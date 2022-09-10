Read full article on original website
Russia says longer-range U.S. missiles for Kyiv would cross red line
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that if the United States decided to supply Kyiv with longer-range missiles, it would cross a "red line" and become "a party to the conflict".
Medic Yuliia "Taira" Paievska describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
A Ukraine medic who treated casualties in dangerous areas for weeks described to U.S. lawmakers on Thursday the horrors of Russia's ongoing war and what prisoners face in captivity.
msn.com
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
A Closer Look at the Tentative Deal to Avoid a Railroad Strike
The White House could be dodging a significant hit to the supply chain and the economy after announcing a tentative deal was reached between rail companies and unions to avoid a strike. Christine McDaniel, a senior fellow with The Mercatus Center, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "This is a big deal, and a big sigh of relief," she said.
msn.com
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
