ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Gangland: Illinois cancels cash bail in January, makes kidnapping, robbery, and some murders non-detainable

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1MBL_0hpg2zWx00

The new Illinois SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail and allows criminals a get-out-of-jail-free card. The criminal justice framework allows kidnappers, robbers, and arsonists to roam free until their court dates. Parts of the law went into effect in 2021, and the rest of it will be in effect in January, 2023.

Rep. Justin Slaughter, the Chicago Democrat who carried the bill, said the Republicans who opposed it have a “bad stench of racism.”

But many critics say that Illinois will become the crime capital of the nation and will soon be overrun by cartels. The Drug Enforcement Agency notes that Chicago already “has a long history of organized crime and is home to numerous street gangs that use the illegal drug trade to build their criminal enterprises.”

“Compounding Chicago’s crime problem is a steady supply of drugs from Mexican drug cartels, most notably the Sinaloa Cartel. Illicit drugs flow from Mexico to Chicago via a loosely associated network of profit-driven intermediaries, with Chicago street gangs serving as the primary distributors at the street level. The profits earned through drug trafficking increase the staying power of both street gangs and drug trafficking organizations (DTOs), thereby influencing levels of violent crime in both the United States and Mexico. Of particular concern is the trafficking and distribution of heroin, which has increased significantly in recent years and caused significant harm to communities in Chicago and around the United States,” the DEA reports.

The list of offenses for which Illinois law enforcement cannot detain criminals, include:

  • – Aggravated Battery
  • – Aggravated DUI
  • – Aggravated Fleeing
  • – Arson
  • – Burglary
  • – Drug-Induced Homicide
  • – Intimidation
  • – Kidnapping
  • – Robbery
  • – 2nd-Degree Murder
  • – Threatening a Public Official
  • The SAFE-T Act says defendants of these and lesser crimes, such as drug crimes, are presumed eligible for pretrial release unless prosecutors present “clear and convincing evidence” that shows the suspect poses a threat to a specific and identifiable person. Prosecutors will be required to actually request detention and the State of Illinois is required to hold a hearing within 48 hours of apprehension to determine if the suspect should be released. Investigators say they will not have the time they need to compile the evidence from surveillance and body cameras, crime labs and forensic analysis.

The SAFE-T Act gives criminals the right to make three phone calls within three hours of arriving at any place of custody. Critics say this allows them to call their victims and threaten them into not pressing charges. There are no restrictions on the phone calls, which means the perpetrators can intimidate or tamper with witnesses.

Former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker signed into law a similar measure known as SB 91, and Alaskans found that it led to a massive crime wave. As soon as Gov. Mike Dunleavy assumed office, the process of repealing SB 91 was underway and he signed HB 49 by July of 2019.

House Bill 49 gave discretion back to judges and the Alaska Parole Board, and made improvements to the “catch and release” bail system that was created by the notorious and widely hated SB 91.

SAFE-T Act: Policing Highlights

USE OF FORCE

In the area of use of force, the Act:

  • Offers new standards for when police use force.
  • Requires officers to provide aid after using force.
  • Requires officers to intervene if other officers use unauthorized or excessive force.
  • Prohibits police access to any military equipment surplus program or purchasing specific types of equipment.
  • Requires publishing of any purchase, request, or receipt of equipment through any military purchasing program.
  • Expands use of, and changes guidelines and requirements for, body worn cameras and who may access, review, or delete footage.
  • Expands officer training on topics including crisis intervention, de-escalation, use of force, high-risk traffic stops, implicit bias, racial and ethnic sensitivity training, and emergency response.
  • Mandates use of force reporting to FBI National Use of Force Database.
  • Requires reporting of deaths in police custody and due to use of force.

Complaints and Misconduct

In the areas of complaints and misconduct, the Act:

  • Creates a statewide decertification process for officers.
  • Allows the attorney general to investigate, initiate civil lawsuits, and enforce settlements against police agencies that have a pattern of depriving individuals of their rights.
  • Creates stricter body camera regulations and a Class 3 felony for clear and willful attempts to obstruct justice.
  • Allows for investigation of anonymous complaints against officers.
  • Bans the destruction of police misconduct records.
  • Allows complaint filings against police officers without sworn affidavits or other legal documentation.
  • Removes the requirements that officers under investigation must be informed of complainants’ names or of the officer in charge of the investigation.
  • Prohibits local governments from retaliating against employees who report improper government actions.
  • Expands notification of police misconduct to the Illinois State Training and Standards Board.
  • Makes data on misconduct more accessible.
  • Requires a publicly available database for any police misconduct that results in decertification.

Officer decertification

In the certification and decertification process area, the Act:

  • Changes Illinois State Police Merit Board composition and reporting to the board.
  • Creates a Illinois Law Enforcement Certification Review Panel.
  • Enhances automatic and discretionary termination of officers.
  • Changes procedures for automatic and discretionary decertification of officers.
  • Includes provisions for immediate suspensions.
  • Requires verification of training and employment information.
  • Requires additional sheriff qualifications.

