The City of Columbia honored those who lost their lives and loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001 with a ceremony at Station No. 1’s Firefighters Park on Sunday. “We think about the eight EMTs and paramedics, 60 police officers, 343 firefighters and 2,997 civilians that lost their lives that morning on 9/11,’ Columbia fire chief Ty Cobb said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for the support of our first responders, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and our 911 dispatchers who answer the call.”

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO