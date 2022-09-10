Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
“A Gift for All Ages” wins “Best of Fest” at Statesville’s Full Bloom Film FestivalKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
lakenormanpublications.com
Stout defense has Pine Lake Prep playing ‘old school’ football
MOORESVILLE – Pine Lake Prep is not putting up video-game numbers on offense, scoring 21 points per game. But so far that’s been more than enough for an undefeated start. That’s because the Pride defense has yet to allow a point through the first three games. After a week one bye, they shut out Thomas Jefferson Academy on the road, smothered Bessemer City at home, then most recently – and impressively – blanked the Starmount offense Sept. 9. Starmount’s Rams averaged 62 points its previous two games but only scored via a safety.
lakenormanpublications.com
Mustangs, Knights on divergent paths after non-conference play
DENVER – The high school football regular season wraps up Friday, Oct. 28, with a showdown between a pair of county rivals when the North Lincoln Knights make the trip for a date with the East Lincoln Mustangs. Both teams, however, are coming off bye weeks and will run the gauntlet that is the Western Foothills 3A conference between now and then.
lakenormanpublications.com
Story’s elevated role bolster’s Langtree scoring threat
MOORESVILLE – The Langtree Charter soccer team now has a dual-threat attack finding the back of the net. Following a deep playoff run last fall, the Lions returned the conference’s leading scorer in Landon Metzler, but another player up front has stepped up his scoring this season. Midfielder Logan Story is taking full advantage of his offensive-focused role in his senior year, and with 11 goals through eight games is just two away from matching his 2021 total.
wccbcharlotte.com
Old School Ballers Take It To The Hoop
STATESVILLE, N.C.– The city of Statesville has its very own dream team. The men who make up this basketball team are we what we call old school. Most of them are over the age of 60. Furman Mott started the team after his doctor told him he needed to find a way to get active. Mott learned that he had clogged arteries. The doctor suggested walking, but Furman had another idea, so he hit the court. Since playing with the guys, his health has improved. The team doesn’t have a name, but they meet for games whenever the Bristol Community Center becomes available. If any other local teams are interested in playing against them, contact oleschoolballers@gmail.com.
Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
lakenormanpublications.com
Check out these festivals coming to Lake Norman this fall
Sept. 17 – Nov. 5. Annual tradition offers a challenge for participants to find their way through a cornfield maze. Tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Cost: $9 – $17 (child, day and night rates) Info: ruralhill.net. Sept. 17. Paddockpalooza. Hinds’ Feet Farm, 14635...
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
lakenormanpublications.com
DENVER NEWS: Lincoln County schedules workshop to discuss land-use ‘Blueprint’
DENVER – The second round of public engagement is here for Blueprint 2043, a joint Land Use Plan and Capital Investment Plan designed to set growth priorities for Lincoln County over the next 20 years. A workshop has been planned for Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the East Lincoln Community...
Charlotte man nets $1 million scratch-off prize
MONROE, N.C. — A Charlotte man parlayed a $30 scratch-off ticket into a $1 million prize after testing his luck in the lottery recently, state officials announced. Ronald Pierce bought the winning Millionaire Maker ticket at the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. He chose to take...
Bojangles moving corporate headquarters in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The headquarters for Bojangles Restaurant is making a move, but it won’t be going far. Executives and leaders will relocate from its current location on Southern Pine Boulevard to new arrangements just a few blocks away on Forest Point Circle in south Charlotte. In an announcement...
lakenormanpublications.com
Communities collaborate on Catawba chain cleanup
Spanning 26 counties across the Carolinas, the Catawba Riversweep is an annual community cleanup event of the Catawba-Wateree River Basin. The event is organized and led by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, a nonprofit based in Charlotte. What started with a group of dedicated and passionate volunteers on Lake Wylie in 2002 has grown by leaps and bounds over the past two decades, with more than 1,500 volunteers expected to collect tens-of-thousands of pounds of trash from 59 sites across the basin in 2022.
Teen musician signs contract to play at Little Theater of Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia musician is already making quite a name for himself at the young age of 17. His name is Kadir Muhammad, but he goes professionally by The Giftt. James Muhammad, his dad and manager, said Kadir Muhammad was a preemie baby who almost didn't make it -- and is now thriving in every way.
lakenormanpublications.com
Master of night photography coming to Mooresville Arts program
MOORESVILLE – Mooresville Arts will host a free lecture and presentation by North Carolina’s “Dean of Night Photography” on Friday, Sept. 16. Kevin Adams will present “365 Nights: A Yearlong Immersion Into Night Photography” at 6:30 p.m. in the Center Gallery at the Mooresville Arts Depot on Main Street. Afterward, students registered for the workshop entitled “Night Photography and Light Painting Workshop” will work with Adams that evening and all-day Saturday.
WBTV
Cabarrus County bridge over Rocky River to be replaced
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6 million contract to replace the bridge on N.C. 24/27 East over the Rocky River to Mooresville contractor Dane Construction, Inc. The bridge was built in 1923 and rebuilt in 1957. The contractor was allowed to begin...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lakeshore hotel vision endorsed by Mooresville board
MOORESVILLE – Lake Norman and its approximately 520 miles of shoreline is the largest man-made lake in the state, and one of North Carolina’s top tourist attractions. But notably missing from all those vast stretches of the lake’s main channel and its seemingly innumerable coves are any true waterfront hotels.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North Carolina
There are tons of ways to enjoy North Carolina in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Tar Heel offers an abundance of options for all ages.
North Mecklenburg High School goes on lockdown due to anonymous tip
The incident happened around 2 p.m. as an 'anonymous tip' was submitted, prompting the lockdown.
WBTV
Development projects continue in Kannapolis, including at site of old ballpark
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - With more than 20 million square feet of developments under construction or proposed in Rowan County, hard hats will be part of many wardrobes in the coming years. Much of that construction is now underway in Kannapolis. At the Lakeshore Corporate Park, the former site of...
WLTX.com
4 signs a home is overpriced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s still a seller’s market in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to realtor.com, which means there are more people looking to buy a home than there are homes available. But buyers shouldn't let the competitive market cloud their judgment. Here are the four signs a...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Has One Of The Top Cities For Beer Lovers
Here in Charlotte, we love our beers. In fact, the entire state of North Carolina is filled with beer lovers. So that’s why I wasn’t surprised to discover that one North Carolina city made HomeToGo’s list of the Top 17 US Cities for Beer Lovers. It may come as a bit of a shock (or maybe not), that it isn’t in fact Charlotte. It’s not Raleigh, either. Think you know? You’re probably right. I’ll give you a hint, this beer lovers’ paradise is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and is one of my favorite places to visit. Though I have to say, I haven’t spent much time in the brewery scene. Maybe this will convince me to change that!
