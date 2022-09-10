Moe Wagner Had a Hilarious Response When Duncan Robinson Told Him He Shouldn't Feel Pressured Into Drinking Beer On His First Day Of College: "Are You Kidding Me? I'm German... This S**t Is Like Apple Juice To Me."

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"
Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Said That Kevin Durant Had Unrealistic Expectations That His Preferred Trade Destination Would Retain Their Superstars
Kevin Durant's trade request earlier this offseason rocked the NBA world in a way like few things have in recent times. It seemingly came out of nowhere and sent everybody into a frenzy. A player of his caliber becoming available for trade was not something you see happen often so...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA Executive Thinks The Knicks Made A Great Decision By Signing Jalen Brunson: “It’s One Of The Better Moves The Knicks Have Made In Years."
After they endured a disastrous 2021-22 season, the New York Knicks were determined to make a splash in free agency. The team had their eyes set on landing Jalen Brunson, and once their season ended, the Knicks got to work on ensuring they got their main man. Knicks officials were...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley After His First Lakers Practice: "I'm Not Here Trying To Change The Culture... My Thing Has Always Been Camaraderie, Team, Team, Team."
As shocking as it may sound, the Los Angeles Lakers missed not only the playoffs but also the play-in tournament last season. For a team that had LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster, it was a really underwhelming performance. Now ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season,...
Yardbarker
Richard Jefferson Says Former Suns Players He Spoke To Weren’t Surprised By The Reports Of Robert Sarver’s Misconduct: “It Was Like ‘Oh Yeah That Sounds About Right'”
Robert Sarver has been the owner of the Phoenix Suns since 2004, and to say that he has done a poor job of running the team would be an understatement. The team enjoyed some success at the start of his tenure and also in recent years, but everything in the middle of that was an utter disaster.
Jazz CEO Danny Ainge on last season: 'What I saw was some players who didn't believe in each other'
Following their sixth straight early-playoff exit in the spring, the Utah Jazz blew up their team this summer. They traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves respectively, while moving starting forward Royce O'Neale to the Brooklyn Nets as well. They've also floated the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. in trade rumors this offseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."
The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Once Dismissed LeBron James' Comparison To Michael Jordan: "Kobe Is More Like Michael... LeBron Is Closer To Me."
LeBron James will turn 38 years old by the end of the year and is only getting closer to his inevitable retirement from the NBA. But even at this age, James proved that he is better than most of the players in the league. He had a breathtaking 19th season last year, something that we haven't seen in the history of the NBA.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."
LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
Yardbarker
Western Conference Executive Praises New York Knicks Offseason: "Not Giving Away The House For Donovan Mitchell Has Given Them A Lot Of Flexibility For The Future"
The New York Knicks have been one of the teams in the NBA where people constantly mock them for their struggles in building a team capable of lasting success. The closest they came to being a consistently competitive team was when they still had Carmelo Anthony in the early-2010s. Now, the Knicks have built the foundation of a team that can compete atop the league table in the future.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On What He Told Magic Johnson After He Celebrated Really Hard Following Their First Win Together: "When We Got In The Locker Room, I Said, 'Look, We've Got 81 More Games To Play.'"
The Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most legendary teams in NBA history. The players, coaches, and even the owner at the time, Jerry Buss, all enjoyed incredible fame thanks to their achievements together. The Lakers won 5 championships during that era, laying the foundations of popularity and organizational success that they continue to reap the benefits of even today.
Comments / 0