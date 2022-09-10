Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Ukrainian flag raised in retaken city after Russian retreat
IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Hand on heart, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy watched his country’s flag rise Wednesday above the recaptured city of Izium, making a rare foray outside the capital that highlights Moscow’s embarrassing retreat from a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week...
SFGate
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops piled pressure on retreating Russian forces Tuesday, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of the counteroffensive that has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the advance continued, Ukraine’s border guard services said the...
Russian forces in Ukraine dig in after retreat, Putin thanks Xi
KYIV, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are fortifying defences and it will be hard for Kyiv's troops to repeat the rapid success of their recent lightning counter offensive, a senior regional Ukrainian official warned on Thursday.
SFGate
Faced with war losses, Russian propagandists retreat to anger and patriotism
Russian state television pundits and officials for months painted Moscow's invasion of Ukraine as a well-oiled "special military operation" that is methodically achieving its goals of "demilitarizing" and "denazifying" the Kyiv "regime." But the embarrassing rout of Russian forces from northeastern Ukraine in recent days sent a normally harmonious choir...
IN THIS ARTICLE
White House pledges new military aid package for Ukraine 'very, very soon' as John Kirby says China hasn't done 'anything overt' to aid Russia's war effort and Putin meets Xi to laud Beijing's 'balanced position'
The White House is preparing to announce yet another military aid package for Ukraine as its military continues to make territorial gains in its effort to seize back territory from Russia in its northeast and south. The package, the 21st tranche of security assistance, will come 'very, very soon,' White...
SFGate
EU lawmakers assail Hungary for attacking democratic values
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Thursday said that Hungary’s nationalist government is deliberately trying to undermine the bloc’s democratic values and they deplored the failure of the 26 other EU countries to take action that would bring the country back into line. In a resolution...
SFGate
Seoul says N. Korea will self-destruct if it uses nukes
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Tuesday warned North Korea that using its nuclear weapons would put it on a “path of self-destruction,” in unusually harsh language that came days after North Korea legislated a new law that would allow it to use its nuclear weapons preemptively.
As pope Kazakhstan visit ends, conservative critic speaks out
NUR-SULTAN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wrapped up a trip to Kazakhstan on Thursday as one of his most outspoken critics openly questioned the value of mega faith meetings such as the one the pontiff attended, calling them "a supermarket of religions" that diminished the status of the Catholic Church.
Comments / 0