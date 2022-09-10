ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth II’s Evolution From Princess to the Longest-Reigning British Monarch

Even before her ascension to the throne, all eyes were on Princess Elizabeth, who would, of course, become Queen Elizabeth II — the longest-reigning British monarch. Throughout Her Majesty’s time in the spotlight, she’s made it clear that whether she’s attending formal royal engagements or celebrating a joyous occasion — like her grandsons’ weddings — she’ll always put her best fashion foot forward.
The Associated Press

Crowds queue for queen's coffin as Charles spends quiet day

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners spent hours in line for a few minutes to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II while it lay in state inside a Parliament building Thursday and as King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne. The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall stretched to 4.4 miles (7 kilometers), past Tower Bridge. The line snaked along the south bank of the River Thames and then over a bridge to Parliament. People in line said they didn’t mind the wait....
Princes William and Harry: How They’ve Grown

Bonded by unimaginable circumstances. Prince William and Prince Harry grew up close as members of the royal family, but their brotherly connection faced its struggles as they formed their own separate lives as adults. Prince Charles and Princess Diana welcomed their first son, William, in June 1982 — 10 months...
TheDailyBeast

‘The Crown’ Star Matt Smith: Queen Elizabeth Watched Show on Projector, Harry Called Me ‘Granddad’

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of The Crown, has revealed that Queen Elizabeth did watch the show—but not on a regular TV. “I heard the queen had watched it, she used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently.” Smith, speaking to NBC’s Today show Thursday, said Philip “definitely didn’t” watch the hit Netflix show. Philip asked a friend of Smith’s at dinner if he worked on the show,...
