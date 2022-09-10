UFOs, K-Drama, and comedy: these three don't normally belong together but there's always a first time for everything. Netflix is gearing up to release its new comedy K-Drama series that (yes) involves UFOs. Here's what you need to know about Glitch, an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original comedy-thriller written by Jin Han-sae and directed by Roh Deok.

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO