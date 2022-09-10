Gonzaga takes down Roosevelt, 41-20

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Gonzaga College High School and Roosevelt both came into Friday night matchup 2-0 on the year hoping to remain undefeated.

Roosevelt would be the first team to find their way on to the scoreboard taking a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter after controlling possession for more of that quarter.

But eh flood gates would open as the Eagles would score 31 unanswered points, which was way too much for Roosevelt to come back.

Gonzaga would win the game by the score of 41-20.

