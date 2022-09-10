The Brandenburg City Council approved several ordinances during their regular meeting Monday (9/12) night. The Council heard and approved the second reading of ordinances which takes the compensating rate adjustments setting the real property tax rate at 0.207 cents per $100 of accessed value, personal property 0.3945 cents per $100 of accessed value and 0.3280 cents per $100 of accessed value on motor vehicle and watercraft. The council also approved the second reading of the ordinance amending and adopting the Planning and Zoning 2018 Residential Code and the Yard Sale Ordinance.

BRANDENBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO