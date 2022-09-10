Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K, ETH price drops 8% after 'monumental' Ethereum Merge
Bitcoin (BTC) spent a second day threatening $20,000 support on Sept. 15 as markets processed the Ethereum (ET Merge. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD spiking below $20,000 again overnight to recover marginally above the boundary for a brief period. The largest cryptocurrency broadly failed to regain...
CoinTelegraph
'I was there': Special NFTs allow you to celebrate Ethereum's Merge
The Merge is fast approaching — and the switch to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain will be the most significant moment in Ethereum's history. Now, Proof of Attendance Protocols — unique NFTs known as POAPs for short — are being created for crypto enthusiasts who want a special memento of this historic occasion.
CoinTelegraph
3 ways scammers will try to fool you over Ethereum’s Merge
Scammers are likely to use excitement around the Ethereum Merge to launch new scams aimed at newbie crypto users, PolySwarm CEO and co-founder Steve Bassi has warned. The Ethereum Merge is expected to take place within the next 24 hours. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Bassi said these scams could come in...
CoinTelegraph
It’s on! Where to catch the Ethereum Merge live
Ethereum is heading for the most significant upgrade in its history, which is scheduled to happen at around 5:27 am UTC on Sept. 15. Those wanting to watch the Ethereum network make its historic shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) in real-time will have plenty of options to choose from. The Ethereum...
CoinTelegraph
The Ethereum Merge is completed: Here's what's next
The Ethereum blockchain has successfully completed its shift away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus following the merge of the Mainnet and the Beacon Chain. The Merge took place on Sep.15 as the network shifted to PoS seamlessly, seeing hardware-based miners replaced by validators that stake Ether (ETH) to process transactions, add new blocks and maintain the network.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum traders shorted ETH price in record numbers during the Merge — 50% crash ahead?
Ethereum successfully completed its long-awaited transition to proof-of-stake via "the Merge" on Sept. 15, while traders have been increasingly shorting Ether (ETH) in anticipation of a sell-the-news event. Ethereum funding rate plumme. Ether's futures funding rates across leading derivatives platforms dropped below zero—to their worst levels to date—before the Merge....
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Historic day for crypto as Ethereum Merge to proof-of-stake occurs
The Ethereum Merge has officially taken place, marking the full transition of the network to proof-of-stake (PoS). On Sept. 15 at 06:42:42 UTC at block 15,537,393, the long-awaited Merge saw the merging of the Ethereum mainnet execution layer and the Beacon Chain’s consensus layer at the Terminal Total Difficulty of 58,750,000,000,000,000,000,000, meaning the network will no longer rely on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism.
CoinTelegraph
Volatility expected as $490M in ETH options expire shortly after the Ethereum Merge
Given the current state of the wider crypto market, some traders might be surprised to learn that Ether (ETH) has been trading in an ascending trend for the past 17 days. While the entire cryptocurrency market experienced a 10% decline on Sept. 13, Ether's price held firm near the $1,570 support level.
CoinTelegraph
New regulatory bill grants Uruguayan Central Bank control over the nation's crypto industry
The Uruguayan government has introduced legislation to the parliament that accelerates the regulation of the crypto space in the country and establishes the central bank as the regulatory authority. Introduced on Sept 5, the bill strives to clarify the country's regulatory framework for cryptocurrency assets, stating that all companies that...
CoinTelegraph
Downsides of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake, explained
Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake are arguably the best-known consensus mechanisms — but new ones are continually emerging. PoW blockchains have long dominated the cryptocurrency landscape, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum using this model. This means miners are responsible for securing the network and validating transactions — and they get rewarded with new coins as a result.
CoinTelegraph
Unstoppable Domains and BitDegree to give away $50M in NFT domains in Learn&Earn campaign
September 13, 2022, marks the date of an unprecedented Learn&Earn campaign led by a recent Web3 Unicorn Unstoppable Domains and a leading global crypto educator BitDegree. Companies join forces to distribute up to $50 million worth of NFT domains to all students who complete any Web3-related course on the BitDegree platform.
CoinTelegraph
Discover golden opportunities for your business with Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022
The two-day Blockchain Dubai Summit 2022 at the Grand Hyatt is going to become the leading gathering of senior decision makers discussing the impact of blockchain and crypto technologies on industries. Taking place on Oct. 14 and 15, the event will bring together tech visionaries, entrepreneurs, investors, developers and industry enthusiasts, among others, and offer a jam-packed program replete with speeches on trending topics on how blockchain is changing the world. The summit will host only prominent speakers who present their own exclusive perspective on the future of the most fast-growing industries in the world.
CoinTelegraph
OpenNode sets up BTC payment infrastructure in Bank of Bahrain regulatory sandbox
Bitcoin infrastructure provider OpenNode will test a Bitcoin (BTC) payment processing and payouts solution in the Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) regulatory sandbox, the company announced on Tuesday. This is the latest of several steps the kingdom has taken to join the crypto economy both on its own and as a member of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC).
CoinTelegraph
New to crypto but don't know where to start? You can copy a professional
The turbulence in the crypto markets has led to great uncertainty for investors. Unsubstantiated rumors run amok on Twitter — causing panic. Just recently, seemingly credible accounts warned that Mt. Gox was about to dump 140,000 BTC on the market… even though payouts could be many weeks away.
CoinTelegraph
Merge ‘jitters’ sees outflow from Ether-based investment products
Institutional investors may be wavering ahead of the Ethereum Merge, with Ether (ETH)-based digital asset investment products seeing an outflow of $61.6 million, signaling concerns about the success of the upgrade. In its digital asset fund flows weekly report, fund manager CoinShares reported that Ether-based investment products made up for...
CoinTelegraph
How does tokenization help transform illiquid real estate ownership into a liquid one?
A few years back, the concept of owning and trading fragments of physical real estate might have seemed too far-fetched for many. But with the advent of blockchain technology, real estate tokenization is providing new opportunities for fractional ownership and investment. Blockchain technology’s long-overdue debut in real estate has made...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin impersonators ramp up ETH phishing ahead of The Merge
The hype around The Merge has attracted a swarm of scammers that are actively using verified Twitter accounts to impersonate Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and dupe investors. Prominent entrepreneurs, including one of the world’s richest man Elon Musk, pointed out numerous times the biggest problem of Twitter — bots. However,...
CoinTelegraph
Norwegian town wants 'noisy' Bitcoin miners out, experts respond
There's a new Bitcoin (BTC) energy FUD in town: noise. In Sortland, a Norwegian municipality, locals are waging war on Bitcoin miners to thwart further BTC mining developments. Their latest protest against proof-of-work (PoW) mining is that it's loud. It’s not enough that Bitcoin miners in Sortland use 100% renewable...
CoinTelegraph
Michael Saylor slams 'misinformation' about Bitcoin’s energy use
Ahead of Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), Bitcoin (BTC) maximalist Michael Saylor has come out swinging against what he says is “misinformation and propaganda” about the environmental impacts of proof-of-work (PoW) BTC mining. The MicroStrategy executive chairman, who recently stepped down as CEO, shared a lengthy post...
CoinTelegraph
Busan signs MoU with Huobi, gets more help for local crypto exchange
South Korea’s “blockchain” city of Busan continues to establish agreements with cryptocurrency industry heavyweights as Huobi Global enters the development ecosystem. Huobi Global and its Korean branch became the latest exchange to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Busan Metropolitan City government to participate in the growth of its blockchain industry.
