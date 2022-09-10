ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL High School XC competes in Uni High Potluck Meet

URBANA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team competed at the Uni High Potluck Meet on Tuesday. The PBL girls finished second wit ha score of 46 behind Uni High (17). Mackenzie Swan finished ninth with a time of 22:59 while Grace McCoy finished 14th with a time...
URBANA, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Rantoul/PBL

FISHER – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda soccer teams area tale of two squads. With an 8-0 win over Rantoul/PBL on Wednesday, Fisher/GCMS won its fifth match in a row. “Overall, that was a good game for us,” Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. “I thought the guys did...
RANTOUL, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL JH baseball advances to regional semifinals with 15-5 win over Bement

BEMENT – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 15-5 over Bement in the IESA Class 2A Sullivan Regional quarterfinals on Wednesday. The Panthers (3-11) scored 11 runs in the third inning to erase a 5-4 deficit. Ben Strebeck, Mason Loschen and Konnor Burnett each drew a leadoff...
BEMENT, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL volleyball ends losing streak with two-set win over Tuscola

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 over Tuscola on Tuesday. With the win, PBL snapped a three-match losing streak and improved its record to 5-3. “Anytime we can come away with a win, I’ll be happy,” Stalowy said. “We had a three-game slump, and I...
TUSCOLA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bloomington, IL
City
Downs, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Pontiac, IL
Bloomington, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Football
City
Paxton, IL
Paxton, IL
Education
Bloomington, IL
Football
Bloomington, IL
Sports
Paxton, IL
Sports
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Iroquois West

SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a dual meet 183-197 over Iroquois West on Wednesday. Ryan Carley finished second with a score of 41 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger and Alex Overman tied for third with scores of 47 each, Will Baillie and Getty Greer tied for fifth with scored of 48 apiece and Zach Price shot a 50.
IROQUOIS, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin

ROSSVILLE – The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 8-0 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Monday. Chase Minion scored a hat trick in the first half as he scored in the sixth, 15th and 33rd minutes off assists from Jacob Chittick, David Hull and Nick Giroux, respectively. Minion also assisted a Seth Kollross goal scored in the 29th minute.
ROSSVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Rantoul

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity volleyball team lost 25-21, 25-19 to Rantoul on Monday. Natalie DeSchepper had three kills and one ace for GCMS (2-9) while Sophia Ray had three kills, one block, two assists, three digs and two aces. Savannah Shumate had one kill and two blocks while Rylee Stephens had four assists and two digs, Madison McCreary had eight digs, one assist, one kill and two aces, Aubrey Williams had one kill, two digs and one ace and Rilynn Cuppernell had one kill.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys golf wins triangular meet over Fisher, Cissna Park

SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won a home triangular meet on Monday. The Falcons shot a 184 while Fisher shot a 201 and Cissna Park shot a 214. Ryan Carley medaled with a score of 41 while Zach Price shot a 45, Gerry Greer shot a 48, Alex Overman shot a 50 and Will Baillie and Jesse Watterson each shot a 53.
FISHER, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Pbl#American Football#Highschoolsports#Paxton Buckley Loda#Bcc
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS boys golf places third at Birdhouse Open

EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team finished third in the Birdhouse Open on Tuesday. The Falcons shot a 168 in the six-team invite behind Peoria Christian (146) and Fieldcrest (167). Ryan Carley finished seventh individually with a score of 38 to lead GCMS while Carter Eichelberger shot...
GIBSON CITY, IL
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Basketball: Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024

Brad Underwood and his coaching staff are setting up the Illinois basketball program to have tremendous success in the future. The Illini continue to bring in great recruiting class after great recruiting class. When Underwood lands a group of players who will make an impact on the team,...
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Champaign native Ludacris coming to perform for UI Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Rapper Ludacris, a Champaign native, is coming to The State Farm Center Theatre to perform for the University of Illinois Homecoming. The performance will be Saturday, October 15 at 8:00 p.m. TikTok star charlieonnafriday will be his special guest. Tickets go on sale to the public...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Rejecting teacher resignations, Normal Unit 5 tests how Illinois might respond to staffing shortage

NORMAL — Unit 5 has invoked a rarely used state statute that allows school districts to reject teacher resignations in certain circumstances. McLean County’s largest district denied four resignations, submitted by special education teachers weeks before the first day of school. Two of the teachers agreed to stay for the 2022-2023 school year.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
chambanamoms.com

Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens

Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wcbu.org

ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WCBU

Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey. It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.
NORMAL, IL
1440 WROK

This Huge Cougar Was Just Spotted Near Hudson, Illinois

It appears there's a rather large predator loose near Hudson, Illinois. Photos show what appears to be a North American Cougar and police are warning to be aware of a potential encounter in that area with this big cat. The McLean County Facebook page shared this advisory today. The cougar...
HUDSON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Firefighters battle multiple fires on Peoria’s southside

UPDATE (10:36 p.m.) –More information has been released on one of two house fires on Peoria’s Southside Monday. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Baxter, the house at Lincoln and Matthew was vacant at the time of the Fire, and no utilities were connected to the house. One...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Vermilion County crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person is dead after a crash Monday morning in Vermilion County. According to the Vermilion County Coroner, Madison R. Baker, 21 of Georgetown was pronounced dead as the result of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 1 at 980 North Rd., in Westville. Troopers...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy