Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out
West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
Receiver's response to drama begs the question: Can WVU do the same?
Right or wrong, it was Bryce Ford-Wheaton who was attached to West Virginia's season-opening loss to Pitt, and whether the Mountaineers can begin to rebound from an 0-2 start in Saturday's home game against Towson will again trace back to Ford-Wheaton.
Coach K, John Calipari, Bill Self and more congratulate Bob Huggins
West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, finalizing a process that began over four decades ago when the former Mountaineer hooper first took a job as a coach. For years, Huggins has been nominated for this honor, and many of his fellow Hall of Fame coaches took a moment to congratulate him on getting in and talking about the WVU Head Coach. Check it out in the video above.
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ka-kaw! St. Louis will host another XFL game in 2023
There's big news about when St. Louis will host its first game in the revamped XFL, along with keeping the “Battlehawks” team name.
advantagenews.com
Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash
A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
Hoffmanns take to the air with latest Washington, Missouri, acquisition
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Hoffmann Family of Companies on Tuesday announced plans to launch a helicopter tour service after acquiring 10 acres, including a hangar, at the Washington Regional Airport, north of Washington, Missouri. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition adds a new dimension to the...
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
RELATED PEOPLE
Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It
Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
Beloved pizzeria Happy Joe’s plans return to St. Louis
Happy Joe's is planning for a comeback in St. Louis city under the direction of two new local owners. This comes nearly one month after the restaurant's location on Watson Road closed doors.
advantagenews.com
Marquette Catholic High School
Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
stlouiscnr.com
KCI Construction Celebrates a Century in Business
St. Louis-based KCI Construction is celebrating 100 years in business. The firm that began in 1922, founded by Charles Kloster as a carpentry construction company known as Kloster Company, built schools, churches and single-family homes in the early days and evolved into hospital construction and then predominantly infrastructure work. In 1995 when the last of the Kloster namesakes left the business, the company’s name became KCI Construction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
suntimesnews.com
Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers
An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
Missouri City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In The Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
feastmagazine.com
Nicky Slices, an Instagram-based business, is revolutionizing the St. Louis pizza world
Nicky Slices has taken the St. Louis pizza world by storm by selling take-and-bake, Detroit-style pies on one singular platform: Instagram. Interested? You’ll have to move quickly – after the weekly menu is posted at 6pm on Monday nights, the pop-up sells out fast. It works like this:...
lhstoday.org
WSD Sees Its Biggest Enrollment Numbers Yet
The Wentzville School District has started the 2022-2023 school year with 17,640 students, which represents the largest number of students in district history. The district currently has 22 total schools with the newest addition to the district being North Point Middle School. Due to the addition of the new middle school, sixth graders have once again started attending middle school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)
The Gateway City of St. Louis is known for its delicious, locally-sourced food, with plenty of amazing places to eat. The Gateway City of St. Louis.Image by Mark Dawdy / Pixabay.
myleaderpaper.com
Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold
Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
theshelbyreport.com
American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility
American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
KMOV
Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store
ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that...
247Sports
49K+
Followers
371K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0