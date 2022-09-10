ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge’s tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Box truck gets stuck under New Albany bridge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A box truck was stuck underneath the train bridge in New Albany on Monday morning. The road was closed for several hours as crews worked to get the truck out from the bridge that sits over East 8th Street. CSX will be inspecting the train trestle...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged with murder in connection with a Sunday night shooting in the Beechmont neighborhood. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 51-year-old Laron Spalding was taken into custody Monday morning. The shooting took place around 8 p.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Body of man pulled from Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is being conducted by Louisville Metro police after the body of a man was discovered in the Ohio River late Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported to MetroSafe that they had seen what appeared to be a body in the water at the upper locks. LMPD River Patrol responded to the area and found the man’s body.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Body found in Ohio River, police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department’s (LMPD) Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation regarding a body retrieved from the Ohio River on the evening of Sept. 8. Police said someone called MetroSafe shortly before 10:00 p.m. advising they had seen what looked like a body at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Clarksville Police searching for man in connection with store theft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department found the man in connection with a theft at a home improvement store. Police asked for the the public's help identifying the man pictured above in a Facebook post. No other details were provided about the alleged crime. Later on Tuesday, they...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wvih.com

Carjacking Suspect Shoots Himself

Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a description of the car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed on S 3rd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead following a shooting on S 3rd Street Sunday night. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the report of a shooting on S 3rd Street at I-264. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman dies in early morning car crash on Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 22-year-old woman died in an early morning car accident on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Savannah Duckworth died at the scene of the crash at 42nd and Algonquin Parkway, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to police, LMPD's Second Division responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Officials Investigate Suspicious Bullitt County Fires

Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for the Zoneton Fire Department, said each of the three fires involved vacated buildings or vehicles and had multiple ignition points.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Water outage scheduled for Monday in Clarksville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clarksville residents in the area surrounding Lincoln Drive are going to be without water Monday. According to Indiana American Water, residents can expect to be without water on September 12 for six to eight hours starting at 8:00a.m. Crews will be replacing a water valve in...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

1 man dead after shooting near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD 's Second Division were called to 7th Street near Algonquin Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS confirmed his death...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Irvington Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting

A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2017 shooting incident in Breckinridge County. Christopher Lee Stone of Irvington entered a plea in Breckinridge Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford of Brandenburg. According to a...
IRVINGTON, KY

