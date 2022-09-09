Cronenworth walk-off single lifts Padres over Dodgers in 10th

The rare San Diego rain delay gave way to a tense back and forth and an even tenser lull Friday night at Petco Park.

Then Jake Cronenworth ended a long night that began late, as his single lined into right field with one out in the 10th inning that scored Juan Soto gave the Padres a 5-4 victory over the Dodgers.

"It's crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain, and the crowd was going crazy," Cronenworth said. "It was awesome. It's a great feeling, especially when you have your own crowd behind you, when you're in those games where they're back and forth and they're close. And hopefully that's a good sign for when we're hopefully in a place we want to be, we've been there and we can look back on these games and see how we won."

It was the Padres’ second walk-off win in three games and their major league-leading 11th extra-inning victory.

The Padres' 11 walk-off victories are second most in the majors. In all, they are 11-3 in extra innings, a .787 winning percentage that is second to the Mets' .818 (9-2). The Pades' 28-13 record in one-run games is the best in the majors.

"I mean, one-run games this year, walk-offs at home, extra innings, all those things kind of created an identity earlier in the season that gives us confidence in these type of games that if we're in them late we've get a good chance to win them," manager Bob Melvin said. "So at this point, it's not a surprise we win a close game at home in extra innings."

Even over the Dodgers. Both of the Padres' victories over the Dodgers at Petco Park this season, of the four they have played, have been walk-off victories in extra innings.

Adrian Morejon pitched a scoreless top of the 10th, the fifth consecutive scoreless inning pitched by a Padres reliever to close the game.

"A game like that for us bullpen guys where we're called upon, it's great for motivation and it's a good opportunity when we get a chance to kind of execute and have a game like that," Morejon said. "... It's a lot of fun whenever you have outings like that where guy after guy comes in and pitches great. Obviously, it helps us and it's fun for us, but it's also good for the guys tomorrow and even the guys that didn't throw today to see the success that we had today."

Thus ended a wild night that began with a phenomenon.

The tarp Melvin wasn’t sure existed was covering the infield when he arrived at the ballpark Friday afternoon.

“It’s the first thing I went out and looked at,” he said. “Glad we have one."

The Padres manager had half-jokingly wondered whether there was a tarp earlier in the week when first informed of Hurricane Kay and how it was expected to cause rain in the San Diego area. It was a valid question given the scarcity of rain during the months encompassing the baseball season in these parts.

The brief downpour that caused Friday’s game between the Padres and Dodgers to begin 45 minutes late was just the eighth rain delay in 19 seasons since Petco Park opened. (There were also two delays because of an excess of bees on the playing field.)

The rain started and stopped a couple more times early in the game, but the teams played on. And on.

Mike Clevinger threw the first pitch at 7:25 p.m. and began the game by striking out Mookie Betts and Trea Turner before Freddie Freeman launched a home run to center field through the rain that had just resumed.

The rain stopped during the bottom of the first inning, began against just before the third and lasted through the inning before ceasing for the night.

It was about as back-and-forth as any game the Padres have played this season. Then the scoring stopped. Four relievers for each team took the game from the sixth through the ninth without a run being scored.

Cronenworth dropped a bunt to the left side of the mound for an infield single to start the bottom of the second inning. Wil Myers’ one-out walk was followed by Grisham’s towering blast that just cleared the wall in the right-field corner to make it 3-1.

The Dodgers scored twice in the third on two singles, a walk and a sacrifice fly. Trayce Thompson’s homer in the fourth gave them a 4-3 lead.

After Soto drew a one-out walk in the fifth, Machado lined a single to right field that caromed off Mookie Betts’ glove and then was kicked by his foot. As the ball rolled away from Betts, Soto scored and Machado ran to third base. After Josh Bell reached on an error by Dodgers pitcher Dustin May, a shallow fly to center field by Cronenworth and a foul pop-out by Ha-Seong Kim ended the inning.

The Brewers losing to the Reds meant the Padres moved a half-game up on the Phillies for the NL’s fifth (of six) playoff spot. The Phillies, who have played one game fewer than the Padres, hold the tiebreaker should the teams finish with identical records. The Brewers lost Friday and fell 3½ games behind the Phillies and four behind the Padres.

The Padres’ playoff standing is far more important at this point than their matchup with the Dodgers, but Friday was the first of six remaining games against the team with the best record in the major leagues, and the Dodgers (94-43) would presumably be in the way at some point in the postseason. So demonstrating the ability to beat them more than occasionally would be a positive.

Entering Friday’s game, the Dodgers had won 10 of the 13 meetings between the teams this season. They took two of three at Dodger Stadium last weekend. The teams will play another three-game series at Petco Park from Sept. 27 to 29.

“They’re having a pretty dominant season right now and they’ve played well against us,” Melvin said before the game. “At some point in time we’d like to turn the tables on that. Hopefully it’s this series. But they’ve had their way with just about everybody this year, it looks like.”

The Padres had to win at least one game this series, or they would have watched on Sunday as the Dodgers celebrated their ninth NL West title in 10 seasons. Any combination of six Dodgers wins and Padres losses is what it will take for the Dodgers to clinch the division.

Just playing was a win of sorts for all involved. No one wanted to play a day-night doubleheader Saturday, which was the tentative plan had Friday’s game become the fourth rainout in Petco Park history.

Updates :

12:36 a.m. Sept. 10, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.



This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .