BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Florist who supplied Royal nosegays so grateful to Queen
A florist who worked with the Royal Family for nearly 40 years has described her meetings with the Queen as "so very special". Rosemary Mason's Leicester-based flower business - Rosemary Hughes - holds the Royal warrant as supplier of nosegays to the Queen. Mrs Mason made the nosegays for the...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
U.K.・
BBC
Cambridge: The time the Queen insisted on planting a tree aged 93
A Cambridge professor has recalled the time the Queen insisted she planted a tree in the city aged 93, despite palace staff saying she would only supervise the occasion. The Queen visited the National Institute of Agricultural Botany in 2019, almost a century after her grandmother, Mary, planted a tree at the site.
U.K.・
BBC
Queen's funeral: 'Extraordinary' to invite China, senior Tories say
The Chinese government's invitation to the Queen's funeral should be withdrawn, some MPs and peers say. Senior Tory MPs Tim Loughton and Sir Iain Duncan Smith are among those who have written to the foreign secretary to express concern. They said it was "extraordinary" that the "architects" of genocide against...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'
Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