In other police provisions, the Act:

  • Adds reporting of officer dispatch to mental health crises or incidents.
  • Makes residency requirements a subject of collective bargaining for cities with populations over 100,000.
  • Requires officers to issue a citation rather than arrest for certain low level offenses.
  • Provides for confidential mental health screening and counseling for officers.
  • Expands crime statistics reporting to monthly.
  • Provides people in custody with up to three phone calls within three hours.
  • Allows for medical treatment for people in custody without unreasonable delay.
  • Amends police pre-arrest diversion/deflection programs to allow for collaboration with other first responders and community partners.

Pretrial

In the pretrial area, the ACT:

  • Abolishes cash bail.
  • Prevents the results of a risk assessment from being the sole basis for a detention decision and informs the accused person of the tool.
  • Establishes a Pretrial Practices Data Oversight Board to oversee data collection and analysis.
  • Establishes the Domestic Violence Pretrial Practices Working Group.
  • Adds notification of pretrial hearing to crime victims.
  • Changes the offense class for violations of conditions of pretrial release.
  • Changes pretrial release procedures, including release on own recognizance, warrant alternatives, and conditions of release, including electric monitoring and home confinement revocation, modification, and sanctions.
  • May revoke pretrial release under certain circumstances.
  • Complete details about the massive crime bill are at this link.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Must Read Alaska

Pelosi gift to Peltola: Seat on Natural Resources Committee

Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola has been given a plum seat by Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the House Natural Resources Committee. The committee, chaired by Arizona radical Democrat Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva, is where legislation that pertains to Alaska’s vast lands and resources is considered, and is also where bills and issues pertaining to Native concerns often are heard or originate. The Natural Resources Committee also deals with fisheries and climate change. In years past, Alaska Congressman Don Young, a Republican, had chaired the committee and was serving on the committee when he died March 18, 2022. Peltola will be the committee’s most junior member.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Alaska State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Must Read Alaska

Cowboys for Trump ruling shows how those who went to Jan. 6 rally can be removed from office for insurrection

Republican lawmakers who participated in events near the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, have been put on notice: Courts across America may come after them. This month, a state judge in New Mexico ruled that even being near the Capitol on that day was enough to disqualify someone from seeking future public office. Basing his decision on the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Judge Francis Mathews set forth case law that has not yet been challenged to a higher court and may become the basis for other lawsuits, including in Alaska.
POTUS
Must Read Alaska

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, State Sen. Shelley Hughes join forces with thousands of Americans resisting far-left gender ideology rewrite of Title IX

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and State Sen. Shelley Hughes are separately taking on the Biden Administration over its new gender ideology interpretation of Title IX, the landmark legislation that was designed to protect girls and women’s sports. The Biden Administration is forcing school districts to choose between federal funding and the tradition of preserving children’s restrooms for separate biological genders. Hughes and Sullivan are fighting on behalf of the girls.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cash Bail#Murder#Robbery#Fbi#Gangland#Democrat#Republicans#Mexican#The Sinaloa Cartel#Chic
Must Read Alaska

Former lawmaker Vic Kohring dead in car accident

Former legislator Victor Kohring, age 64, has died in a car accident. On Tuesday at 5:06 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway north of Palmer. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene. Troopers came upon a...
PALMER, AK
Must Read Alaska

No transparency: Anchorage Assembly now cuts video recordings of public comment period

The Anchorage Assembly has had an increasingly obvious habit of cutting out portions of its official meetings on its YouTube channel that it doesn’t want the public to see. The technician who operates the audio and video recording of the meeting has found ways to delete key portions of the public process. But on Tuesday, it went further, simply cutting the public comments altogether at the end of the meeting.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Notes from the trail: Peltola to be sworn in on Tuesday

With 59 days to go until the general election, Congresswoman-elect Mary Peltola of Bethel is on a flight to Washington, D.C. this morning, where she will be sworn in on Tuesday as the first Alaska Native member of Congress and the first new congressional representative Alaska has had since 1973. She is filling out the term of Congressman Don Young and she will be working hard to flip the seat blue in November. She’ll have help from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while the Republican Party itself has pretty much given it up to her by staying on the sidelines:
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Must Read Alaska

Buzz Kelley suspends Senate race, endorses Kelly Tshibaka

On Monday’s Dan Fagan Show, broadcast at 650 KENI, Buzz Kelley announced he suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate and endorsed Kelly Tshibaka. Buzz Kelley had finished in 4th place in the Aug. 16 primary and advanced to the general election, and many political analysts said he made the final four due to his name being confused with Kelly Tshibaka’s.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Dunleavy: Acting Revenue commissioner is Deven Mitchell

Gov. Mike Dunleavy named Deven Mitchell acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Revenue today. Mitchell replaces outgoing Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney, who is leaving to refocus on her health and family. Mitchell has been employed at the Alaska Department of Revenue since 1992. He has served most recently as Alaska’s...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Dunleavy announces largest PFD in state history: $3,284

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced today that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284, making it the largest in the program’s 41-year history. Eligible Alaskans who selected direct deposit on their application will receive their dividend beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20. All other applications and disbursement methods that have been determined by September 28, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be distributed starting the week of Oct. 6.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy