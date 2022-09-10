PHOTOS, GAME STORY: No. 25 Buchanan edges No. 24 Liberty-Bakersfield in wild game ended by lightning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — It promised to be one of the best games of the 2022 season in the Central Section, and maybe the state. And for 37 minutes and 1 second it lived up to all expectations.

Then lightning struck. Literally. Somewhere in the distance. Then 30 minutes it was spotted again.

Then the Buchanan-Liberty barnburner finished without question as the best 37:01 game of the year. Anywhere.

In a terrific back-and-forth tussle, Buchanan, utilizing a 35-point spurt, was awarded a 35-27 victory when officials announced the game was over with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter.

The first lightning strike sent the players to the locker room for a 30-minute break. The second one ended it.

Host Liberty had scored the last two touchdowns and had all the momentum. They could never capitalize on it.

Mother Nature ultimately prevailed.. As she did most of the week .

"They had a drop-dead end time at 11 (p.m.) so if they had another lightning strike at 10:30 then the game (would be) cancelled and there was one at 10:30," Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. "It's tough, but it is what it is. It's out of our control, so we got to move on and get better from it.

"It's Week 4. It's our third game of the year. It's preseason so we're gonna learn from it and get better and try to fix some mistakes."

This was projected as the Game of the Week in California by SBLive Sports and lived up to it. Even if it was only for three quarters-plus.

Officially, Buchanan, ranked 25th in the state by SBLive, improved to 4-0. Liberty dropped to 2-1.

Both sides left with an empty, unfinished feeling. Even the "winners."

Buchanan RB-DE Augustus Remlinger on wild win over Liberty (; 1:12)

"Devastating," said Buchanan senior running back and defensive end Augustus Remlinger, who tied the game in the second quarter with a 47-yard TD burst. "We really wanted to end this game. Both teams. ... After the first delay, we were talking with each other (in adjacent locker rooms) and said, 'we're gonna finish this game for sure.' "

But they didn't. And the Bears will have the upper hand in Central Section Division I seeding meetings at the end of the year. The two have regularly met in the playoffs the last decade, including Liberty's 28-21 victory last year.

"We'll know we'll see them again in the championship," Remlinger said. "And I can't wait to finish that game."

The two teams had a lightning game approximately 10 years ago, Liberty athletic director Tim Davis said. "But it happened before the game, it never got started and Liberty came back the next day."

That wasn't possible Friday. Players had already taken a physical beating after three quarters.

Buchanan quarterback Jayden Mandal (18 of 24, 245 yards) echoed the emotions of Remlinger. The Fresno State-bound standout accounted for two touchdowns, but watched running backs Michael Runnels (18 carries, 95 yards) and Remlinger break off two long TD runs to help lift the Bears from a 14-0 hole.

"I'm a little disappointed because I wanted to go back out there and finish it the right way," Mandal said. "(Liberty) is a great team and we're going to see them in the playoffs. ... It will be a good game again."

It opened as the Kresean Kizzy (220 all-purpose yards) show as the electric 5-foot-9, 170-pound Liberty playmaker first returned a punt 56 yards for a touchdown, then hauled in a 50-50 bomb near midfield from Jace Nixon (11 of 17, 235 yards) and turned it into an 82-yard touchdown, giving the Patriots a 14-0 lead late in the first quarter.

But then, the Buchanan barrage began.

Runnels blasted through the middle of the line and went 70 yards almost untouched, making it 14-7 early in the second quarter.

Michael Runnels started the scoring onslaught for Buchanan on 50-yard TD run. Photo: Bobby Medellin.

Remlinger broke several tackles over the right side, and went 47 yards to tie the game 14-14 with 3:12 left in the half.

The Bears weren't finished.

Roman Fries, a 6-2, 260-pound defensive linemen read a Nixon screen and picked it off. Nixon made a TD-saving tackle near midfield. It didn't matter.

McKae Jones took a short Jayden Mandal pass and rambled 53 yards to the Liberty 1. On the next play, Mandal snuck it home and remarkably, the Bears had a 21-14 halftime lead.

Buchanan seemed to take complete control to start the third quarter. Runnels capped an 80-yard second-half drive with his second TD, a 2-yard run before Mandal made the play of big play for the Bears.

He escaped a big rush, rolled left and found Gio Chiarmonte with a 54-yard touchdown bomb, finishing off a five-touchdown flurry, giving the Bears a 35-14 lead midway through the third.

Buchanan QB Jayden Mandal on shortened 35-27 win at Liberty (; 1:42)

But the game swung back to the Patriots.

Tre Fulton picked off Mandal and then Nixon found Caleb Reiswig with a 20-yard touchdown, closing the deficit to 35-21 with 2:35 left in the third quarter.

Nixon capped Liberty's next drive with a 1-yard keeper for a score, closing to 35-27 with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter. The extra point was blocked and the thunder and lightning began.

Surely the game was going to continue, the Patriots thought, including star two-way lineman Cade Gretlein. And with all the momentum, he and his teammates thought the game was within reach. See his reaction:

Liberty OL-DL Cade Gretlein after lightning-shortened 35-27 loss to Buchanan (; 1:19)

Said coach Nixon: "We were down and our kids could have laid down but they didn't and battled back and turned it into a one score game, getting ready to kick off and get the ball back and score again.

"We were right back in it with a lot of time left. I'm just glad our guys battled back and didn't give up."

Since 2004, Liberty has an 11-5 edge in the series including a 28-21 victory in last year's Central Section Division I semifinals. Buchanan was the No. 1 seed, but the Patriots, the fourth seed, went on to win the title easily, 42-14 over Central and then the state 1-A region championship over Pittsburg 35-0.

In 2019, the teams played twice, both Buchanan wins, including the CS D1 semifinals 27-0. The year before the teams split, with Liberty pulling out a 24-23 semifinal win. In 2017, Buchanan won another close game, 34-28, breaking a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Buchanan came in with a decisive season-opening win over Bakersfield, before tougher wins over Escalon 41-40 and Foothill-Palo Cedro, 35-21. In those games, Mandal threw for 768 yards while accounting for 10 touchdowns, three on the ground.

"He does such a good job extending play with his feet," coach Nixon said before the game. "He keeps his eyes down field and if he doesn't run the ball, he finds a way to get the ball to his receivers. He's very accurate and he manages the game very well. Great presence. He definitely presents predicaments."

Liberty was coming off a bye after wins over Spanish Springs-Nev. (58-17) and Ridgeview (35-0).

"We as coaches have really enjoyed the team's effort," Nixon said. "Thrown into the fire, in live football games, kids are going to make some early-season mistakes. But the effort is definitely 100 percent there and we can definitely build on that."

Liberty continues its season next week with another Fresno-area power Central, while Buchanan plays at San Joaquin Memorial.

All photos by Bobby Medellin

