New Court Docs Allege Nurse Nicole Linton ‘Floored’ 130mph Before Deadly Los Angeles Car Crash
Nicole Linton, a nurse charged in the killing of six people in a fatal car crash in Windsor Hills, California, reportedly drove 130mph through the red light, the Los Angeles Times reported. According to new court documents filed Friday, the 37-year-old traveling nurse from Houston had been driving 40 miles...
newyorkbeacon.com
New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘
New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway
LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
2urbangirls.com
Worker killed at LA area construction site
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash
Monterey Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A collision involving two vehicles resulted in the death of an unknown victim standing by a disabled vehicle and another vehicle… Read more "Fatal Collision Involves Disabled Vehicle on 60 Freeway and Fiery Crash"
Jalopnik
Nurse Ran Red Light Going 130 MPH in LA Crash That Killed 6
Traveling nurse Nicole Linton was fully conscious and aware when she pushed her Mercedes-Benz to 130 mph and blasted through a red light in a busy Los Angeles intersection last month, killing six. Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas, is accused of speeding through a red light at the crossing...
Person Hit by Vehicle and Killed on 210 Freeway
A person was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area.
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.
westsidetoday.com
Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey
U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel. A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was...
2urbangirls.com
Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
NY woman gets prison term after in-flight altercation forces plane to be diverted to Sky Harbor
PHOENIX — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
foxla.com
4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
L.A. Weekly
Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]
30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall
Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
Body Found on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana
A body was found Sunday evening on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Santa Ana.
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
ems1.com
AMR closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations
LANCASTER, Calif. — American Medical Response announced Tuesday that it is closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations over the next 180 days. In a news release, the company said that the division employs more than 170 EMS providers and other workers. AMR said it intends to transfer as many of those employees as it can to its emergency operations.
foxla.com
Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena
LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
