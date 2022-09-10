ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared

By Kevin White
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjJGX_0hpgDy0a00

By Kevin White | Photo by Mike Byrnes

1. Ankeny (2-1) lost to West Des Moines Dowling 17-10

Outside of Jazan Williams’ 80-yard touchdown run, offense was tough to come by for Ankeny.

2. Southeast Polk (3-0) beat Waukee Northwest 42-21

Rams stake their case for the top spot in the rankings with the victory.

3. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1) beat Ankeny 17-10

Ra’Shawd Davis rushed for 116 yards and Cooper Nicholson added 100 receiving yards and a TD in the Maroons’ big win.

4. Pleasant Valley (3-0) beat Linn-Mar 14-7 (OT)

Ryan Doyle’s second interception of the game came in overtime and clinched the win for the Spartans.

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0) beat Norwalk 49-27

Jonathan Humpal rushed for two TDs and added a 101-yard kickoff return for a score in the win.

6. Harlan Community (2-1) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14

The Cyclones led 21-0 at the intermission and went on to handle the Warriors.

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) beat Webster City 28-0

McCrae Hagarty rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the highly regarded Lynx.

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) beat Dubuque Wahlert 40-7

The Saints raced to a 34-0 halftime lead and weren’t threatened.

9. West Des Moines Valley (1-2) lost to Urbandale 10-7 (OT)

Senior Isaac Hoyt’s interception on third-and-goal at the 9 clinched the big OT win for the J-Hawks.

10. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) beat West Sioux 44-6

Zach Lutmer threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Lions sprinted to a 31-0 lead at the break.

11. Iowa City Liberty (2-1) lost to Western Dubuque 36-30

Brett Harris hit Daviyon Gaston for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left to win it for Western Dubuque.

12. West Sioux (2-1) lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6

Falcons didn’t have any answers in the anticipated matchup of northwest Iowa powers.

13. Indianola (3-0) beat Pella 33-19

Kenson Fuller rushed for 234 yards and three TDs for Pella, but it wasn’t enough against the Indians.

14. OABCIG (3-0) beat East Sac County 54-7

The Falcons led 41-0 and went on to another easy victory.

15. Williamsburg (3-0) beat Solon 38-25

Williamsburg led 31-12 after three quarters and sent the Spartans to their second straight loss.

16. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0) beat Gilbert 48-7

Colby Collison completed 16 of 24 for 316 yards and four touchdowns for the winners.

17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0) def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6

Vincenzo Gianforte threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

18. Ankeny Centennial (1-2) beat Waukee 31-6

Jaguars led 21-3 at the intermission and went on to notch their first win in impressive fashion.

19. Cedar Falls (2-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-7

Tigers managed only 141 yards of total offense in the setback at the UNI-Dome.

20. Iowa City High (2-1) beat Ames 55-19

In the first half, Ronnie Major ran for three scores and Drew Larson passed for two as the Little Hawks led 41-19.

21. Western Christian (2-1) lost to Spirit Lake 35-20

Spirit Lake forced five Western Christian turnovers to pave the way for victory.

22. Mount Vernon (3-0) beat Tipton 42-0

Caden Stimmel’s punt return for a touchdown gave the Mustangs a 28-0 lead after one, and they never looked back.

23. Le Mars (2-1) lost to Sioux City East 52-17

Cole Ritchie passed for 409 yards and two TDs, and Kelynn Jacobsen caught 16 passes for 246 yards and a score for East.

24. Solon (1-2) lost to Williamsburg 38-25

Solon scored the game’s first touchdown, but the Raiders are proving to be a contender in 2-A.

25. Humboldt (3-0) beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-0

Humboldt needed 10 fourth-quarter points to hold off the upset-minded Midgets.

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

10 Arkansas high school football games to watch for Week 3

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Sadie Rucker   It will be a much lighter slate of games with multiple byes on the schedule for Week 3, but that does not mean there are not some great matchups. Thursday night expects to be possibly the top overall game of the week from the 4A-8 conference, ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Local
Iowa Football
City
Norwalk, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Tipton, IA
City
Williamsburg, IA
City
Solon, IA
City
Mount Vernon, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Teams#Rams#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Waukee#Maroons#Spartans#The J Hawks#Central Lyon Geor
Pen City Current

Keokuk woman wins $100K in scratch off

CLIVE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Brenda Bradley of Keokuk won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Supreme” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 3111 Main St. in Keokuk, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
KEOKUK, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
I-Rock 93.5

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
WHAT CHEER, IA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy