Bronx, NY

CBS Sports

No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season

Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York City, NY
New York State
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
theScore

Trout homers in 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

Mike Trout is at it once again. The Los Angeles Angels superstar is now one game away from tying the all-time MLB record for consecutive contests with a homer after crushing a game-tying two-run shot off Cleveland Guardians lefty Konnor Pilkington in the fifth inning on Monday. If the three-time...
theScore

Cardinals' Wainwright, Molina set record for most starts as battery

St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made history on Wednesday when the duo made their 325th start together as a battery. Wainwright fired a first-pitch strike past Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers to set the new mark in front of a home crowd at Busch Stadium.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

