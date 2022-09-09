Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
Deputies: Connell woman who once served as Mesa’s city clerk arrested for theft of city funds
PASCO - The former clerk of a small town in north Franklin County is behind bars this week. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release announcing the arrest Danni Lee Speelman of Connell. Speelman is the former Clerk/Treasurer for the City of Mesa. She was arrested on...
yaktrinews.com
‘Disturbing and heartbreaking,’ Video shows teens beating Richland High student
RICHLAND, Wash. — “She showed me and right away I said this is not cool,” Christopher Lee McQuilken said. The father saw the video on his daughter’s Snapchat account on Tuesday. “It was disturbing and it was kind of heartbreaking,” he said. At first, the...
SUV vs. elk near Hanford leaves 2 animals dead, 2 people at hospital
Mating season means more elk and deer crashes in the fall.
Driver rolled off WA-240 between Edison and Columbia Center Blvd exits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State troopers rushed to the scene of a rollover car accident on WA-240 that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning. According to a social media notice from Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson, first responders were at the scene of the accident by 8:06 a.m. to make contact with the victim and direct traffic on this essential roadway connecting Kennewick and Richland.
‘Please don’t wait’: Missing Yakima boy’s parents speak out, plead for help with search
YAKIMA, Wash. — His name is Lucian Munguia and he’s a 4-year-old boy with long, beautiful hair, who plays and laughs, loves fish and enjoys playing with his big brother. He’s also been missing for more than 72 hours. “If you have him, just drop him off...
Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
Camera Captures Kennewick Theft Suspect, Now Cops Want Her
At first glance, you might think this suspect is wanted for fuel theft but it's actually someone's wallet. Kennewick Police say this woman is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet from the Circle K at 4th and Vancouver, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. Police didn't...
Statewide search in place for missing 4-year-old boy from Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing four-year-old boy in Yakima. The boy, named Lucian, was last seen near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima at 7:15 p.m. He was wearing blue shorts and a blue shirt with a shark on it. The search was handed over to Yakima County Search and...
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
ifiberone.com
14-year-old rolls SUV near Othello; passenger ejected
OTHELLO - A number of people are injured after a 14-year-old decided to go on a joyride in an SUV near Othello on Thursday. Adams County Sheriff's deputies say the kid was at the wheel of a Chevy Tahoe in the 1800 block of Sutton Road northeast of Othello when he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it.
Kennewick Police asking for help identifying auto theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help identifying a person they believe to be involved in an auto theft. Officials say the crime took place at the Planet Fitness on Columbia Center Boulevard last Saturday, Sept. 3. Police shared photos of the suspect and suspect vehicle on...
76-year-old vendor selling Mexican popsicles robbed at gunpoint in Tri-Cities park
Donations are being collected for the victim.
KIMA TV
Yakima family mourning after their loved one was stabbed and stomped to death in her home
It was four in the morning when police in Missouri say they received a phone call from a nine-year-old boy saying, "My mom is dead." "His mother was described as having serious injuries," said Timothy Burger, Lieutenant with Hazelwood police department. "He [said he] needed the police to come and that his father was the perpetrator."
Tri-Cities priest with ties to Kennewick and Pasco churches arrested on suspicion of rape
The incident happened just weeks before he was set to leave the country on a months-long study trip.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 9, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg priest arrested for rape
ELLENSBURG - A priest who used to preach at St. Andrew Parish in Ellensburg has been arrested over allegations of rape. According to KIMA-TV, 49-year-old Tomas Vazquez Tellez was arrested on Wednesday in Kennewick and has been booked into the Benton County Jail facing charges of third-degree rape with an aggravating factor of being a person of trust.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities Sonic restaurants closing? + New virtual golf business
Plus a new food truck is set to debut at the Columbia Gardens Vine Cutting event.
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
kpq.com
People Killed in I-90 Wrong Way Crash Identified
The two people killed in a wrong way crash on I-90 near Moses Lake over the weekend are now known. Troopers say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90 Saturday night when he hit a semi driven by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake head on.
