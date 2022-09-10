Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
SAC UPDATE: Football team plays Saturday at Pasadena; soccer squads also in action
SAC quarterback Ceasar Ayala warms up before a game last season. (File photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana College’s football team will be looking to get into the win column Saturday when it faces Pasadena City College Saturday at 6 p.m. in Pasadena. The Dons,...
ocsportszone.com
Five OC teams earn No. 1 rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County squads earned top rankings in this week’s CIF boys water polopolls. Newport Harbor is first, JSerra second and Mater Dei is in a tie for third place with Harvard Westlake in the Division 1 poll. San Clemente is first in Division 2, Irvine is first in...
newsmirror.net
Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls
The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding
Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.
kbhr933.com
Highway 38 Closes Again – Another Round of Heavy Rain Batters the Area.
Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – September 13, 2022, 11:00 AM – HIGHWAY 38 IS NOW OPEN. Watch for possible rocks and debris down on the roadway as well as crews working in the area. Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA –...
KTLA.com
Winds topple trees as Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay hits Southern California; Cities take precautions against flooding
Areas of Southern California have been seeing the impacts of the former Tropical Storm Kay, as several trees have been toppled by high winds and some areas are using sand bags in an attempt to thwart floods. As forecasters predicted, the storm is becoming less organized as it weakens, and...
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Evacuations ordered, cars and homes damaged as flash flooding hits Riverside, San Bernardino counties
Heavy rainfall once again overwhelmed storm drains and caused mudslides in Riverside and San Bernardino counties Monday, with officials ordering some Inland Empire residents to evacuate. “The communities of Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, […]
nypressnews.com
Wildfire near Hemet becomes California’s largest blaze and Tropical Storm Kay could make things worse
The wildfire raging near Hemet has burned 27,463 acres and is only 5% contained as of Friday morning, and fire officials worry strong winds and storms from Tropical Storm Kay could further intensify California’s largest blaze of the year — and bring the added danger of flooding and lightning to the area.
Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend
Hemet, Riverside County, CA: On Friday, Sept. 9, the Fairview Fire in the Hemet community entered its fifth day consuming acres of dry brush as multiple fire… Read more "Hemet Fire Continues into Weekend"
El Segundo Declares State Of Emergency Over Lingering Effects Of Massive Sewage Spill
More than a year after the Hyperion wastewater treatment plant spilled 17 million gallons of raw sewage, residents are still smelling foul odors.
Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in California
One of the most important criminal legal system disparities in California has long been difficult to decipher: Which communities throughout the state do incarcerated people come from? Anyone who lives in, works within heavily policed and incarcerated communities, or who has an incarcerated loved one intuitively knows that certain neighborhoods disproportionately experience incarceration. But data have never been available to quantify how many people from each community are imprisoned with any real precision.
2nd earthquake in two days hits Southern California; 3.0 quake reported off L.A. coast
The Los Angeles area was rattled by another earthquake Sunday morning – the second in as many days. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.0 temblor struck at 6:11 a.m. and was centered approximately 2 miles west of Manhattan Beach at a depth of 11.8 kilometers. No damage was reported. “Airport operations staff […]
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
Watch: Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside California doughnut shop
Police are looking for the witnesses who intervened.
NBC Los Angeles
Early Morning Earthquake Shakes SoCal Desert Communities
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake caused shaking early Tuesday in parts of Riverside County. The quake was reported near Banning just before 5 a.m. The epicenter was 5.1 miles northeast of Banning and 8.9 miles northeast of Beaumont. It was nearly 3 miles deep. Shaking was reported in Banning, Idyllwild, Palm...
Driver accused in Windsor Hills crash that killed 6 ordered to remain jailed without bail
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby has been ordered to remain jailed without bail.
mynewsla.com
Man Dies After Crashing Stolen Car in East Riverside
A man driving a stolen car on the east end of Riverside died Friday when the vehicle slammed into a concrete wall. The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. at 14th Street and Bermuda Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. James Elliott said that officers were patrolling the Eastside...
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
Authorities ID man found dead in center of 710 Freeway
Authorities Friday identified a man who was found dead inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
