ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Justice Department and Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoAR8_0hpfzS1z00

The US Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team have each proposed candidates for the role of an independent arbiter in the investigation into top-secret documents found at the former president’s Florida home.

The two sides differed on the scope of duties the person would have, however.

Lawyers for Mr Trump said they believe the so-called special master should review all documents seized by the FBI during its search last month of Mar-a-Lago, including records with classification markings, and filter out any that may be protected by claims of executive privilege.

The Justice Department, by contrast, said it does not believe the arbiter should be permitted to inspect classified records or resolve potential claims of executive privilege.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Owftc_0hpfzS1z00
A page from the Justice Department’s motion to appeal against a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI during a search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP) (AP)

US District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a special master, as well as proposals for the scope of the person’s duties and the schedule for his or her work.

The Justice Department submitted the names of two retired judges – Barbara Jones, who served on the federal bench in Manhattan and has performed the same role in prior high-profile investigations, and Thomas Griffith, a former federal appeals court jurist in the District of Columbia.

The Trump team proposed one retired judge, Raymond Dearie – also the former top federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York – and a prominent Florida lawyer, Paul Huck Jr.

The back-and-forth over the special master is playing out amid an FBI investigation into the retention of several hundred classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago within the past year.

Though the legal wrangling is unlikely to have major long-term effects on the investigation or knock it significantly off course, it will almost certainly delay the probe by potentially months and has already caused the intelligence community to temporarily pause a separate risk assessment.

The Justice Department proposed an October 17 deadline for the special master to complete the review process, while the Trump team said the work could take as long as three months.

Though both sides met Judge Cannon’s deadline to provide potential candidates, their filings made clear that they have core disagreements about the job of special master.

That is not surprising given that the Justice Department had strenuously objected to the Trump team’s desire for such an arbiter, and gave notice on Thursday that it would appeal against the judge’s decision to grant the ex-president’s request.

Central to the dispute is precisely what documents the yet-to-be-named special master should be tasked with reviewing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkM18_0hpfzS1z00
Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP) (AP)

Roughly 11,000 documents – including more than 100 with classified markings, some at the top-secret level – were recovered during the FBI’s August 8 search.

In granting the request for a special master, Judge Cannon directed the department to temporarily pause its use of the seized records for investigative purposes.

The Justice Department had said a special master was unnecessary in part because it had already completed its own review of the seized documents, locating a limited subset that possibly involve lawyer-client privilege.

It has maintained that executive privilege does not apply in this investigation because Mr Trump, no longer president, had no right to claim the documents as his.

Though the government does not believe the special master should inspect documents with classification markings, the Trump team maintains the arbiter should have access to the entire tranche of seized records.

According to a summary of its position outlined in a filing on Friday night, it disputes the idea that the Justice Department’s “separation of these documents is inviolable” or that a document with classification markings should be forever regarded as classified.

And, the lawyers say, if any document is a presidential document then Mr Trump has an “absolute right of access to it”.

“Thus, President Trump (and/or his designee) cannot be denied access to those documents, which in this matter gives legal authorization to the Special Master to engage in first-hand review,” the filing states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4Vls_0hpfzS1z00
Pages from the order granting a request by former president Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate (Jon Elswick/AP) (AP)

Executive privilege generally refers to a president’s power to shield information from the courts and public so as to ensure the confidentiality of presidential decision-making, though there are limits.

A separate dispute concerns the special master’s fees and expenses. The Trump team has suggested splitting the costs evenly with the Justice Department. The government says the Trump team should bear the cost.

The two sides are also at odds over candidates, though three of the four are retired judges.

Ms Jones, a former Manhattan federal judge and one of the government’s picks, recently served as special master in two other high-profile cases related to Mr Trump. She reviewed materials seized in FBI raids on Mr Trump’s one-time personal lawyers Michael Cohen, in an investigation related to hush-money payments, and Rudy Giuliani, in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine.

Mr Griffith, the other Justice Department selection, was named to the federal appeals court in Washington in 2005 by then-president George W Bush, and previously represented the institutional interests of the Republican-led Senate during the impeachment case of former president Bill Clinton.

The Trump team recommended Mr Dearie, who was nominated in 1986 by then-president Ronald Reagan to the federal court based in Brooklyn. He has also served on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The other Trump pick, Mr Huck, served as general counsel to Charlie Crist when Mr Crist was the Republican governor of Florida. He is married to Barbara Lagoa, a judge on the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which would hear any appeal in the Trump case from Florida. He is listed on the Federalist Society website as a contributor to the conservative legal group.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a notice of appeal indicating it would contest the judge’s special master order to the Atlanta-based 11th Circuit. It asked her to lift her hold on their investigative work pending their appeal.

The department has been investigating the unlawful retention of top-secret records at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left the White House, as well as whether anyone sought to obstruct that probe.

It is not clear if Mr Trump or anyone else will be charged.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former US president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks...
POTUS
newschain

Camilla wears diamond thistle brooch given to her by the Queen

The Queen Consort wore a diamond thistle brooch gifted to her by the late Queen in a poignant tribute to Elizabeth II. Camilla choose the heirloom – a nod to the Scottish national flower – for her mourning outfit as she attend the service of thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Donald Trump
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Us Justice Department#Fbi#The Us Justice Department#The Justice Department
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen ‘on it’ but clearly not well during final meeting, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has told how the Queen had been “absolutely on it” despite appearing ill during their final meeting just two days before her death. The MP said she remained “actively focused” on both world and UK politics when he formally tendered his resignation as prime minister to her, despite being “clearly not well”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Chris Waller to miss the Queen’s funeral

Australian trainer Chris Waller has announced he will be unable to attend the Queen’s state funeral on Monday due to “Covid-19 related circumstances”. Waller was due to join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley at Westminster Abbey with senior UK politicians and heads of state from across the world expected to attend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
newschain

Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation

Ukrainians in a newly freed village have spoken of life under months of Russian occupation. Houses and shops in Hrakove, south-east of the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv, lie in ruins, while its school is a bombed-out hull and its church is scarred by rockets and shells – though its golden dome still gleams in the fading autumn light.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy