3 Idaho high school football games you should not have missed in Week 3

It was a little bittersweet for Scott Berger.

The Skyline High School football coach’s team got the win, but it came at the expense of his son, Michael Berger. The No. 1 Grizzlies edged Class 5A’s Thunder Ridge, 34-27, on Friday night in Idaho Falls.

“It was a fun experience,” Scott Berger said. “I tell everybody, I’m really proud of him. I think he’s done a great job and is a very good football coach. It was a good battle tonight. It was back and forth.”

Skyline (2-1) jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the opening quarter only for the Titans (2-2) to come back and tie it twice. They knotted it up at 20-20 in the second quarter before doing so again at 27-27 in the third.

But the Grizzlies took the lead for good on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Lachlan Haacke to Oregon commit Kenyon Sadiq to start the fourth quarter. Their defense then made a late stop to seal it. Haacke accounted for all five of Skyline’s scores, with three touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

SORRELL NOTCHES FIRST CAREER WIN AT HIGHLAND

It took longer than Nick Sorrell would have liked. But the Highland High School coach has his first career win.

Following a rare 0-2 start, the Rams rebounded with a 28-0 shutout of crosstown rival Century.

“I hate losing more than probably anybody, so it does feel pretty nice to get the monkey off of the back,” Sorrell said. “It feels good to get in that win column and kind of get our swagger back a little.”

Highland’s offense held the Diamondbacks (0-3) to just 96 yards of total offense. But the offense struggled in the first half with just seven points.

However, ninth grader Kai Callen got it going by taking the second-half kickoff to the house. Junior quarterback Drew Hymas racked up three touchdowns, including two passing.

WEST SIDE COMES FROM BEHIND FOR 35TH CONSECUTIVE WIN

The Pirates found themselves in a rare position Friday night.

Behind.

Their three-year undefeated streak was in serious jeopardy down 13-12 midway through the third quarter. But West Side responded to its first taste of adversity in a year with a 46-20 come-from-behind win over Class 3A’s Marsh Valley to extend the streak to 35.

“For two and a half quarters, we did everything we could to give the game away. We made a lot of mistakes, but the kids really responded and came back in a big way,” West Side coach Tyson Moser said. “But those are the kinds of things you want to see. It’s good to face adversity. A lot of times it takes a loss to kind of wake you up and refocus you. We were able to avoid the loss, but hopefully we still got the wake up call.”

Halfbacks Parker Moser and Easton Shurtliff combined for 303 yards and five touchdowns. Moser ran for 181 yards and two touchdowns on just eight carries, while also hauling in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Eli Brown. Shurtliff notched 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 14 carries.