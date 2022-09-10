ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Closer Look at the Tentative Deal to Avoid a Railroad Strike

The White House could be dodging a significant hit to the supply chain and the economy after announcing a tentative deal was reached between rail companies and unions to avoid a strike. Christine McDaniel, a senior fellow with The Mercatus Center, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "This is a big deal, and a big sigh of relief," she said.
