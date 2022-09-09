ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rory McIlroy on "grim" leaderboard motivation at BMW PGA, Italian Open debut and Ryder Cup hopes

Rory McIlroy admitted that the “grim” presence of LIV Golf members being in contention at the BMW PGA Championship helped him to a strong finish at Wentworth. Some 18 players from the Saudi-backed circuit featured at the DP World Tour's flagship event, including 15 who had competed in LIV Golf's Boston tournament the previous week, with Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch among the contingent to impress.
Long Distance Cup: St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov given Ascot Long Distance Cup option

Roger Varian has revealed there is a chance his Cazoo St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov will run again this season, with a potential outing in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot. A taking victor at Nottingham in his only appearance as a two-year-old, he made light work of his seasonal debut at Newcastle over a mile and a quarter to head into Royal Ascot unbeaten.
