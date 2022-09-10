When Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” was announced for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, there was never much question when it would screen. Even though the prestige slots at TIFF are on the first weekend, “Beer Run” would be a Tuesday night film, because that’s the same stealth slot that Farrelly’s precious film, “Green Book,” took when it premiered at the festival five years ago on its way to winning the TIFF audience award and the Oscar for Best Picture.

