Kiwanians Are Collecting Used Bikes For Disadvantaged New Mexico Kids Saturday At IHM Catholic Church

Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
Del Norte Credit Union Provides Financial Literacy Resources To Local Students And Community
Students in several New Mexico counties have free access to the award-winning online Nonzai program on financial literacy. Courtesy photo. Del Norte Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 11,760 students and residents in several New Mexico counties. Students at 92 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.
losalamosreporter.com
Help Replenish Meat Supplies For Wildfire Victims
The Office of Governor Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are partnering with The Food Depot to seek donations of game and other meat for northern New Mexico communities impacted by wildfires and wildfire-related power outages. The “Fill the Freezers” drive hopes to source game...
Comments / 0