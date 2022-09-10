Read full article on original website
8newsnow.com
Oil spill leads to ‘extremely backed up’ traffic in east Las Vegas valley
An oil spill backed up traffic in a part of the east Las Vegas valley Tuesday afternoon. Oil spill leads to ‘extremely backed up’ traffic …. Armed PA man in wig trying to ‘restore Trump as President’ …. 211 Monkeypox cases reported in Nevada. Las Vegas...
Rain causes slippery roads throughout the Las Vegas valley
Here in Las Vegas, we welcome the rain. But when the storm finally comes, it can lead to a slippery slope for drivers.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
Thunderstorms moving over Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with lightning are moving through southern Nevada from Arizona. The storms are dumping rain in the Spring Mountains and on Mount Charleston.
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
KTNV
Flash Flood Warning issued for Southern Nevada by NWS Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada until 4:15 p.m. Monday. The NWS also said that southern California will be affected by Flash Flooding. Doppler radar from the NWS indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain along a line...
Elko Daily Free Press
Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday
ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
Las Vegas inspectors find gas stations, meters, signs out of compliance
A team of inspectors is routinely checking gas stations across southern Nevada for fuel quality and meter compliance – what they found in the past year may surprise you.
Solar panels installed in Las Vegas home to save money… but in the shade
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When Eve Kaganovitch invested in solar energy for her Hillcrest Manor home in the Las Vegas valley, she expected her monthly power bill to drop. When that didn’t happen, she eventually realized why — the solar panels were installed under trees. “These trees have been here for 30 years,” Kaganovitch said. […]
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian ice cream brand expands to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A popular Hawaiian ice cream brand is expanding to the “Ninth Island.”. Uncle’s Ice Cream, known for their ice cream sandwiches, is expanding to the Las Vegas area with a new production plant. While their product is already in Whole Foods across Hawai’i, Uncle’s Ice Cream said the expansion will allow distribution to Whole Foods stores across the southwest, such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.
cdcgamingreports.com
Texas Station goes and takes with it a shining piece of a hurting Las Vegas neighborhood
As spectacular Las Vegas endings go, this past week’s demolition of the locals-friendly Texas Station was a fairly humdrum affair. No dynamite-packed implosions set to music, no nighttime pyrotechnics celebrating the end of an era. No big crowds choking on demolition dust and the ghosts of high rollers past.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday. Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information...
Las Vegas-area water company files bankruptcy as Lake Mead ‘straw’ runs dry
The company that was the sole water supplier for the City of Henderson for decades has filed for bankruptcy protection, a victim of a 23-year drought that created a problem too expensive to fix.
Mesquite Local News
Mesquite Dental earns top safety designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section
Mesquite Dental earns top safety designation from the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section. The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognizes Mesquite Dental in Mesquite, Nevada with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.
8newsnow.com
Son accused of stabbing mother to death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is accused of stabbing his mother to death in the southeast valley, Las Vegas Metro police said. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard. Police said a 911 call was made just after 11...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive millions in funding for road projects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will be receiving $101 million in additional federal highway funding. This represents the most money the state has ever received for these kinds of projects. The money will go towards state road and bridge projects across Nevada and comes from the Federal Highway Administration.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada gas prices rise again after weeks of decline
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are on the rise once again after weeks of decline. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the Silver State rose nearly three cents in the last week to $4.84 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.
Eater
Cookie Plug Brings “Fat” Cookies to Las Vegas
With its self-described “fat” and “thicc” cookies, Cookie Plug is expanding nationwide, and now has a location in the Las Vegas Valley, with more planned. The three-year-old bakery makes cookies that are four inches across and an inch and a half thick. Some of their giant soft cookies include the Firecracker with chocolate and marshmallow, the Pixie Junkie sugar cookie covered in colorful sprinkles, the O.G. chocolate chip cookie, the ultraviolet Purple Haze with white chocolate chips, and the cinnamon-dusted Snooperdoodle. It joins the likes of Crumbl Cookies and Insomnia Cookies, serving boxes of fresh-baked cookies for delivery and takeout. It’s open now in Henderson at 10608 South Eastern Avenue. Two locations are planned for North Las Vegas, plus one for Summerlin and another in the southwest Valley.
Fox5 KVVU
New bivalent COVID vaccine booster available across southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The latest COVID-19 vaccine booster is available in southern Nevada for everyone 12 and up, and health officials say it differs from the previous shots. The booster is available at pharmacies and Southern Nevada Health District clinics. “This is the first new formulation of the...
businesspress.vegas
Las Vegas home prices slip for third straight month
A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices declining for the third straight month, with fewer homes selling and more available for sale. LVR reported the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during August was $450,000. That’s down from the all-time record price of $482,000 in May and down 3.2 percent from July. The median home price is still up 11.1 percent from $405,000 one year ago.
