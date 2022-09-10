Read full article on original website
Related
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Film Review: A Beautiful, Horrifying New Take on Classic Anti-War Story
It’s overly simplistic to say that Edward Berger’s “All Quiet on the Western Front” reclaims that classic anti-war work for Germany, but it’s not entirely inaccurate. Berger’s unflinching adaptation comes more than 90 years after Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel shocked a battered and increasingly...
‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ Film Review: Zac Efron Guzzles Down a Flat Brew
When Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” was announced for the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, there was never much question when it would screen. Even though the prestige slots at TIFF are on the first weekend, “Beer Run” would be a Tuesday night film, because that’s the same stealth slot that Farrelly’s precious film, “Green Book,” took when it premiered at the festival five years ago on its way to winning the TIFF audience award and the Oscar for Best Picture.
Peter Farrelly on the ‘Ludicrous’ but True Story Behind ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: The ”Green Book“ director chatted about his new film, about a guy who goes to Vietnam to deliver some cold ones to his friends. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” tells the (based-on-a) true story of a man who went to Vietnam during the war just to bring beer to his enlisted friends. Director and co-writer Peter Farrelly started working on the film before his Oscar-winning drama “Green Book” finished its awards lap in 2019.
People Are Sharing Advice From Their Abuelas That Ultimately Changed Their Lives
There's a reason they say, "Respect your elders." They're filled with wisdom.
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth II Loved This World Famous Recipe For "Scotch Pancakes," And After Trying Them Myself, I Fancy Them Quite A Lot
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
‘Woman King,’ ‘Moonage Daydream’ Try to Turn Festival Acclaim Into Box Office Success
Two of TIFF’s most popular films will need to build buzz among a wider audience this weekend. Sony/eOne’s “The Woman King” and Neon’s “Moonage Daydream” won’t be able to end the monthlong box office drought theaters are trudging through, but there’s a chance that the strong critical acclaim that they have received on the festival circuit could at least bring some measure of relief if those reviews translate into widespread audience buzz.
Rebel Wilson Drama ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Acquired by IFC Films
IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a drama that marks the first dramatic role for “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson. “The Almond and the Seahorse” will make its world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, and IFC Films has already set its release date for both in theaters and on demand for Dec. 16.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netflix Lays Off 30 From Animation Team After Leadership Restructuring
Netflix is laying off 30 staffers from its film animation team in the wake of a restructuring to its leadership for that department. The team, led by Karen Toliver (VP Animation Film Content) and Traci Balthazor (VP Animation Film Production), aims for better collaboration closer to traditional animation film studios, resulting in 30 different roles that are no longer needed, an individual with knowledge of the decision said.
‘Euphoria’ Star Zendaya Becomes the Youngest Person to Win a Lead Acting Emmy Twice
Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself. The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.
How Pixar Revived the ‘Cars’ Franchise on a Streaming Budget for ‘Cars on the Road’
Pixar’s “Cars” have circled back around. “Cars on the Road,” a connection of interlocking shorts that just premiered on Disney+ as part of the Disney+ Day festivities, follows Mater (Larry the Cable Guy) and Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) as they embark on a cross-country road trip for Mater’s sister’s wedding. Along the way they check into a haunted house, join the circus and cross paths with bigfoot. The shorts are incredibly charming and fit perfectly within the already-established “Cars” universe.
Locarno Film Festival to Introduce Gender-Neutral Acting Awards in 2023
The Locarno Film Festival will introduce gender-neutral acting awards for its 76th annual ceremony in 2023, festival organizers announced Wednesday. Already a festival that embraces diverse voices and gender parity (in 2018 it became the second world festival and first in Switzerland to sign the Programming Pledge for Parity and Inclusion in Cinema), Locarno’s announcement comes on the heels of other film organizations like the Independent Spirit Awards and the British Independent Film Awards announcing similar initiatives. It is among the first world festivals to present gender-neutral acting categories.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heist Thriller ‘How to Blow Up a Pipeline’ Acquired by Neon Out of Toronto
Neon has acquired the North American rights to “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” a heist thriller that made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this week and was being sought by multiple studios. The film from Daniel Goldhaber played in the Platform section of...
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
Will There Be Enough Box Office Hits This Fall to Top Last Year, Let Alone 2019?
Another boom period is coming for theaters, but it will take some time to arrive. Hollywood, which has faced plenty of highs and lows in its struggle to rebuild the box office after a long pandemic shutdown, faces new challenges as it heads into the last four months of the year: a shortage of wide-release studio movies to lure moviegoers back into theaters.
David Harbour to Star in ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Based on PlayStation Racing Franchise
“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour is off to the races and will star in Sony and PlayStation’s adaptation of the car racing franchise “Gran Turismo,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) is directing the video game adaptation based on...
Tilda Swinton on Making the Eerie Mother-Daughter Drama ‘The Eternal Daughter’: ‘The Film Possessed Me’
TIFF 2022: The actress and director Joanna Hogg discussed their new film’s spooky exploration of one of life’s most complicated relationships. That is how Tilda Swinton described how she came to star in “The Eternal Daughter,” her third pairing with director Joanna Hogg, and a sequel to their two previous collaborations, “The Souvenir” and “The Souvenir: Part II.”
‘Freedom on Fire’ Film Review: Ukrainian Documentary Faces Horror, Finds Humanity
A few minutes before the North American premiere of “Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom,” director Evgeny Afineesvky summed up his state of mind in a single word: “exhausted.”. That makes sense, because “Freedom on Fire” screened at the Toronto International Film Festival about six...
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Sets ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer Jeff Loveness to Pen Sequel
Screenwriter Jeff Loveness, who most recently wrote “Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania,” will write the script for the fifth Avengers film, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is...
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Drops Its Season 10 Trailer, and the ‘Stress is Real’ (Video)
Get your whisks at the ready because the new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show” Season 10 is here – and as one contestant says, “The stress is real.”. The 12 new bakers competing this season and hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabira and Will. (Head here for their full bios.) As usual, the bakers’ dozen will head to the white tent to face 30 brand-new challenges over 10 weeks, which span cakes, dessert sandwiches, a classic American cake and a “show-stopping” home bake.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0