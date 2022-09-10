Read full article on original website
nevadabusiness.com
Fifty-Two Nevada Dental Association Member Dentists Named to Best Doctors List
NDA members named to the 2022 Top Doctors list include Dr. Barton Foutz, Dr. Benjamin Barborka, Dr. Blaine Hansen, Dr. Bradley Strong, Dr. Brian Chamberlain, Dr. Brian Karn, Dr. Bryce Leavitt, Dr. Carlos Letelier, Dr. Chad Hansen, Dr. Daniel Orr II, Dr. Daniel Shalev, Dr. Darin Kajioka, Dr. David Chenin, Dr. David Fife, Dr. David Mahon, Dr. David Trylovich, Dr. Douglas Sandquist, Dr. E. Orlando Morantes, Dr. Ed De Andrade, Dr. Gary Richardson, Dr. George Harouni, Dr. George McAlpine, Dr. Gregory Hunter, Dr. Guy Chisteckoff, Dr. James Polley, Dr. Jason Downe, Dr. Jedediah Feller, Dr. Johnathan White, Dr. Jorge Paez, Dr. Joseph Wineman, Dr. Laurie Bloch-Johnson, Dr. Matthew Cox, Dr. Matthew Kikuchi, Dr. Michael Saxe, Dr. Nathan Schwartz, Dr. Nelson Lasiter, Dr. Nicholas Lord, Dr. Pamela Caggiano, Dr. Patrick O’Connor, Dr. R. Cree Hamilton, Dr. Robert Thalgott, Dr. Robin Lobato, Dr. Ryan Bybee, Dr. Ryan Gibson, Dr. Ryan Gifford, Dr. Stephen Spelman, Dr. Steve Huang, Dr. Steven Hardy, Dr. Steven Saxe, Dr. Todd Milne, Dr. William Brizzee, and Dr. William Leavitt.
Holley Driggs Las Vegas Office Hires John J. Pictum III
Las Vegas, September 12, 2022 – Holley Driggs law firm announces the appointment of attorney John J. Pictum III, a proud fifth-generation Nevadan. John is a commercial litigator with experience in appellate, business, government affairs, real estate, construction, and cannabis law. Prior to joining Holley Driggs, John served as...
Submissions Open for Dolan Class Project
RENO, Nev. – School is back in session, and the Dolan Class Project is returning in full force – this year both individual classrooms and entire schools are invited to participate. As part of the annual initiative, Dolan Auto Group will be awarding a share of $100,000 to 15 deserving local classrooms and one lucky school.
