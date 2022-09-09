Emma Raducanu will stay British No 1 after Harriet Dart was defeated in the first round of the Slovenia Open. Dart is ranked No 85 in the world and a strong showing from her at this WTA 250 event could have seen her overtake Raducanu, whose own ranking has dropped to 83 following the early end to her defence of the US Open title this year.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO