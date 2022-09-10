Read full article on original website
Los Alamos County Art In Public Places Featured On National Map
Los Alamos County utilizes Public Art Archives (PAA) to maintain the inventory of the Los Alamos County Public Art. In April of 2022, PAA sent out a Call for Art, to represent the 10th Anniversary of Have You Seen My Public Art? map, that highlights art that can be found throughout the United States.
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
Del Norte Credit Union Provides Financial Literacy Resources To Local Students And Community
Students in several New Mexico counties have free access to the award-winning online Nonzai program on financial literacy. Courtesy photo. Del Norte Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 11,760 students and residents in several New Mexico counties. Students at 92 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.
Los Alamos Garden Club Celebrates 75th Anniversary At Memorial Rose Garden
Members of the Los Alamos Garden Club gather Friday afternoon at the Memorial Rose Garden to celebrate the club’s 75th anniversary. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Debra Sorrel, vice president of New Mexico Garden Clubs, Inc., congratulates Los Alamos Garden Club members on the occasion of its 75th anniversary....
Memorial Services For Loring Cox Set For Wednesday, Sept. 14
Memorial services in celebration of the life of Loring Cox, a recipient of Los Alamos’s Living Treasure award, proud veteran and a founding member of First Baptist Church (FBC) Los Alamos will be held at FBC at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. Mr. Cox passed away December 29, 2020. FBC is located at 2200 Diamond Drive, Los Alamos.
Kiwanis Aluminum Collection Is Saturday
On Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Los Alamos Kiwanis Club will be collecting and buying aluminum cans to be sent for recycling. The collection location is the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church on Diamond Drive (near Sullivan Field). The community is encouraged to bring the aluminum cans they’ve had accumulating and help support our environment and the Kiwanis. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis.
Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Host Book Fundraiser Sept. 15 – Oct. 31 For First Born Program
The community is invited to support a fundraiser for the First Born Program being hosted by Samizdat Bookstore in Central Park Square from Setp. 15 – Oct. 31. Courtesy photo. Samizdat Bookstore and Teahouse at 174 Central Park Square is hosting a fundraiser for the First Born Program to purchase books for babies, young children and their families Sept.15-Oct. 31. The goal is to raise $2,000 for First Born.
Pojoaque Tribal Police Department Seeks Assistance In Locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran
The Pojoaque Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zeena Viarrial-Duran. If you have information on this Missing Endangered Advisory, please contact the Pojoaque Tribal Police Department at (505) 455-2295. Zenna Viarrial-Duran is a twenty-six-year-old Native American female, 5’5”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown...
Los Alamos High School Students Promote ‘Court For A Cause’
Los Alamos High School is celebrating homecoming this week as they prepare to compete against the Pojoaque Elks at the football game on Friday. Congratulations to the following students who were selected for this year’s homecoming court: Dominic Dowdy, Toni Galassi, Erin Gattis, Luke Gonzales, Abera Hettinga, Yunseo Kim, Lourdes Ledoux, Tara McDonald, Amelia Osborne, Isabelle Price, Seth Yost and Lenny Zhao.
Obituary: Jo Ann Painter Feb. 18, 1949 – Sept. 9, 2022
Jo Ann Painter passed away Sept 9, 2022. She lived in Los Alamos for 50 years. She worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory as a secretary and did photo composition. This started her into computers. She was selected to enter a LANL program to gain a degree in Computer Science. She graduated in 1995 and became a LANL staff member. She worked on programs that took her around the country and overseas.
Engagement Announcement: Mang/Hopkins
John and Jennifer Hopkins of Los Alamos are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Emily to Connor Mang, son of Joe and Jacki Mang of White Rock. Connor and Emily are Los Alamos High School sweethearts. They graduated HS in 2016 and are 2020 University of New Mexico graduates. Emily is currently pursuing her doctorate in Materials Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. Connor is currently pursuing his Masters in Business Administration at the University of New Mexico and working at Los Alamos National Laboratory in Financial Operations. The newly engaged couple have an October 2023 wedding planned. Courtesy photo.
Mesa Public Library Presents ‘The Art of Youthful Aging’ Live On Zoom
Los Alamos County Library System will be presenting The Art of Youthful Aging live on Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. This program is free to the public and ideal for anyone interested in fostering a more positive mindset toward aging. This program will offer specific tips on lifestyle changes to help you age gracefully and peacefully while enhancing emotional, mental, and physical wellbeing. Topics covered will include the nature of cognition, discarding negative expectations, looking beyond stereotypes, and embracing change.
Try Six Court Sports At The Family YMCA
The Family YMCA is offering a Court Sports Journey with Lem O’Neal, Lem has over 40 years of experience playing court sports and is a certified USA Racquetball Instructor and certified USHA Handball Instructor. O’Neal says that he want’s to bring this opportunity to the Los Alamos community so...
Christian Church Of Los Alamos Hosts Annual ‘Aloha Sunday’ Worship Service And Luncheon Sept. 18
We at the Christian Church of Los Alamos are announcing our annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. It will be this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula Worship team) will lead the music portion of the worship with traditional hula. Barefoot, they wear flowing traditional dress with colorful flowers pinned into their hair. They will not be dancing to entertain, but to worship. In the Polynesian tradition it is not just the words spoken or sung, but the movement of the entire body that expresses worship. We encourage everyone who attends to dress “Hawaiian” for this special service of worship, but your regular attire is perfectly suitable. When we asked the Hula Worship team’s leader, what showing up “Hawaiian style” means, we were told, “A full house of people ready to worship the Lord.”
