How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared

1. Ankeny (2-1) lost to West Des Moines Dowling 17-10

Outside of Jazan Williams’ 80-yard touchdown run, offense was tough to come by for Ankeny.

2. Southeast Polk (3-0) beat Waukee Northwest 42-21

Rams stake their case for the top spot in the rankings with the victory.

3. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1) beat Ankeny 17-10

Ra’Shawd Davis rushed for 116 yards and Cooper Nicholson added 100 receiving yards and a TD in the Maroons’ big win.

4. Pleasant Valley (3-0) beat Linn-Mar 14-7 (OT)

Ryan Doyle’s second interception of the game came in overtime and clinched the win for the Spartans.

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0) beat Norwalk 49-27

Jonathan Humpal rushed for two TDs and added a 101-yard kickoff return for a score in the win.

6. Harlan Community (2-1) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14

The Cyclones led 21-0 at the intermission and went on to handle the Warriors.

7. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) beat Webster City 28-0

McCrae Hagarty rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the highly regarded Lynx.

8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) beat Dubuque Wahlert 40-7

The Saints raced to a 34-0 halftime lead and weren’t threatened.

9. West Des Moines Valley (1-2) lost to Urbandale 10-7 (OT)

Senior Isaac Hoyt’s interception on third-and-goal at the 9 clinched the big OT win for the J-Hawks.

10. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) beat West Sioux 44-6

Zach Lutmer threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Lions sprinted to a 31-0 lead at the break.

11. Iowa City Liberty (2-1) lost to Western Dubuque 36-30

Brett Harris hit Daviyon Gaston for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left to win it for Western Dubuque.

12. West Sioux (2-1) lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6

Falcons didn’t have any answers in the anticipated matchup of northwest Iowa powers.

13. Indianola (3-0) beat Pella 33-19

Kenson Fuller rushed for 234 yards and three TDs for Pella, but it wasn’t enough against the Indians.

14. OABCIG (3-0) beat East Sac County 54-7

The Falcons led 41-0 and went on to another easy victory.

15. Williamsburg (3-0) beat Solon 38-25

Williamsburg led 31-12 after three quarters and sent the Spartans to their second straight loss.

16. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0) beat Gilbert 48-7

Colby Collison completed 16 of 24 for 316 yards and four touchdowns for the winners.

17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0) def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6

Vincenzo Gianforte threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.

18. Ankeny Centennial (1-2) beat Waukee 31-6

Jaguars led 21-3 at the intermission and went on to notch their first win in impressive fashion.

19. Cedar Falls (2-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-7

Tigers managed only 141 yards of total offense in the setback at the UNI-Dome.

20. Iowa City High (2-1) beat Ames 55-19

In the first half, Ronnie Major ran for three scores and Drew Larson passed for two as the Little Hawks led 41-19.

21. Western Christian (2-1) lost to Spirit Lake 35-20

Spirit Lake forced five Western Christian turnovers to pave the way for victory.

22. Mount Vernon (3-0) beat Tipton 42-0

Caden Stimmel’s punt return for a touchdown gave the Mustangs a 28-0 lead after one, and they never looked back.

23. Le Mars (2-1) lost to Sioux City East 52-17

Cole Ritchie passed for 409 yards and two TDs, and Kelynn Jacobsen caught 16 passes for 246 yards and a score for East.

24. Solon (1-2) lost to Williamsburg 38-25

Solon scored the game’s first touchdown, but the Raiders are proving to be a contender in 2-A.

25. Humboldt (3-0) beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-0

Humboldt needed 10 fourth-quarter points to hold off the upset-minded Midgets.