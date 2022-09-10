We at the Christian Church of Los Alamos are announcing our annual “Aloha Sunday” Worship Service and luncheon. It will be this Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10:30 a.m. “Hula Mai Ka Lani” (a Hula Worship team) will lead the music portion of the worship with traditional hula. Barefoot, they wear flowing traditional dress with colorful flowers pinned into their hair. They will not be dancing to entertain, but to worship. In the Polynesian tradition it is not just the words spoken or sung, but the movement of the entire body that expresses worship. We encourage everyone who attends to dress “Hawaiian” for this special service of worship, but your regular attire is perfectly suitable. When we asked the Hula Worship team’s leader, what showing up “Hawaiian style” means, we were told, “A full house of people ready to worship the Lord.”

