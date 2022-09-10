Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Prison is One of the Creepiest Places in OhioTravel MavenMansfield, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
crawfordcountynow.com
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Freese Center up in air but $15 million dollar Sports Complex underway in Mansfield
MANSFIELD—As Galion struggles to make an event center a reality, the Mansfield YMCA announced today that they are building their own sports complex. Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the YMCA of North Central Ohio, thinks it’s important for all children to get the opportunity to play sports. Gilbert and...
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford’s net play stops Wynford
HOLMES TOWNSHIP — Colonel Crawford’s Rylee Ritzhaupt entered Tuesday night’s game with Wynford as the second-rated hitter in the Northern 10 Athletic Conference. What’s more, Reagan Ritzhaupt is sixth. The two girls and their teammates controlled the net over the final three games and came away...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Best Public Golf Courses Around Central Ohio
Golf has a long history here in Columbus. From the Memorial Tournament to hometown heroes like Jack Nicklaus, Golf and Columbus kind of just go hand in hand. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re hoping to reinvigorate your love of the game, Columbus Has a golf course out there just waiting.
Deer hunting season opens soon in Ohio
LIMA —The beginning of deer hunting season is here. Across the state of Ohio, deer archery season starts on Saturday, Sept. 24. Last season, more than 95,000 deer were taken with a bow. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bow hunting has increased in popularity. Archery season lasts until Feb. 5.
richlandsource.com
Busy week of entertainment on tap in Richland County
MANSFIELD – A festival-filled weekend where family fun, fine craft beer, a juried arts festival and rock music combine to offer Mansfield Visitors a rockin’ time this September. The action starts off on Wednesday with the oldest street fair in Bellville, Ohio and rounds out with Mansfield Arts...
crawfordcountynow.com
Julie Ann Eldridge
Julie Ann Eldridge, age 63, passed away peacefully at Altercare of Bucyrus September 11. Julie was born to the late Herbert and Elaine (Sommers) Spengler January 26, 1959 in Van Wert Ohio. Julie is preceded in death by her parents. Julie is survived by son, Michael (Kasie Frank) Eldridge; brother,...
614now.com
After closing another local restaurant, Max & Erma’s has only one remaining in Central Ohio
Max & Erma’s, the national fast-casual restaurant chain known in large part for its iconic seasoned fries, opened its first location in German Village in 1972. Now fifty years and a handful of local restaurants later, the Columbus-based chain only operates a single Central Ohio location after the recent closure of its Reynoldsburg eatery.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sunflowers at Galion company have special story to tell
GALION – The sunflower fields at Covert Manufacturing are brightening the days of area residents – and paying homage to a man who worshipped the bright yellow flowers. Symbols of summer. A tribute to the late J.D. Covert. And the brainchild of Covert’s great-granddaughter, Chanel Hipp, who is now running the longtime family firm on the east side of town with her mother and brother.
4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio
If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
Lucky for Life: Ohio lottery winner hits it big
A winning ticket sold at a Discount Drug Mart in Ohio made someone lucky for life.
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of September 12
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of September 12. Erie County. State Route 99, at the railroad tracks between SR 113 and Strecker Road, will...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
columbusnavigator.com
7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget
Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
WHIZ
Troopers charge man with fifth OVI
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
sent-trib.com
Truck fire shut down part of I-75 near N. Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A truck fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 Monday morning, troopers with the the Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a semi-tractor trailer fire on Interstate 75 south of the Ohio 25 (Cygnet Road) exit.
