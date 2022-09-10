Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Mt. Pleasant principal Ryan Jackson named finalist for state award
Former Mt. Pleasant High School principal Ryan Jackson has been named as one of nine finalists for Tennessee’s 2022-23 Principal of the Year. The announcement was made last Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Education in a press release. Jackson left Mt. Pleasant after the 2021-22 school year.
mainstreetmaury.com
Willingham to succeed Littrell as Columbia State AD
Given Katie Willingham’s background, her hiring as Columbia State’s newest athletics director could have been easier than it was. But it wouldn’t have been as validating.
mainstreetmaury.com
Ranking Middle Tennessee high school football’s top 10 games in Week 5
There are plenty of opportunities to see good high school football around Nashville this week. I ranked Week 5’s top 10 games, which are all at drivable locations from within the Midstate.
WSMV
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetmaury.com
Watershed Public Theatre opens season with "Little Women"
The first production of the 2022-23 season for Watershed Public Theatre (WPT) is “Little Women: The Musical,” running from Sept. 30-Oct. 9, at Columbia State’s Cherry Theater. The stage adaptation is based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott, featuring a script by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.
mainstreetmaury.com
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia Fire & Rescue honors 9/11 heroes, victims at ceremony
The City of Columbia honored those who lost their lives and loved ones on Sept. 11, 2001 with a ceremony at Station No. 1’s Firefighters Park on Sunday. “We think about the eight EMTs and paramedics, 60 police officers, 343 firefighters and 2,997 civilians that lost their lives that morning on 9/11,’ Columbia fire chief Ty Cobb said. “I want to thank each and every one of you for the support of our first responders, police officers, sheriff’s deputies and our 911 dispatchers who answer the call.”
mainstreetmaury.com
Muletown Flea Market to open in Columbia Arts District
For five years, Columbia’s Arts District has been home to creative professionals and artists looking to showcase their talents. One of the many unique businesses featured in the district is Glover’s Secondhand, a vintage clothing shop that also showcases local curators. Now owner Brett Glover is teaming up with creator Amanda Sanders for the opening of Muletown Flea Market.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
fox17.com
Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill sanitation rates increase to alleviate subsidies
Spring Hill citizens will soon see a change in costs for sanitation after a unanimous decision of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week. The cost elevation is an attempt to make the city’s sanitation department self-sufficient. Effective October 1, 2022, the sanitation rate will be $21.25 per...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury County Senior Center receives $8,000 grant for MyRide program
MyRide Maury, the volunteer-based assisted transportation service available to adults 60 years and over, recently announced the receipt of grant monies from the Tennessee General Assembly. The $8,000 in funds will be used to continue providing members in Maury County with assisted rides to medical appointments, senior centers, grocery stores...
mainstreetmaury.com
Ms. Cheap: Mas Tacos still best cheap eats around
With the price of EVERYTHING skyrocketing, when I want a good cheap lunch, I head for Mas Tacos Por Favor in East Nashville. It is my comfort food – with the same yummy tacos and tortilla soup at very low prices.
Multiple People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wilson County (Wilson County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wilson County. The officials reported that a car and commercial vehicle were [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Serious Auto Accident on I-24 in Murfreesboro Area this past Sunday
Around 5 o’clock on Sunday evening (09/11/22), there was a serious auto accident on I-24, two miles from the Joe B. Jackson interchange. As a result of the wreck, a 23-year-old woman had to be flown by LifeFlight Helicopter to a hospital in Nashville. Desiree McDaniel of Murfreesboro was...
1 killed in crash on Dickerson Pike
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
This Is The Best Milkshake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the tastiest milkshake in each state, including this frozen favorite in Tennessee.
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Store owner threatened in Green Hills after suspects steal designer bags
A Green Hills consignment shop owner said she chased some suspected Louis Vuitton thieves. Then, she found out the hard way that they were armed.
Comments / 0