Music

HollywoodLife

‘Messyness’: Tori Spelling Raves That Snooki’s Wine Purse Is The ‘Best Thing’ She’s ‘Ever Seen’

Tori Spelling and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi bond over their messy purses in this Messyness season 2 premiere preview! As host of the show, Snooki kicks off a segment by asking Tori how “filthy” the inside of her purse is. Tori urges Snooki to take a guess, to which the Jersey Shore star responds, “I feel like since you’re crafty, it’s neat, but you’re also my messy bstie, so there could be, like, bubble gum stuck on the bottom.”
Digital Trends

A Friend of the Family trailer shows a psychopath at work

In the trailer for Peacock’s A Friend of the Family, which is based on a true story, FBI Agent Peter Walsh (Austin Stowell) tells the Broberg family to question the intentions of their neighbor, Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). “No one thinks that their best friend is a monster,” says Walsh. “But he has all the hallmarks of a psychopathic personality.”
Digital Trends

3 reasons why Instagram Reels is failing to compete with TikTok

Instagram Reels appears to be failing to catch up to TikTok — that is, according to a recent report published by The Wall Street Journal. The report included an internal document, which contained a summary of “internal Meta research.”. Contents. How far is Instagram Reels behind? Well, according...
Digital Trends

Return to Monkey Island is about ‘unfinished business’ for its creators

Few adventure games series have the staying power of Monkey Island. Something about the humor and heart in the ongoing travels of Guybrush Threepwood as he strives to become a mighty pirate has resonated with players ever since the point-and-click adventure game The Secret of Monkey Island first released over 30 ago.
Digital Trends

Goodbye, Don Glees! review: A coming-of-age anime for all ages

With mainstream anime TV shows and, in this case, movies helping ingrain the genre deeper into the global pop culture sphere, we’ve also been getting a path paved for a welcome dose of refreshing, smaller-scale movies hitting Western theaters. Anime like Inu-Oh and Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko are examples from just this year, and it’s a pleasure to see director Atsuko Ishizuka (No Game No Life, A Place Further than the Universe) and veteran animation studio Madhouse’s (Death Note, One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter) Goodbye, Don Glees! continue that successful trend.
Digital Trends

God of War: Ragnarok concludes September’s State of Play triumphantly

To cap off PlayStation’s September 13 State of Play, we got another look at God of War: Ragnarok, as well as the reveal of a special controller releasing alongside the game. Sony Santa Monica Studios’ special-edition PS5 DualSense controller for God of War: Ragnarok is a crisp blue and white, and has two sigils engraved on its touchpad. It’s the first Sony-produced special DualSense controller of its kind, and it releases ahead of the customizable DualSense Edge controller teased at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. As the studio wrote on the PlayStation Blog, the DualSense controller sports a blue-and-white design inspired by Midgard, the mythical world of the Norse gods. The touchpad is engraved with the bear and wolf sigil to represent the relationship between Kratos and Atreus, as well as their personalities.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Digital Trends

The sci-fi horror cult classic Cube is the brainy Saw film you need to see

25 years ago, on September 9, 1997, Cube premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie centers on a small group of strangers who wake up trapped in a giant cube…connected to other cubes…making up one gigantic cube. Adding to the tension is that some of the cubes are rigged with traps and only a mathematical formula derived from the room numbers can reveal which rooms are and aren’t safe. Sadism, mystery, claustrophobia, and paranoia combine, creating a surprisingly tense, scary, and smart movie.
