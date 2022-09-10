How SBLive Oklahoma's Top 25 fared: Tulsa Union, Edmond Deer Creek claim Top 5 showdowns

By Buck Ringgold | Photo by Michael Kinney

Here is how the SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 high school football teams fared this week.

1. Bixby (3-0) beat Sand Springs, 67-3

Quarterback Austin Havens completed 12-of-15 passes for 158 yards and three TDs as the Spartans make it 52 straight wins by rolling in their home opener.

2. Tulsa Union (2-0) beat Jenks, 38-3

Union quarterback Shaker Reisig threw two TD passes in the Redhawks' win as he is now a personal 3-0 in the "Backyard Bowl" after beating the Redhawks twice as Jenks' quarterback last season, including the 6AI title game.

3. Jenks (2-1) lost to Tulsa Union, 38-3

The Trojans were held to 98 yards of total offense in the second half as the defending 6AI champions now have scored a total of 30 points through their first three ballgames.

4. Edmond Deer Creek (3-0) beat Mustang, 24-21

Quarterback Grady Adamson threw for 271 yards and a TD as the Antlers nearly let a 21-0 lead slip away on Friday.

5. Mustang (1-1) lost to Edmond Deer Creek, 24-21

Despite the defeat, the Broncos' Keegen Bass hauled in 11 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown.

6. McAlester (3-0) beat Ada, 34-0

Caden Lesnau threw two TD passes, Erik McCarty rushed for exactly 100 yards and a TD while catching a TD pass and the Buffaloes shut out rival Ada for the first time since 1979.

7. OKC Bishop McGuinness (3-0) beat Bishop Kelley, 35-6

Quarterback River Warren threw for 255 yards and two TDs and also ran one in for another score for the undefeated Fighting Irish.

8. Choctaw (2-1) beat Westmoore, 46-20

Up 26-14 at halftime, the Yellowjackets extended that lead in the second half as they beat Westmoore for the first time in program history.

9. Coweta (2-0) was idle

10. Owasso (1-2) beat Broken Arrow, 27-26

Mason Willingham passed for 165 yards and two TDs and added 80 yards on the ground with a TD as the Rams finally got in the win column.

11. Lincoln Christian (3-0) beat Vian, 42-0

Luke Milligan completed 16-of-20 passes for 285 yards and three TDs as the Bulldogs posted a decisive win on the road.

12. Broken Arrow (0-3) lost to Owasso, 27-26

A failed two-point conversion attempt resulted in the Tigers going winless in non-district play. But they can start anew with their district schedule later this month.

13. Del City (3-0) beat Midwest City, 41-0

Kansas State receiver commit Kanijal Thomas caught three passes for 75 yards, including touchdowns covering 29 and 40 yards.

14. Stillwater (2-0) beat Yukon, 55-9

Noah Roberts crossed the goal line a total of four times as the Pioneers began their season with back-to-back home wins.

15. Norman North (2-0) beat Edmond Santa Fe, 28-20

Thanks to a successful onside kick late in the first half, the Timberwolves were able to punch it in for a TD to break a 14-all score and maintained the lead from there.

16. Midwest City Carl Albert (1-2) lost to Muskogee, 35-28

The Titans weren't able to capitalize on the momentum they gained from beating crosstown rival Midwest City last week.

17. Edmond Santa Fe (0-3) lost to Norman North, 28-20

Like Broken Arrow, the Wolves can get a fresh start to the season by beginning district action later this month.

18. Beggs (1-1) lost to Rejoice Christian, 70-16

A showdown between Class 2A title contenders definitely didn't go the Golden Demons' way, as the Eagles dominated the game, leading 56-0 at halftime.

19. Washington (3-0) beat Jones, 33-14

One week after a narrow escape against Sulphur, the Warriors showed their more dominant form in Friday's win.

20. Heritage Hall (1-1) lost to Clinton, 28-7

The Red Tornadoes beat Heritage Hall for the first time since 2013.

21. Cushing (2-0) beat Perkins-Tryon, 43-27

Tiger QB Blaze Berlowitz threw for four TDs and ran one in for another as Cushing prevailed on the road.

22. Wagoner (1-1) beat Tahlequah, 43-3

Longtime Bulldog coach Dale Condict won his 242nd career game, tying the legendary Jenks coach Allen Trimble for 17th most wins by an Oklahoma high school football head coach.

23. Tuttle (2-0) beat Noble, 61-41

Brady McAdoo rushed for 140 yards and six TDs, and teammate Luke Falwell added 212 yards on the ground and two TDs as the Tigers stayed perfect.

24. Rejoice Christian (3-0) beat Beggs, 70-16

Standout quarterback Chance Wilson accounted for approximately 550 yards of total offense and had three TDs passing and two more rushing in the Eagles' dominating win.

25. Collinsville (2-0) beat Skiatook, 63-20

The Cardinals won the 100th game in the series between the two rivals, and Collinsville now holds a 53-42-5 edge after winning for the fifth straight time.