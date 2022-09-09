Read full article on original website
wsipfm.com
(Update) KSP Release Name of Suspect and Victims in a Paintsville Deadly Shooting
The Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a call on Friday, September 09, 2022, around 10:40 AM regarding a shooting that happened in Paintsville. KSP Troopers and Investigators responded to a residence on Depot Road in reference to the incident. The initial investigation indicated that three individuals, identified as 56 year-old Paula Wells, 56 year-old Richard Morman and 36 year-old Myrtle Pack, all of Paintsville, had suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play. The Johnson Co Coroner’s Office pronounced all three individuals deceased at the scene.
wymt.com
Pike County man arrested for unlawful imprisonment
PIKE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police arrested a Pike County man after they say he was holding a woman and two children hostage in a bathroom. The incident happened on September 3. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Post 9 Trooper Billy Ball, he and Trooper Combs were called to a home for a domestic violence complaint. When they arrived, witnesses told the troopers Aaron L. Coleman, 29, of Left Fork, was holding three people hostage including two children.
WSAZ
Names of victims, suspect released in deadly shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police has released the names of the victims and the suspect in a deadly shooting that left three dead Friday on Depot Street in Paintsville. Troopers identified the victims as Paula Wells, 56, Richard Morman, 56, and Myrtle Pack, 36, all of Paintsville.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Searching for Man Wanted for Promoting Contraband, Violating Parole and Being in Possession of a Firearm.
Kentucky State Police on Wednesday announced on Facebook, they are searching for a 35 year old man with the name Joseph Thomas. Thomas is wanted for promoting contraband, violating parole, and being in possession of a firearm. If you have any information on his location, please call Kentucky State Police...
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
WSAZ
Critical Incident Response Team investigating trooper-involved shooting
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Monday the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that happened on Sept. 9, 2022. Three people were killed Friday morning during the shooting along Depot Street in Johnson County just before noon. Troopers...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ARREST SUSPECT WANTED FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS IN THE GRAYSON AREA
GRAYSON, Ky. (August 11, 2022) – On August 7, 2022 The Kentucky State Police was notified by an off duty Trooper that he observed Eric Justice enter a residence on Midland Trail in Grayson, KY. Mr. Justice was wanted for numerous investigations being handled by Troopers at Post 14...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 9/14/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Robert Gillispie, 49, of Catlettsburg, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for failure...
WKYT 27
KSP looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with body found in burned-out building
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a body found in a burned-out building in Lee County. The investigation began in early September when human skeletal remains were found in a burned structure on KY-52 W. The State Medical...
Victims, suspect in Paintsville triple murder identified
PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—The names of the three victims killed in a Kentucky shooting have been released. Family members tell 13 News that the three people killed in a shooting on Friday were 56-year-old Richard Morman, 56-year-old Paula Wells, and 36-year-old Renee Dorton-Pack. 21-year-old Ronnie Pack, of Paintsville, was arrested and charged with three counts of […]
wsipfm.com
KSP Investigates a Two Vehicle Fatal Collision in Floyd Co
Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.
Kentucky State Police: Found Lee County human remains identified
The human remains found in a burned structure in Lee County have been identified.
WSAZ
Police: Rumors of a serial killer unfounded
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rumors of a serial killer in Huntington are just that -- rumors, according to the Huntington Police Department. HPD posted Monday night that the rumor spread on social media as the result of one of four homicides police investigated this year. Three resulted in arrests, while the fourth “is being investigated thoroughly at this time,” the post said.
Wave 3
Ky. State Police investigate Johnson County shooting after 3 found dead inside home
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after three people in Johnson County were found dead inside a home on Friday. In a release, Kentucky State Police said troopers and investigators responded to a home on Depot Road on a report of a shooting. Officials found three people...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
KSP investigate death of 3 individuals in Johnson County
KSP officials went to a home on Depot Road regarding the reported shooting.
Huntington police, fire departments warn of scams targeting residents for money
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department and Huntington Fire Department are warning residents of scams in the area. According to the Huntington Fire Department, residents have reported receiving text messages that include a link to get $10 off a “Fire Fighters of Huntington WV” T-shirt. The HFD says the text is a scam. […]
6 students taken to hospital after Wayne County school bus crash
UPDATE (10:56 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12): A spokesperson for Wayne County Schools (WCS) says that the bus was taking students to Ft. Gay PK-8 and Tolsia High School when it struck the power pole. Robert Estepp, a nearby neighbor, managed to save all of the children on the bus. He says he came outside […]
WSAZ
3 dead after shooting in Paintsville; murder investigation underway
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A murder investigation is underway after three people were killed Friday morning in a shooting in Paintsville, Kentucky State Police say. Troopers say the incident along Depot Street happened after the suspect was involved in an officer-involved shooting. He was taken into custody afterward in Greentown on state Route 581.
Authorities address concerns of Huntington serial killer
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities addressed the public Monday regarding concerns of a potential serial killer in the Huntington area. The statement, intended to address rumors circulating on social media, was released by the Huntington Police Department Monday evening, and pertains to speculation which has arisen following several homicides in the area since the beginning of 2022.
