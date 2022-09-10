Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Northwest ISD Superintendent Dies UnexpectedlyLarry LeaseSherman, TX
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
KTEN.com
Durant, Ada square off in rivalry game
(KTEN) - Durant vs. Ada is a rivalry no fan in southern Oklahoma wants to miss. This will be the first home game of the year for the Cougars, who sit 1-1 on the season. Confidence is high around the Ada program after going on the road and beating Ardmore in week one. Although the Cougars fell 34-0 to McAlester in their second game, they know how valuable it was to face a bigger school, and one of the best in the state as well.
SMU superfan who attended 542 consecutive football games dies following health battle
DALLAS — An SMU alum and superfan who attended over 500 consecutive football games has died. The SMU football team announced the passing of Paul Layne on Twitter Monday afternoon following a health battle. "SMU lost one of its biggest fans today, as SMU alum, former cheerleader and superfan...
Report: North Texas has 3 of the best delis in the Lone Star State
Get off your butt, and grab your wallet & keys to celebrate this glorious national holiday, hoagie style.
papercitymag.com
Two Under-the-Radar North Texas Spots Land on a Coveted ‘Best Restaurants in America’ List, and a Michelin-Worthy Menu Makes a Brief Dallas Appearance
Muchacho's patio at the Plaza at Preston Center offers al fresco dining with heaters when the weather is cool. (Courtesy) It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
Photos: State Fair of Texas announces new mouth-watering foods for 2022 season
When someone offers you a deep-fried Texas country cookout as a single food item, you shut up, pay up, and eat up, with no questions asked, right?
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
SMU Daily Campus
Severity of heavy rain, water leakage, and flash floods affect SMU
DALLAS – Residential commons and buildings across Southern Methodist University experienced ceiling leaks and flooding Sept. 4 after the severe storms hitting the area. Heavy rain and wind emerged throughout the community on Sunday for students and facilities trying to transport home and seek shelter. The storm impacted cars on the Boulevard, and caused power outages and leaking in buildings.
KTEN.com
A celebration of women in Denison history
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Grayson College teamed up with the Denison Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to focus on the role of women in the city's history. "When she was young, she was really involved in piano," said City Council member Brain Handler. "And then, when her brother Fred joined the military, he left a trumpet behind."
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things To Do in Dallas, TX With Kids (You’ll Have Fun Too!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Dallas is a wonderful suburban city in the great state of Texas and is a wonderful place to raise your kids. Rich with culture and history, Dallas has a variety of incredible experiences that are fun for the entire family.
KTEN.com
Housing market remains strong in Grayson, Fannin counties
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The latest statistics from the U.S. Commerce Department show that home sales across the nation have slumped almost 30 percent. But it's a different story in both Grayson and Fannin counties. "When you look at the numbers — if you just compared last year August...
KXII.com
WATCH: Transformer explodes in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - More than 1,200 people in Durant were without power after a transformer exploded Monday. It happened on 9th Street in Durant just after 3 p.m. The Durant Fire Department said the lid of the transformer exploded, which caused a shower of flammable oil to rain down.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
papercitymag.com
The Best Things To Do in North Texas This Weekend — Red Hot Chili Peppers, Michael Bublé, and the Biggest Wine Festival in the Southwest
From rock concerts in Arlington to the biggest wine festival in the southwest, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. This Sunday, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing at Arlington’s Globe Life Field on their 2022 World Tour. The Strokes and Thundercat will be supporting acts. The rock band, which formed in 1983, is known for hits like “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and so many more. Tickets are available here.
I-30 to narrow to one lane, ramp closures over Lake Ray Hubbard beginning Sept. 15
ROCKWALL, Texas — Weather permitting, eastbound I-30 between Bass Pro Drive and Dalrock Road will be narrowed to one lane, and the eastbound I-30 on-ramp from Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15 through 5 a.m. Friday, Sep. 16, and again from 10 p.m. Friday, Sep. 16 through 7 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 17 as part an ongoing construction project.
checkoutdfw.com
A McKinney home on a corner creek lot with mature trees all around it, is on the market for $1.1M
A home with a backyard that will make you feel like you are in the woods is on the market in McKinney for $1.1 million. The house is featured on a corner creek lot and has a backyard with a pool and putting green that's "enveloped in a canopy of mature trees."
Report says these are the best Airbnbs, vacation spots to stay in McKinney
TripstoDiscover.com has commissioned a report looking at the 12 best places to stay while you're in McKinney.
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
Stacker compiled a list of dogs available for adoption in Dallas, Texas using listings from petfinder.com.
