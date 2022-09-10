Read full article on original website
Related
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL High School XC competes in Uni High Potluck Meet
URBANA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team competed at the Uni High Potluck Meet on Tuesday. The PBL girls finished second wit ha score of 46 behind Uni High (17). Mackenzie Swan finished ninth with a time of 22:59 while Grace McCoy finished 14th with a time...
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL
FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads. With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row. “Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL JH baseball advances to regional semifinals with 15-5 win over Bement
BEMENT – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-5 over Bement in the IESA Class 2A Sullivan Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Panthers (3-11) scored 11 runs in the third inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ben Strebeck, Mason Loschen and Konnor Burnett each drew a leadoff...
fordcountychronicle.com
PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a dual meet 183-197 over Iroquois West on Wednesday. Ryan Carley finished second with a score of 41 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger and Alex Overman tied for third with scores of 47 each, Will Baillie and Getty Greer tied for fifth with scored of 48 apiece and Zach Price shot a 50.
fordcountychronicle.com
Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
ROSSVILLE – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Monday. Chase Minion scored a hat trick in the first half as he scored in the sixth, 15th and 33rd minutes off assists from Jacob Chittick, David Hull and Nick Giroux, respectively. Minion also assisted a Seth Kollross goal scored in the 29th minute.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-19 to Rantoul on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and one ace for GCMS (2-9) while Sophia Ray had three kills, one block, two assists, three digs and two aces. Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks while Rylee Stephens had four assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had eight digs, one assist, one kill and two aces, Aubrey Williams had one kill, two digs and one ace and Rilynn Cuppernell had one kill.
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Cissna Park
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a home triangular meet on Monday. The Falcons shot a 184 while Fisher shot a 201 and Cissna Park shot a 214. Ryan Carley medaled with a score of 41 while Zach Price shot a 45, Gerry Greer shot a 48, Alex Overman shot a 50 and Will Baillie and Jesse Watterson each shot a 53.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordcountychronicle.com
GCMS boys golf places third at Birdhouse Open
EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished third in the Birdhouse Open on Tuesday. The Falcons shot a 168 in the six-team invite behind Peoria Christian (146) and Fieldcrest (167). Ryan Carley finished seventh individually with a score of 38 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger shot...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024
Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
WAND TV
Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage
NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
wcbu.org
ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WCBU
Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois
It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
Central Illinois Proud
Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside
UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
‘A real slap in the face’: State retiree health insurance plan finalized
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — “I feel like this is a real slap in the face to teachers,” retired Paxton-Buckley-Loda teacher Vicki Good reacted to Monday’s news that an Aetna Medicare Advantage plan will officially be the only health insurance option for roughly 140,000 retired state workers for the next five or more years. It’s […]
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
WAND TV
Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
Comments / 0