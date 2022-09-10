Prep Football: Cavaliers pitch third straight shutout to improve to 3-0

Gallery by Steph Redden

Dunmore – Coming into Friday’s game against Pocahontas County, Greenbrier West hadn’t allowed a single point. The same stands true in the aftermath of that contest.

Ty Nickell carried the ball 18 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns as West pitched its third shutout in a 54-0 victory at Pocahontas County. The scoreless streak ties the 1983 team that shutout its first four opponents to open the season.

The West defense picked off two passes in the win and forced two fumbles to keep the scoreless streak alive.

Ethan Holliday hauled in two passes for the Cavs in the win, picking up 79 yards and scoring once through the air.

West improves to 3-0 and will look to tie the program record next week when it plays Webster County.

Credit Fourseasonsfootball.com

Rushing – GW: Ty Nickell 18-232-3, Isaac Agee 4-26, Ethan Holliday 3-33-1, Tucker Lilly 3-(minus-3), Cole Vandall 5-12, Kadin Parker 5-11-1, Randy Keener 7-37-1, Bradley Hodge 1-(minus-9); PC: Evan Hamrick 12-41, Brayden Hayhurst 5-46, Clayton Burns 2-(minus-13), Connor Taylor 3-11, Ryan Friel 1-(minus2), Haydon Moore 4-(minus-14), Nacota Smith 2-(minus-3), Brady Carpenter 1-(minus-14)

Passing – GW: Cole Vandall 5-7-75-0 TD-1 INT, Tucker Lilly 2-5-99-1 TD-0 INT; PC: Braeden Hayhurst 1-3-12-0 TD-1 INT, Connor Taylor 3-4-11-0 TD-1 INT, Brady Carpenter 1-2-26-0-0

Receiving – GW: Ethan Holliday 2-79-1, Dalton Heath 3-43, Kadin Parker 1-33, Roy Loudermilk 1-19; PC: Ryan Halterman 2-11, Hayden Moore 1-26, Evan Hamrick 1-0, Bryan Carroll 1-12