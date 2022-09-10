ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

247Sports

WATCH: Brown explains how WVU got into this and how WVU gets out

West Virginia football is back to work with the unusual task of continuing on after the worst start since 1979, preparing for the welcome arrival of an FCS opponent and keeping in mind a road game is looming five days later against Virginia Tech. The Mountaineers could be .500 by the time they head to their final eight Big 12 games ... or they could be in a real bind with some of their toughest opponents and road trips remaining. Only on way to find out!
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Coach K, John Calipari, Bill Self and more congratulate Bob Huggins

West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins was officially enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame over the weekend, finalizing a process that began over four decades ago when the former Mountaineer hooper first took a job as a coach. For years, Huggins has been nominated for this honor, and many of his fellow Hall of Fame coaches took a moment to congratulate him on getting in and talking about the WVU Head Coach. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
advantagenews.com

Recent Belleville West softball standout killed in crash

A former high school softball player in the Southwestern Conference has died. According to reports, Emily Allen from Belleville West’s Class of 2022 was killed in a Sunday traffic crash in the city of Saint Louis. That crash was on Interstate 44 at Walnut and involved three cars. Maroons...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Want To Visit Missouri’s Largest Drive In Theater? This Small Town Has It

Have any of you ever been to a drive-in movie? I cannot say that I have. My mother told me she used to go to them often when she was younger. The drive-in theater has seen a resurgence in the wake of the pandemic, and maybe they will stay around a little while again. Missouri's largest drive-in theater happens to be in a small town you may not have heard of. But you may want to seek it out. The theater is called the Starlite Drive In. Let's learn a bit more about it.
advantagenews.com

Marquette Catholic High School

Your browser does not support the audio element. Guests from MCHS talk about homecoming events, an upcoming open house and golf tournament.
ALTON, IL
stlouiscnr.com

KCI Construction Celebrates a Century in Business

St. Louis-based KCI Construction is celebrating 100 years in business. The firm that began in 1922, founded by Charles Kloster as a carpentry construction company known as Kloster Company, built schools, churches and single-family homes in the early days and evolved into hospital construction and then predominantly infrastructure work. In 1995 when the last of the Kloster namesakes left the business, the company’s name became KCI Construction.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
suntimesnews.com

Controversial NextGen Silica Mine Appears Favored by Power Brokers

An alleged cabal of Missouri’s most powerful political and financial forces schemed for years trying to ram through an open pit fracking sand mine in Ste. Genevieve County, according to recent conversations with state level representatives, former park employees, lobbyists, and board members of environmental organizations. The system appears rigged against those living near the controversial NextGen Silica mine situated between popular Hawn State Park and serene Hickory Canyons Natural Area. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the environment’s main state regulator, is tasked with protecting residents from industrial carcinogens and airborne pollutants by, in this particular case, scrutinizing the intent and behavior of mining operations and policing their actions when necessary, not rubber stamping mines near beloved parks for a handful of special interests and suggested political quid pro quo in the form of standard road improvements.
MISSOURI STATE
lhstoday.org

WSD Sees Its Biggest Enrollment Numbers Yet

The Wentzville School District has started the 2022-2023 school year with 17,640 students, which represents the largest number of students in district history. The district currently has 22 total schools with the newest addition to the district being North Point Middle School. Due to the addition of the new middle school, sixth graders have once again started attending middle school.
WENTZVILLE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two die in fiery crash on I-55 in Arnold

Two people died Tuesday night, Sept. 13, following a wrong-way collision on I-55 near Hwy. 141 in Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The accident happened at about 8:30 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling south in the northbound lanes and struck a northbound vehicle head-on near Hwy. 141, Cpl. Dallas Thompson said.
ARNOLD, MO
theshelbyreport.com

American Foods Group Breaks Ground On Beef Processing Facility

American Foods Group is planning on opening a new beef processing facility in Warren County, Missouri. The company broke ground Sept. 12 at the site near Wright City – marking the beginning of a project expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri. “As a third-generation...
WARREN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Schnucks recalls ground beef sold Sunday at St. Peters store

ST. PETERS (KMOV) -- Schnucks recalled ground beef sold at its Mid Rivers store in St. Peters on Sunday. The voluntary recall affects anyone who bought fresh ground beef between 10:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone who bought 73%, 80/20. 93/7 ground beef or 90/10 fine ground sirloin in that...
SAINT PETERS, MO
247Sports

247Sports

