Santa Monica, CA

newyorkbeacon.com

New Findings Show Registered Nurse Nicole Linton Accelerated, Was Going 130 Mph Before Deadly Fiery Collision: ‘Flies In the Face of the Notion That She Was Unconscious ‘

New court filings show Nicole Linton, the intensive care nurse accused of killing half a dozen people in a car crash in Los Angeles, was driving over 100 miles per hour before she collided with two other cars at a busy intersection. The documents are part of a motion filed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed on Foothill freeway

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif. – A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the La Canada Flintridge area was identified Wednesday. The fatal injury occurred about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. Isel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Worker killed at LA area construction site

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A worker died Wednesday after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in the South Gate area, authorities said. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
SOUTH GATE, CA
Jalopnik

Nurse Ran Red Light Going 130 MPH in LA Crash That Killed 6

Traveling nurse Nicole Linton was fully conscious and aware when she pushed her Mercedes-Benz to 130 mph and blasted through a red light in a busy Los Angeles intersection last month, killing six. Linton, a traveling nurse from Texas, is accused of speeding through a red light at the crossing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen girl dies from drug overdose at local high school

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – One girl is dead and at least two others are in the hospital Wednesday, apparently victims of drug overdoses, according to reports from the media and the Los Angeles Police Department. A 15-year-old girl was found dead in the girls bathroom at Helen Bernstein High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Releases Draft Plan for Palmdale to Burbank Section

The California High-Speed Rail Authority has released its draft environmental studies for the planned link between the cities of Palmdale and Burbank. The ~38-mile-long section is currently estimated to cost roughly $24 billion. This section’s cost is relatively high, as trains will mostly travel in tunnels under the San Gabriel Mountains in north Los Angeles County. CAHSRA is currently receiving public comment on the Palmdale-Burbank Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Impact Statement (EIR/EIS). For details on how to comment, and/or attend upcoming virtual hearings, see the end of this post.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Body struck by multiple vehicles on 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge

A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 210 Freeway in La Cañada Flintridge early Tuesday morning.The crash was first reported at 4:10 a.m. on the eastbound 210 Freeway, just west of Angeles Crest Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported as a driver who believed he hit a body in the roadway. The CHP is investigating whether the body came from the overpass above.The body was struck by multiple vehicles, but all stayed at the scene, the CHP said.At least three left lanes were shut down through at least 7 a.m. for the fatal traffic investigation.
foxla.com

4 people shot in downtown LA: LAFD

LOS ANGELES - Four men are hospitalized after several people were shot in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The shooting on Skid Row was reported just before 2 p.m. in the area near 400 E. 5th Street. Officials said the suspect is described...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Victor Hernandez Killed in Solo-Car Crash on Garey Avenue [Pomona, CA]

30-Year-Old Man Dead after Solo-Car Collision on Penfield Street. The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m., near Penfield Street. At this time, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. However, reports indicate that officers located an unconscious and unresponsive man inside a truck. Despite life-saving efforts, paramedics eventually declared...
POMONA, CA
Key News Network

Semi Jackknifes on Freeway During Rainfall

Paramount, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a jackknifed semi on the westbound 105 Freeway onto the southbound 710 split in the city of Paramount on Friday, Sept. 9, around 11:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they reported that the driver...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit

A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
ems1.com

AMR closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations

LANCASTER, Calif. — American Medical Response announced Tuesday that it is closing its Los Angeles County non-emergency operations over the next 180 days. In a news release, the company said that the division employs more than 170 EMS providers and other workers. AMR said it intends to transfer as many of those employees as it can to its emergency operations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: 3 suspects surrender to authorities following short pursuit in Pasadena

LOS ANGELES - Three grand theft auto robbery suspects surrendered to authorities following a short-lived pursuit in Pasadena on Wednesday morning. The driver of a black BMW sedan led authorities on the 110 Freeway from downtown Los Angeles to a neighborhood in Pasadena where he stopped the vehicle and eventually got out of the car, along with two other suspects.
PASADENA, CA

