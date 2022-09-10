Prosper survives defensive battle, beats Rockwall 19-11 in 6A Texas high school football slugfest

The Eagles emerged with a hard-fought 19-11 win over Rockwall from a defensive battle Friday night between undefeated 6A DFW-area powerhouses

By Nolan Ruth

PROSPER, Texas — The Prosper Eagles and Rockwall Yellowjackets entered their Class 6A showdown Friday night sporting two of the DFW metroplex's most talented offenses.

But Prosper and Rockwall's defenses stole the spotlight in what turned into a defensive slugfest between undefeated teams.

Despite a slow start offensively, the Eagles (3-0) put up a late defensive stand that kept Rockwall (2-1) out of the end zone until the final minutes to win 19-11 in their final non-district game of the year on Friday night at Children’s Health Stadium.

“I think our defense keeps us alive,” Prosper quarterback Harrison Rosar said. “They really do. I’d say we had a solid day on offense but we definitely have things to fix. We had busts that can’t happen and that will really bring this offense together which I think will happen very soon.”

The Yellowjackets got off to a promising start when they drove 86 yards to the Prosper 17-yard line, setting up a Tucker Conrad (1-1 FG) 34-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead. The Eagles were quickly forced to punt. Then on the second play of the ensuing Rockwall drive, Carson McClendon (5 tackles, 1 INT) came up with a big interception, setting up Prosper in excellent field position.

The Eagles were unable to find the end zone, but Josh Kennedy (2-3 FG) made sure they got on the board with a 30-yard field goal to tie the game. Both defenses then made stands with their backs against the wall to end the first quarter at 3-3.

After another defensive stand, Eagle quarterback Harrison Rosar (14-21, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 2 carries, 9 yards) threw up a fade pass to Hunter Summers (7 catches, 217 yards, 2 TDs) who made a leaping catch over the defender for a six-yard touchdown. A bad snap on the extra point kept the score at 9-3. The Prosper defense again made a big stand in the red zone to get the ball back.

After four straight carries by Jordan Bradford (24 carries, 65 yards), Rosar again found Summers over the middle, allowing Summers to race 59 yards to pay dirt. The Eagles could have had another opportunity at the end zone before the half, but a muffed punt gave the ball back to Rockwall. Still, the defense stood tall, and Prosper went into the locker room leading 16-3.

The Eagles got possession to start the second half, and after taking over five minutes off the clock, Kennedy added another three points for Prosper with a 26-yard field goal. It was the last time the Eagles scored.

Despite another interception by Andrew Ward (1 INT), Prosper was unable to capitalize, and the third quarter ended 19-3.

Kennedy had another attempt at a field goal in the fourth quarter, but the line drive kick missed and the score stayed put. The next four drives resulted in turnovers, with Adam Due (3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FR) and Bo Mongaras (2 tackles, 1 FR) recovering fumbles for the Eagles, while Aiden Meeks (1 tackle, 1 INT) came up with an interception for Rockwall, and Jarrett Stoner (5 tackles, 1 FR) recovered a fumble.

The fumble recovered by Stoner set up the Yellowjackets on the Prosper 16 yard line. One play later, quarterback Mason Marshall (13-19, 178 yards, 1 TD, 6 carries, 2 yards) found a wide open Jacob Rhodes (1 catch, 16 yards, 1 TD) for the touchdown. The two-point conversion pulled Rockwall within eight, giving them a chance for an onside kick.

Though the onside kick was recovered by the Yellowjackets, it was ruled that the Prosper player did not touch the ball before it traveled ten yards, and possession was awarded to the Eagles who knelt out the clock to preserve their undefeated season.

“I feel really good about this team,” Rosar said. “Like I said with the offense we had those couple of mistakes. But I think that’s our only problem right now. Once we get that clicking and everybody on the same page, man, this team is going to be trouble.”

Prosper (3-0) will look to build on its perfect start when it opens district play against Denton Guyer (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton.

Rockwall (2-1), meanwhile, will try to recover from its first loss in time to travel to face South Grand Prairie (0-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie.