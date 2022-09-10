With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is expanding nationwide, and now has a location in the Las Vegas Valley, with more planned. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle. It joins the likes of Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies, serving boxes of fresh-baked cookies for delivery and takeout. It’s open now in Henderson at 10608 South Eastern Avenue. Two locations are planned for North Las Vegas, plus one for Summerlin and another in the southwest Valley.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO