ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Is it yours? Lottery ticket sold in Scottsdale worth $2.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Someone around Scottsdale may now be a millionaire after a recent drawing yielded a huge jackpot for one lucky ticket holder. The Arizona Lottery says a ticket recently sold at a Circle K near McDowell Road and Hayden Road is now worth $2.4 million after the weekend's drawings.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy