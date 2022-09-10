ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzaga takes down Roosevelt, 41-20

By Derek Forrest
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Gonzaga College High School and Roosevelt both came into Friday night matchup 2-0 on the year hoping to remain undefeated.

Roosevelt would be the first team to find their way on to the scoreboard taking a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter after controlling possession for more of that quarter.

But eh flood gates would open as the Eagles would score 31 unanswered points, which was way too much for Roosevelt to come back.

Gonzaga would win the game by the score of 41-20.

American Eagles field hockey continues to find success

WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — The 22nd ranked American Eagles field hockey team continues to excel under head coach Steve Jennings. In his 24th year at American, Jennings has helped lead this team to 12 conference titles. He’s won 10 coach of the year awards in the Patriot league and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. But […]
Why Barr is breaking from Trump — and the GOP — over Mar-a-Lago search

Former Attorney General William Barr has emerged as one of the most prominent conservatives to suggest former President Trump may be in serious legal jeopardy over his handling of sensitive materials, underscoring the growing divide between the former president and his onetime staunch ally. Barr has become a regular presence on Fox News over the […]
