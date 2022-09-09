Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville received a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle fatal collision in Floyd Co at approximately 6:14 AM Monday morning. The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 80 in the Martin community of Floyd Co. Upon arrival and through investigation, Troopers discovered 73 year old Sok Snyder of Langley was operating a 1999 White Cadillac and attempting to turn onto Kentucky Route 80 when her vehicle crossed the east bound lane and entered the lane of travel of a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander being operated by 23 year old Kyla Cox of Martin. Snyder was pronounced deceased on scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist, Trooper Ryan Hale. Trooper Hale was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Maytown Volunteer Fire Department, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO