How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared
By Kevin White | Photo by Mike Byrnes
1. Ankeny (2-1) lost to West Des Moines Dowling 17-10
Outside of Jazan Williams’ 80-yard touchdown run, offense was tough to come by for Ankeny.
2. Southeast Polk (3-0) beat Waukee Northwest 42-21
Rams stake their case for the top spot in the rankings with the victory.
3. West Des Moines Dowling (2-1) beat Ankeny 17-10
Ra’Shawd Davis rushed for 116 yards and Cooper Nicholson added 100 receiving yards and a TD in the Maroons’ big win.
4. Pleasant Valley (3-0) beat Linn-Mar 14-7 (OT)
Ryan Doyle’s second interception of the game came in overtime and clinched the win for the Spartans.
5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4-0) beat Norwalk 49-27
Jonathan Humpal rushed for two TDs and added a 101-yard kickoff return for a score in the win.
6. Harlan Community (2-1) beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton 42-14
The Cyclones led 21-0 at the intermission and went on to handle the Warriors.
7. Waverly-Shell Rock (3-0) beat Webster City 28-0
McCrae Hagarty rushed for 232 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the highly regarded Lynx.
8. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0) beat Dubuque Wahlert 40-7
The Saints raced to a 34-0 halftime lead and weren’t threatened.
9. West Des Moines Valley (1-2) lost to Urbandale 10-7 (OT)
Senior Isaac Hoyt’s interception on third-and-goal at the 9 clinched the big OT win for the J-Hawks.
10. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0) beat West Sioux 44-6
Zach Lutmer threw three touchdown passes in the first half as the Lions sprinted to a 31-0 lead at the break.
11. Iowa City Liberty (2-1) lost to Western Dubuque 36-30
Brett Harris hit Daviyon Gaston for a 42-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds left to win it for Western Dubuque.
12. West Sioux (2-1) lost to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 44-6
Falcons didn’t have any answers in the anticipated matchup of northwest Iowa powers.
13. Indianola (3-0) beat Pella 33-19
Kenson Fuller rushed for 234 yards and three TDs for Pella, but it wasn’t enough against the Indians.
14. OABCIG (3-0) beat East Sac County 54-7
The Falcons led 41-0 and went on to another easy victory.
15. Williamsburg (3-0) beat Solon 38-25
Williamsburg led 31-12 after three quarters and sent the Spartans to their second straight loss.
16. Bondurant-Farrar (3-0) beat Gilbert 48-7
Colby Collison completed 16 of 24 for 316 yards and four touchdowns for the winners.
17. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (3-0) def. Cedar Rapids Washington 27-6
Vincenzo Gianforte threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars.
18. Ankeny Centennial (1-2) beat Waukee 31-6
Jaguars led 21-3 at the intermission and went on to notch their first win in impressive fashion.
19. Cedar Falls (2-1) lost to Cedar Rapids Prairie 24-7
Tigers managed only 141 yards of total offense in the setback at the UNI-Dome.
20. Iowa City High (2-1) beat Ames 55-19
In the first half, Ronnie Major ran for three scores and Drew Larson passed for two as the Little Hawks led 41-19.
21. Western Christian (2-1) lost to Spirit Lake 35-20
Spirit Lake forced five Western Christian turnovers to pave the way for victory.
22. Mount Vernon (3-0) beat Tipton 42-0
Caden Stimmel’s punt return for a touchdown gave the Mustangs a 28-0 lead after one, and they never looked back.
23. Le Mars (2-1) lost to Sioux City East 52-17
Cole Ritchie passed for 409 yards and two TDs, and Kelynn Jacobsen caught 16 passes for 246 yards and a score for East.
24. Solon (1-2) lost to Williamsburg 38-25
Solon scored the game’s first touchdown, but the Raiders are proving to be a contender in 2-A.
25. Humboldt (3-0) beat Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-0
Humboldt needed 10 fourth-quarter points to hold off the upset-minded Midgets.
