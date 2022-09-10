ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size

Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
CBS Sacramento

New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed

PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow. 
PLACER COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Milder Weather Helps Crews Battle Mosquito Fire in Sierra Foothills

Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes Monday in the Sierra Nevada. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles, or about 46,500 acres, with 10% containment, according to Cal Fire. Forecasters predicted a respite...
FORESTHILL, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained

Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained. Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane. Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30...
TRUCKEE, CA
mymixfm.com

California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC10

Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
UPI News

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
SANTA ROSA, CA

