Tahoe Daily Tribune
Smoke may push into Tahoe Basin; Mosquito Fire acreage, structures lost increase
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The skies are blue, the sun is shining and air quality Wednesday morning is good at Lake Tahoe. But the National Weather Service says smoke from the Mosquito Fire may again push into the region Wednesday afternoon leading to bad air quality. “As we...
mymotherlode.com
Mosquito Fire In Sierra Nevada Continues To Grow In Size
Foresthill, CA — Strong southwest winds yesterday contributed to more growth on the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties. The fire is now 58,544 acres and 20 percent contained. Noting the challenges faced yesterday, CAL Fire reports, “The Mosquito Fire spotted across the Middle Fork of...
Major freeway to Tahoe reopens after grass fire forced shutdown
A vegetation fire in Placer County on Tuesday forced one of California’s major freeways to be shut down for hours in the Sierra Nevada. The freeway has since been reopened.
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
New wildfire near Dutch Flat in Placer County prompts evacuations, I-80 closed
PLACER COUNTY -- Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday, this one is near the Dutch Flat area. The fire is burning right off Interstate 80 east of Dutch Flat. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies are evacuating the area of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road, and Murry Ranch Road. Interstate 80 was closed in Both directions. Eastbound lanes have since reopened. Westbound lanes are still closed, Caltrans says. https://twitter.com/CaltransDist3/status/1569850457371328517About 25 acres have burned so far, Cal Fire says.The fire is separate from the Mosquito Fire, which started near the Oxbow Reservoir and has burned nearly 50,000 acres as of Tuesday. Updates to follow.
NBC Bay Area
Milder Weather Helps Crews Battle Mosquito Fire in Sierra Foothills
Calmer weather in Northern California helped firefighters battle a wildfire threatening thousands of mountain homes Monday in the Sierra Nevada. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 73 square miles, or about 46,500 acres, with 10% containment, according to Cal Fire. Forecasters predicted a respite...
SFist
Humpday Headlines: Dutch Fire Breaks Out In Placer County Near Mosquito Fire
A small new wildfire broke out Tuesday near the Mosquito Fire, dubbed the Dutch Fire, which is burning near Interstate 80 in the Dutch Flat area of Placer County. It was only 48 acres as of this morning, and already 50% contained. [ABC 7]. The Mosquito Fire grew to over...
Sierra Sun
Update: I-80 reopened; Dutch Fire at 48 acres, 50% contained
Update 7:25 a.m.: Cal Fire reported Wednesday morning that the Dutch Fire has burned 48 acres and is 50% contained. Update 6:30 a.m.: Caltrans is reporting that both lanes of Interstate 80 are open but westbound is reduced to one lane. Cal Fire says the Dutch Fire has burned 30...
Mosquito Fire: Winds expected to push wildfire smoke northeast toward Tahoe area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The greater Tahoe area is expected to be swathed with smoky skies due to the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire is currently burning in both El Dorado and Placer counties. It's grown to more than 46,000 acres since sparking on Sept. 6. Lee Tarney, air...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mosquito Fire calms some, but 11,000 remain evacuated from Northern California foothills
Activity on the Mosquito Fire grew less extreme over the weekend, but the sprawling wildfire continues to displace more than 11,000 residents of Placer and El Dorado counties as it burns in the foothills east of Sacramento. The fire, which began last Tuesday evening along Mosquito Road near Oxbow Reservoir...
mymixfm.com
California wildfire threatens communities in Sierra Nevada foothills
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A fast-growing California wildfire was threatening a string of small foothill communities northeast of Sacramento on Wednesday, even as firefighters made progress containing a flank that had grown rapidly the day before. The Mosquito Fire has burned nearly 59,000 acres (24,000 hectares), forcing the evacuation of some...
Mosquito Fire jumps American River toward Foresthill | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials say its an "all hands on deck operation" after the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River Tuesday afternoon. “This afternoon, the fire got across the American River from the south side onto the north side again, made a run up the canyon walls and is impacting the Foresthill area right now,” said Cal Fire spokesperson Jim Mackensen.
activenorcal.com
Lake Tahoe Air Quality Reaches Hazardous 700+ AQI Due to Nearby Mosquito Fire
The Mosquito Fire burning just west of Lake Tahoe is sending a lot of smoke into Northern California and Nevada. Right in line with the air flow is Lake Tahoe, which saw extremely poor air quality on Sunday, sometimes reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 700+. The Mosquito Fire...
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend. As of Monday morning, the fire had burned nearly 47,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties and was 10% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Foresthill is about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento.
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California triggers evacuations
By early Monday, the fire was 10% contained. It had burned at least 72 square miles. Authorities ordered evacuations in multiple California counties as the fire spread.
KTVU FOX 2
Over 11,000 people evacuated as Mosquito Fire explodes in size
A video from the El Dorado County Sheriff's office shows a deputy rushing to rescue an elderly couple who were trapped in the Mosquito fire. Over 11,000 people have been forced to evacuate in the Sierra foothills due to the wildfire that exploded in size over the weekend.
KCRA.com
Evacuated El Dorado County residents can now check if their home was damaged by Mosquito Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Residents in El Dorado County who had to evacuate because of the wildfire burning in the area can now start checking if their homes are still standing. Previous coverage in the video player above. The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office released an interactive map that lets...
NBC Bay Area
