Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch
Even before her ascension to the throne, all eyes were on Princess Elizabeth, who would, of course, become Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-reigning British monarch. Throughout Her Majesty’s time in the spotlight, she’s made it clear that whether she’s attending formal royal engagements or celebrating a joyous occasion — like her grandsons’ weddings — she’ll always put her best fashion foot forward.
How Rich Are King Charles III and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
See how much Prince William is worth compared to his father and grandmother, among others.
The Queen Is Dead at 96—Here’s What Happens Now & How Soon Charles Will Be King
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not uncommon for rumors about Queen Elizabeth’s death to make headlines, but this time, the news is true: Queen Elizabeth is dead. Queen Elizabeth II died...
Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II while it lay in state inside a Parliament building Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall stretched to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. People in line said they didn’t mind the wait....
When Queen Elizabeth Met Jackie Kennedy—The Story of Two Icons and Their Complicated Relationship
Queen Elizabeth II was the British Monarch for an astounding 70 years. That means that her reign spanned a number of significant historical events. Considering her reign started in 1952, she saw a lot of eras come and go during that timeframe. As a result, the queen met a whole lot of interesting historical figures in her time.
The royal family's photographer reveals his 5 favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth
Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth that he's taken over the years.
Prince Charles Through the Years: The British Heir’s Life in Photos
Born to rule. Prince Charles has been the heir apparent to the British throne for decades. In fact, he has held the position longer than anyone in the monarchy’s history. While waiting for his ascension, he served his country as the Prince of Wales and started a family of his own.
Take a look inside Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place
The 100,000-square-foot home in Northamptonshire, England, dates back to 1508 and features 31 bedrooms.
Here’s Who Takes Over Now the Queen Is Dead & Which Royals Are Next in Line For the Throne
For years, royal followers have had questions over who takes over if the Queen dies and who’s next in line for the throne after Elizabeth. The monarch, who ascended to the throne in 1952, died on September 8, 2022. But her successor was already determined long before her death.
U.K.・
Prince Andrew Through the Years: Royal Life, Fatherhood, Scandals and More
The rebel prince. Prince Andrew has a history of shocking the royal family and the public with his choices — including his decision to marry Sarah Ferguson after dating less than one year. The Duke of York is the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Unlike his brother, Prince Charles, Andrew has […]
Princes William and Harry: How They’ve Grown
Bonded by unimaginable circumstances. Prince William and Prince Harry grew up close as members of the royal family, but their brotherly connection faced its struggles as they formed their own separate lives as adults. Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their first son, William, in June 1982 — 10 months...
‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith: Queen Elizabeth Watched Show on Projector, Harry Called Me ‘Granddad’
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth did watch the show—but not on a regular TV. “I heard the queen had watched it, she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently.” Smith, speaking to NBC’s Today show Thursday, said Philip “definitely didn’t” watch the hit Netflix show. Philip asked a friend of Smith’s at dinner if he worked on the show,...
