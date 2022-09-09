Read full article on original website
SkySports
Emma Raducanu stays British No 1 after Harriet Dart's first-round defeat in Slovenia Open
Emma Raducanu will stay British No 1 after Harriet Dart was defeated in the first round of the Slovenia Open. Dart is ranked No 85 in the world and a strong showing from her at this WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, whose own ranking has dropped to 83 following the early end to her defence of the US Open title this year.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu wins first match since early US Open exit to progress in Slovenia | 'I fought hard'
Emma Raducanu won her first match since the US Open, beating Dayana Yastremska at the Slovenia Open in Portoroz on Monday. Raducanu, the defending champion, had gone into the US Open this year with high hopes only to suffer a disappointingly early exit. She decided to take a wild card...
SkySports
Serena Williams says she will 'not be relaxing' after playing final match before expected retirement
Serena Williams says she "will not be relaxing" after playing what is likely to be her final competitive tennis match, and can now find time for "things that I've been wanting to do for so many years". The global tennis phenomenon said that her reported "retirement" from the sport was...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy on "grim" leaderboard motivation at BMW PGA, Italian Open debut and Ryder Cup hopes
Rory McIlroy admitted that the “grim” presence of LIV Golf members being in contention at the BMW PGA Championship helped him to a strong finish at Wentworth. Some 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including 15 who had competed in LIV Golf's Boston tournament the previous week, with Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch among the contingent to impress.
SkySports
Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option
Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
SkySports
Baaeed: William Haggas announces horse will bow out at Ascot rather than Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe
William Haggas has announced Baaeed's final race will be in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, rather than the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Following a stunning display on his first start over 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York, connections indicated they might consider supplementing him for the 12-furlong French feature on October 2.
SkySports
Sir Andy Murray pays tribute to the Queen's 'amazing life' | Davis Cup 'a chance to celebrate her and everything she did'
Sir Andy Murray has paid tribute to the Queen. He will represent Great Britain in the Davis Cup at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow this week and sees the event as a chance to celebrate the Queen's memory. "It's obviously been a very sad week with the news about the...
