 102 yards and Jared Curtis was 10-of-15 passing for 104 yards and a touchdown for Nashville Christian. Austin Ford led BGA with 21 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Nolensville 53, Liberty Creek 7: Coby Walton was 8-of-10 passing for 189 yards and three touchdowns for Nolensville. Teammate Samson Johnson had six carries for 101 yards and a touchdown and Chance Fitzgerald had three catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Oakland 45, Ravenwood 31: Kade Hewitt was 6-of-10 passing for 184 yards and a touchdown and had 13 carries for 97 yards and two touchdowns to lead Oakland. Ravenwood’s Chris Parson was 15-of-25 passing for 238 yards and had 17 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Overton 42, Maplewood 0: Jevon Edmondson had 11 carries for 120 yards and three touchdowns and Ryder Hagan was 7-of-9 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns for Overton. Tyson Edwards had five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns and made three tackles and caught an interception on defense for the Bobcats.

Pope John Paul II 45, Independence 14: Brooks Sapone was 3-of-3 passing for 54 yards and a touchdown in Independence’s loss. Clay Davis had one rush for 52 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Portland 49, White House 21: Cullen Box was 7-of-9 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another touchdown for Portland. Freddy Paxton had three catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns and a 95-yard kickoff return for the Panthers. Michael Albin had 16 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown for White House.

Riverdale 41, Shelbyville 3: Braden Graham was 7-of-8 passing for 171 yards and three touchdowns for Riverdale. Teammate Braylen Vanderbilt had one catch for 55 yards and a touchdown and Jaylen Thompson caught two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Springfield 35, Wilson Central 10: Devon Crenshaw was 11-of-15 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns and had six carries for 82 yards and a touchdown for Springfield. Tavin Hardin led Wilson Central with 18 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.

York 43, Livingston Academy 23: Miles Leffew was 8-of-12 passing for 256 yards and three touchdowns and had 14 carries for 96 yards and a touchdown to lead York. Riylin Miller had two catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns and Aiden Sweathomas caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Brodey Coffee was 11-of-21 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown and Lochlan Hammock had 23 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown for Livingston Academy.