More than six weeks after deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the search continues for two missing women in Breathitt Co. The women have not been seen for over six weeks and Governor Andy Beshear said on Friday the search is ongoing. Vanessa Baker and Nancy Cundiff were swept away from their native Lost Creek community and Beshear said search efforts have now gone aerial in an attempt to locate the pair.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Baker and Cundiff is asked to contact Kentucky State Police post 13 in Hazard at (606) 435-6069.

LOST CREEK, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO