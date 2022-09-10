Kiwanians Are Collecting Used Bikes For Disadvantaged New Mexico Kids Saturday At IHM Catholic Church

Students in several New Mexico counties have free access to the award-winning online Nonzai program on financial literacy. Courtesy photo. Del Norte Credit Union is bringing financial literacy education to over 11,760 students and residents in several New Mexico counties. Students at 92 schools and the surrounding community have free access to Banzai, an award-winning online program and content library that allows users to practice real-world finance from the safety of their home or classroom using any internet-enabled device. At a time when a solid foundation of practical financial knowledge is critical, these resources will make a huge impact on users.

