Former Policeman’s Trial Delayed
The trial for a former Louisville Metro Police officer charged with federal crimes in connection with the fatal raid on Breonna Taylor’s home in 2020 has been delayed almost a year. Ex-detective Brett Hankison was indicted in August on two charges of deprivation of rights for firing into a...
Irvington Man Pleads Guilty In Shooting
A man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a 2017 shooting incident in Breckinridge County. Christopher Lee Stone of Irvington entered a plea in Breckinridge Circuit Court to a count of reckless homicide in connection to the shooting death of Nicholas Lee Ford of Brandenburg. According to a...
Carjacking Suspect Shoots Himself
Louisville Metro police said a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe said the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a description of the car...
Officials Investigate Suspicious Bullitt County Fires
Investigators are seeking leads to find the person or persons responsible for several overnight fires in northern Bullitt County that are considered suspicious in origin. Zoneton firefighters were called out to fight the fires early Monday morning between midnight and 4:44 a.m. Rich Carlson, spokesman for the Zoneton Fire Department, said each of the three fires involved vacated buildings or vehicles and had multiple ignition points.
Graham To Be New EMA Director
An end of a chapter in Meade County emergency services will happen at the end of October. During the regular meeting of Meade County Fiscal Court Tuesday (9/13) night, Judge Executive Leslie Stith informed magistrates that Emergency Management Director Ron Dodson had submitted his resignation effective on October 31, 2022. Dodson has been the local Emergency Management Director for the past 33 years and has served Meade County in many functions through the years.
Magistrates Work Through Lengthy Agenda
Members of Meade County Fiscal Court worked through a lengthy agenda during their regular meeting Tuesday (9/13) night. The court went straight into the business session after no public comments were offered. Magistrates approved the health insurance rates for 2023 as presented by John Beavin. Beavin said that the plans for the upcoming year had additional preventative programs included and the rate was a 6.95 percent increase over the current year.
Carol Sue Lyons
Carol Sue Lyons, age 80 of Muldraugh, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her husband, CSM (Ret.) Eugene Thomas Lyons; and her brother, Robert Ray. She is survived by…. One son: Wells Richard Lyons;. One granddaughter, three...
Council Approves Several Ordinances
The Brandenburg City Council approved several ordinances during their regular meeting Monday (9/12) night. The Council heard and approved the second reading of ordinances which takes the compensating rate adjustments setting the real property tax rate at 0.207 cents per $100 of accessed value, personal property 0.3945 cents per $100 of accessed value and 0.3280 cents per $100 of accessed value on motor vehicle and watercraft. The council also approved the second reading of the ordinance amending and adopting the Planning and Zoning 2018 Residential Code and the Yard Sale Ordinance.
