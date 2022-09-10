J.Q. Gray, No. 6 Oak Grove beat cross-town rival Hattiesburg 42-21

HATTIESBURG – Beauty is always in the eyes of the beholder, and from Drew Causey’s perspective, his team’s performance looked pretty darn good.

Oak Grove weathered a solid effort from crosstown rival Hattiesburg– along with a second-half monsoon – and came away with a 42-21 victory over the Tigers Friday night at Warrior Field.

The Warriors, ranked No. 6 in the SB Live Power 10 and fifth in the state in the Class 6A rankings, remained undefeated at 3-0. Hattiesburg dropped to 0-3.

“We played better than we did last week, and that’s all I can ask,” said Causey. We’ve got a lot of stuff to clean up still. But when we get everything put together, we’re going to be a pretty good football team.”

Oak Grove still wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders offensively, but the Warriors were able to get their passing game going well enough to win comfortably.

The most important thing was getting the ball into the hands of senior J.Q. Gray, who had 18 touches for 105 yards and four touchdowns.

“Just a good night overall for the team to beat our crosstown rivals,” said Gray, who ran 15 times for 39 yards and caught three passes for 76 yards.

“Everybody came out, did their part and played with max effort the entire game. It was just another night for me. I've just got to do what I’ve got to do to win the game. I want the work; that’s the way I want it to be.”

Gray set the tone for Oak Grove on its first possession of the game, after stopping the Tigers on a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive.

A short punt gave the Warriors the ball at the Hattiesburg 44-yard line, and they needed just five plays to reach the end zone. On a third-and 5 from the Tiger 18, junior quarterback A.J. Maddox found Gray wide-open on a crossing route and Gray dashed untouched for the score.

“We looked at it on film and saw that they didn’t go with cross-motion,” said Gray. “They just told me to sweep underneath the offensive line and catch the little slip pass.”

Hattiesburg came out offensively in a purely wildcat formation, out of necessity. Senior M.J. Boykin carried the ball on the Tigers’ first 10 plays from scrimmage after being pressed into service by injuries.

Freshman Tristen Keys, who started last week’s game against Ocean Springs was sidelined with a hand injury and was unable to play.

“Well, we’re out of quarterbacks,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “(Keys) has an injury that won’t allow him to throw.

“Necessity is the mother of all inventions, right? But I’m proud of Malcolm; he did a great job. Hopefully, we’ll start getting some of our injured players back on offense.”

Indeed, Boykin was a do-it-all player for the Tigers, running 23 times for a net of 91 yards, and he also returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was Boykin who got Hattiesburg back in the game late in the second quarter, after Oak Grove took a 14-0 lead.

“He’s a really good football player,” said Causey. “For us, that’s hard to prepare for, because you don’t know who’s going to play quarterback, and you’re not really sure what they’re going to do on offense.”

The Warriors scored early in the second quarter when senior back-up quarterback Jack Crawford found junior P.J. Woodland open on the far side of the field for a 46-yard touchdown. Crawford came in when Maddox was slightly banged-up on the previous play.

And it was yet another third-down conversion for Oak Grove, which made good on 7 of 10 third downs.

But it was Boykin who got the Tiger offense going with an eight-play, 40-yard drive, getting most of the yardage on a 32-yard touchdown pass to senior Le Branden Graham, who made a shoestring catch after the Warrior defender fell down.

Boykin also ran the conversion on a fake kick to cut the Oak Grove margin to 14-8. And Hattiesburg got the ball right back when the Tigers successfully converted an onside kick, recovering the ball at the Warrior 42.

Boykin did it with his legs, covering the distance on runs of 27 and 20 yards, the touchdown coming after a false start penalty. A kick attempt failed, but the Tigers had it tied 14-14 with 3:59 to play before halftime.

“(Hattiesburg) has a good team; I don’t care what their record says,” said Causey.

“When you lose your starting quarterback, your backup quarterback –who’s also your best running back –then you lose the guy who played last week. Once they get those guys back healthy, they’re going to cause some problems in 5A.”

It probably shouldn’t have been that close, though, as Oak Grove lost a fumble inside the Tiger 1-yard-line on the first play of the second quarter.

Nevertheless, it didn’t take the Warriors long to respond, driving 65 yards on six plays, scoring on a 55-yard pass from Maddox to junior Damari Jefferson, retaking a 21-14 lead with 1:20 to play in the half.

And that’s when the skies opened up and a deluge commence, and it might have cost Hattiesburg a chance to tie the game right before halftime.

Boykin found Graham along the left sideline for a 61-yard catch-an-run to the Warrior 1, but on the next play, the wet ball slipped from his hands and the Warriors recovered at the 4-yard line.

“He does whatever we need him to do, offense, defense, in the kicking game,” said Vance. “Whatever we need. He’ll sleep well tonight.

“Right now, we’re just trying to get better. One thing I’m proud of is these guys are going to compete every week, regardless of what the score is. They’re going to give it their all.”

The downpour continued well into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors finally got their offense back in sync late in the third quarter, driving 63 yard on nine plays for a touchdown.

A 25-yard pass play to Gray, with a 15-yard face mask penalty added on, got Oak Grove into the red zone, a 9-yard pass from Maddox to Jefferson on third down got it to the Tiger 9, and Gray burst up the middle for the score.

“We get inside the 1 and fumble the ball; that’s 49 points,” said Causey. “We get inside the 20 and don’t score – and I attribute that to bad play-calling by me. So that’s 56 points.

“You take away the monsoon we played in the third quarter, I thought our offense played pretty well for the most part. J.Q. can do a lot of things for us. We can put him as an outside receiver, running back. He’s just a heck of a football player. I’m glad he plays for us.”

Oak Grove made it 35-14 early in the final period, when Gray plunged in for a touchdown after junior defensive tackle Caleb Moore picked off Boykin’s pass in the backfield and rumbled to the Hattiesburg 1.

But Boykin atoned for the mistake on the ensuing kickoff by breaking a tackle at the point of contact and getting into the open field, out-running the pursuit for an 85-yard touchdown play.

Gray put the cherry on top for Oak Grove, though, scoring from 4 yards out midway through the fourth quarter.

The Warriors will be back home next Thursday when they host John Curtis Christian out of Louisiana. Hattiesburg will be on the road against next Friday at Meridian.